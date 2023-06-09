DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney Chucks are headed back to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals for the second year in a row thanks to a near flawless performance Thursday evening in a 6-1 victory against District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola at Showers Field.
The Chucks used the age of old recipe of success of pitching, defense and timely hitting in what proved to be a total team effort as Punxsy set a new school single-season wins record as it improved to 20-2.
It wasn’t easy from the start though, as Punxsy struggled the first time through the lineup against P-O senior lefty Gavin Emigh, who retired the first seven Chucks he faced — five via strikeout.
However, an untimely error with one out in the third — the lone error by either side — allowed Cooper Hallman to reach base and opened the door for Punxsy. Senior Peyton Hetrick then ripped a double into the left field corner that scored courtesy runner Donnie Bender from first for a 1-0 lead.
That huge hit was all Punxsy needed to get going even though Emigh got out of the third with just the one run scoring. Punxsy broke the game open with four more runs in the fourth on five hits, and that 5-0 deficit proved too much for the Mounties to overcome.
That’s because Punxsy freshman Nevin Day was in complete control on the mound and looked anything but a freshman. He didn’t rack up the strikeouts like Emigh (who had 7) and recorded just two, but instead let his defense do most of the work for him.
And, the Chucks made plenty of nice defensive plays throughout the game as Day allowed just one run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. Day was pulled after 74 pitches to assure he was available for Monday’s semifinal game.
Senior lefty Zeke Bennett came on for Day in the seventh and allowed a single to Alex Knepp before striking out Brandon Hahn to end the game.
All told, P-O mustered just five base runners on three hits and two walks (both vs. Day). The Mounties put two runners on in the same inning just once, and that was the fourth when they scored their lone run to make it a 5-1 game at the time.
“He (day) is mature beyond his years,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey of his freshman starter. “He doesn’t get rattled, and that’s why we went with him today. We knew he would stay with it.
“That’s a great team (P-O) and they had some hitters on that team. We knew if he mixed it up, he would keep them off-balance. We told him they are probably going to get some hits, you just got to roll with it and pitch your game and hit spots. He was outstanding.”
The first three innings largely belonged to Day and Emigh outside of Hetrick’s RBI double with one out in the top of the third.
“Peyton with that double ... that was huge to break the seal,” said Dickey. “I think we weren’t feeling real confident the way we way looked the first time through the order.
“I think that made us relax a little bit, and it was like, ‘Ok. We can hit this kid.’ We some huge hits after that, some huge doubles out there.”
Philipsburg tried to counter in the bottom of the third, as Hahn hit a leadoff single. However, he was quickly erased when Sam McDonald hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
The game then swung completely in Punxsy’s favor in the fourth when the Chucks erupted for four runs the second time through the order against Emigh.
Carter Savage got things rolling with a single with one out. He was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Maddox Hetrick. Jake Sikora followed with a double off the screen portion of the wall that is part of the observation deck in left field to put two runners in scoring position.
Justin Miller then ripped a double of his own to left to score both Hetrick and pinch runner Brody Stouffer to make it 3-1. The Chucks weren’t done though.
Bennett followed with a single to right and promptly stole second before Cooper Hallman smacked a two-run single to left to put the Chucks up 5-1. Peyton Hetrick followed with a walk to keep things going before Emigh finally got out of the inning.
Philipsburg-Osceola got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth when Parker Lamb ripped a double to left with one out and scored on a Denny Prestash sac fly to center. Unfortunately for the Mounties, that’s all the offense they could really muster.
Hahn relieved Emigh in the fifth and silenced the Punxsy bats for the most part over the final three innings, but the damage had already been done by the Chucks.
Punxsy stranded runners on first in both the fifth and sixth, as Savaged singled and Hetrick walked, respectively, before tacking on another insurance run in the seventh.
Josh Tyger and Day hit back-to-back singles to open the seventh before P-O nearly turned a triple play.
A Savage fly out to right field started that play, as Emigh then gunned down Tyger who tagged up and tried to take third. Mountie third baseman TJ Wildman then fired to second as courtesy runner Owen Wood tried to advance from first. Wood just beat the tag to avoid the triple play.
That hustle soon proved key for Punxsy, as Sikora was intentionally walked after Wood took third on a wild pitch. Sikora then took off for second and got caught in a rundown long enough for Wood to steal home to extend the Punxsy lead to 6-1.
Next up for the Chucks in a showdown with WPIAL champion Riverside (23-0), who beat D-10 champ Fairview, 9-3, in Thursday’s quarterfinals. A site for that game should be made official today, but Slippery Rock was discussed as a likley location following the Chucks’ victory.
“We have everybody (for Monday), and that’s huge,” said Dickey. “It’s a huge challenge ... undefeated Riverside. We welcome the challenge, and we want to get to a state final. We just fell short against another undefeated team (Central) last year, and now it’s time to knock the door down.
“We told them at the beginning of the season, last year doesn’t mean anything. Nobody cares. You have to earn it every day, and these guys are coming to play and earning it every day. They are hungry.”
As for P-O, the Mounties saw their season end with a 17-7 record.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 001 400 1 — 6
P-O 000 100 0 — 1
Punxsy—6
Zach Dinger rf 4000, Josh Tyger dh 4010, Coy Martino ss 0000, Nevin Day p 4010, Owen Wood cr-cf 0100, Carter Savage 1b 3020, Maddox Hetrick pr 0100, Jake Sikora 3b 3010, Brody Stouffer pr 0100, Justin Miller lf 3112, Zeke Bennett cf 3110, Cooper Hallman c 3012, Donnie Bender 0100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 1011. Totals: 28-6-9-5.
P-O—1
Ben Gustkey c 3000, Jake DeSimone cf 3000, Parker Lamb ss 3110, TJ Wildman 3b 2010, Justin Ivicic pr 0000, Drnny Prestash lf 2001, Jamey Massung 1b 3000, Alex Knepp dh 3010, Gavin Emeigh p-rf 0000, Brandon Hahn rf-p 2010, Sam McDonald 2b 2000. Totals: 23-1-4-1.
Errors: Punxsy 0, P-O 1. LOB: Punxsy 5, P-O 4. DP: Punxsy 1, P-O 0. 2B: Sikora, Miller, P. Hetrick. SF: Prestash. SB: Wood; Hahn. PO: Sikora (by Hahn).
Pitching
Punxsy: Nevin Day-6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Zeke Bennett-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
P-O: Gavin Emigh-4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Brandon Hahn-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Day. Losing pitcher: Emigh.