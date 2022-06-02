SOMERSET — The Punxsutawney baseball team used dominant pitching and a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to best Bedford, 2-0, for the District 5/9 Class 3A subregional title Wednesday afternoon at Somerset High School to earn its first trip to states since 2019.
Junior Jake Sikora put together a stellar effort on the mound — one that won’t soon be forgotten in Punxsutawney — and got a much deserved victory when the Chucks scored the game’s only two runs in the top of the eighth on RBI doubles by Isaac London and Josh Tyger to finally break the ice against the Bison.
With Sikora at the 105-pitch limit through seven innings, senior lefty Zeke Bennett took to the hill in the bottom of the eight after scoring the eventual game-winning run in the top half.
Bennett made quick work of Bedford to earn the save, striking out all three Bison he faced in the inning. However, the first batter Owen Taylor managed to reach first on a third strike in the dirt. He was quickly erased when catcher Ashton Stonbraker picked him off before Bennett struck out Quincy Swaim to end the game and send the Punxsy faithful into a frenzy.
Sikora and Bennett combined on a three-hit shutout while striking out 17. Sikora did a majority of that heavy lifting as he allowed three hits while striking out 14 and walking just one in seven innings of work. He finished with 107 pitches after striking out Riley Knox to end the seventh and send the game to extra innings.
Sikora fanned the last four batters he faced before Bennett made it seven straight to end the game with his strong eighth inning. Sikora’s effort overshadowed the work Bedford’s Ty Decker and Mercury Swaim did on the mound themselves to keep the game scoreless through seven.
That Bison duo allowed more baserunners through seven but benefitted from a defense that turned three doubles. Punxsy finally got to Swaim, who threw the final five innings, as a leadoff walk by Bennett set the stage for the decisive top of the eighth.
The victory also avenged an 8-1 loss to Bedford in last year’s subregional tournament.
“That was a struggle,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “We hadn’t played in two weeks, and you wonder how you’re going to respond after not playing in two weeks. It’s tough to come out and be fired up. I’m not saying we came out flat, but they kept us off-balance and we hit balls at people.
“The later it gets in games, teams start hanging around a doubt starts creeping in a little bit. But, we gutted it out there in the last inning. Big hit by Tyger there to get us two. And, I can’t say enough about the job Jake Sikora did as the starter today.
“He’s been struggling a little but as far as pitch efficiency goes, but today he was on his game. He looked really good and kept then off-balance and had all three pitches working. That was a gutty effort by him. We told the guys numerous times as they came in, this guy is throwing a gem, let’s get him something. We just couldn’t break it through (until the 8th).
“A couple base running mistakes cost us early, and we’re fortunate to survive and advance. At this point, that’s all you need to do.”
Punxsy (14-5) got doubles from Peyton Hetrick and Sikora in the first and second innings, respectively, against Decker, but the Bison left worked out of both mini-jams. Decker started an inning-nding double play in the second after snagging a liner off the bat of Zach Dinger.
Meanwhile, Sikora stranded Quincy Swaim at third in the first after he singled with one out, then left a pair on in the third as Swaim reached on an infield single Joey Huxta a walk — both with two outs. Swaim had two his team’s three hits.
Sikora really settled in from there and retired 13 of the final 14 hitters he faced, 10 via strikeout. The lone blemish was a leadoff single by Knox in the fifth.
Punxsy threatened in the fourth, getting a leadoff walk by Carter Savage and a single with one away from Stonbraker. However, Mercury Swaim got two quick outs to leave those runners standing in scoring position.
Bennett led off the fifth with a single to left but was promptly erased on a 4-6-3 double play. In the seventh, Zach Dinger drew a walk with one out in hopes of sparking a rally but was doubled-off first on a fly ball to right.
The Chucks never hung their heads despite some missed opportunities and finally cashed in in the eighth.
Bennett jump-started the inning with a leadoff walk, then scored from first when London ripped a double the other way to left that got just over the head of a leaping Owen Horne. Tyger doubled to left two batters later to plate London with a huge insurance run that set the final at 2-0.
Next up for Punxsy is a matchup against District 6 runner-up Penns Valley (9-12) Monday in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs at a site and time to be determined. The Rams were the No. 7 seed in the D-9 playoffs but pulled a pair of upsets before falling in the final to Central, 7-1.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2,
BEDFORD 0, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 000 02 — 2
Bedford 000 000 00 — 0
Punxsy—2
Isaac London dh 4111, Coy Martino ss 0000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 4010, Josh Tyger 3b 4011, Easton Gula pr 0000, Owen Wood cf 0000, Carter Savage 1b 3000, Jake Henretta pr 0000, Ashton Stonbraker c 2010, Justin Miller cr 0000, Zach Dinger rf 2000, Alex Phillips lf 3000, Zeke Bennett cf-p 1110. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Bedford—0
Owen Tedrow rf-cf 4000, Quincy Swaim cf-2b cf-2b 4020, Joey Huxta c 2000, Jacob Price cr 0000, Mercury Swaim ss-p 3000, Hayden Webb 3b 3000, Ty Decker p/dh 3000, Owen Horne lf 0000, Matt Semanek 1b 3000, Riley Knox lf-rf 3010, Owen Taylor 2b-ss 3000. Totals: 28-0-3-0.
Errors: Punxsy 1, Bedford 0. LOB: Punxsy 6, Bedford 5. DP: Punxsy 0, Bedford 3. 2B: London, Hetrick, Tyger, Sikora. PO: Taylor (by Stonbraker).
Pitching
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 14 SO; Zeke Bennett-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Bedford: Ty Decker-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO; Mercury Swaim-4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: M. Swaim. Save: Bennett.