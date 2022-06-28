PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sound pitching and solid hitting was the recipe for success on Monday night for the Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star team, as they took down Ridgway 10-0 in five innings in a District 10 matchup.
Punxsy pitchers Jace Kerr and Gavin Miller combined for a five inning one-hitter as Kerr got the win, throwing the first three innings allowing the lone hit — an Easton Burkhouse single in the first inning — while striking out nine. Miller didn’t allow a hit in two innings of work while striking out four.
At the plate, Punxsutawney was led by Jennings Stamler, who was 2-for-4 with three RBIs — including the walk-off hit to end the game via the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jackson Matley was 2-for-3 while Miller was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
After Kerr struck out all three Ridgway outs in the top of the first inning, Punxsy made Ridgway pay as starting pitcher Burkhouse walked the first two batters. A wild pitch then moved up runners Greyson Kendra and Paul Zimmerman in scoring position as Miller then hit a two out triple before then reaching home on a no-throw to make it 3-0 early.
Ridgway had one runner on in the top of the second via a walk, but once again, Kerr recorded strikeouts for all three Ridgway outs as Punxsy would make it 7-0 after just two innings.
Punxsy did all of its second inning damage with two outs as Burkhouse struck out the first two batters. Brad States then got things going with a single to left and wild pitches would advance him all the way to third as Zimmerman drew another walk. Stamler then hit a two-RBI double over the left fielder to make it 5-0 Punxsutawney as a wild sequence of events scored the next two runs.
With Kerr at the plate, Stamler advanced to third on a wild pitch as ball four on Kerr was also a wild pitch, with Stamler making it home and sliding underneath the tag by Burkhouse covering home to make it 6-0. Kerr then tried to make to second as the throw went into the outfield and Kerr then made it all the way home for a 7-0 lead.
Kerr would then strikeout the side in the top of the third, although Punxsy wasn’t able to score any runs in the bottom half of the inning, stranding runners at second and third with the score still 7-0 after three.
With Miller now on the mound for Punxsy, Burkhouse led off the inning with a chopper to the mound that was bobbled by Miller. Ridgway got another runner on with one out as Brayden Schaberl-White was hit by a pitch. But from there, Miller got Landyn Buhler to popup to first and struck out Geno Carnasalli looking to get out of the jam.
Two more Punxsy runs in the bottom of the fourth made it 9-0 as the home team was just one base away from ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule an inning earlier than they actually did. Once again, Punxsutawney got its runs with two outs as Kerr single and then made it to second on a wild pitch and took third with no attempt by Ridgway to throw him out. That allowed a Matley single to plate Kerr to make it 8-0. One batter later, Blake Hughes hit an RBI single to left, bringing Matley home for the 9-0 lead.
Baserunners moved up to second and third with Ethan Smith at the plate with a Nick Tutton wild pitch as he relieved Burkhouse on the mound after two and 2/3 innings. However, Tutton was able to get Smith to popup to short to extend the game for at least another inning.
It appeared Ridgway was about ready to get on the board in the top of the fifth as Tutton drew a two-out wild and then Miller hit Devin Klink with a pitch. A Miller wild pitch with Burkhouse at the plate put two runners in scoring position. But a Burkhouse line drive went directly to Miller, who in turn threw to first base to get the out and get out of the inning with a 9-0 lead intact.
After Chandler Neal drew a walk to open up the inning, Ridgway went to Klink on the mound as he then walked States and a wild pitch with Zimmerman up moved the duo to second and third. That’s when Stamler ripped a line drive down the left field line deep into the outfield.
With the kids still playing as if the game wasn’t over, Stamler made it all the way home for what would’ve been an inside-the-park three-run homer. But in the stats and according to the rule book, the game was officially over at 10-0 once Neal crossed the plate to kick the mercy rule in.
Punxsy will now play at DuBois on Friday evening as DuBois scored a 15-5 win at Bradford Monday in four innings.
Ridgway now moves into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination District 10 tourney and will also play on Friday — as they await the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Kane and Bradford.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10,
RIDGWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Ridgway 000 00 — 0
Punxsy 340 21 — 10
One out when winning run scored.
Ridgway—0
Nick Tutton ss-p-2b 2000, Devin Klink c-cf-p 2000, Easton Burkhouse p-ss-p 2010, Colby Heindl 1b 2000, Jonah Miller lf 0000, Jude Bobner lf 1000, Brayden Schaberl-White lf-c 0000, Landyn Buhler 2b-1b 2000, Geno Carnasalli cf 1000, Luke Gardner rf 1000, Vinny Penn rf 1000, Lucas Glatt dh 1000, Zaiden Straneva 3b-ph 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Punxsutawney—10
Greyson Kendra cf 0100, Brad States cf 2110, Paul Zimmerman 2b 2200, Jennings Stamler ss-rf 4123, Jace Kerr p-ss 2212, Gavin Miller rf-p 2212, Jackson Matley lf 3021, Blake Hughes 3b 2011, Jett Riley ph 1000, Nolan Martino c 1000, Ethan Smith c 1000, Chandler Neal 1b 1100, Blake Bargerstock 1b 1000. Totals: 22-10-8-7.
Errors: Ridgway 2, Punxsy 1. LOB: Ridgway 6, Punxsy 7. 2B: Stamler. 3B: Miller. SB: Burkhouse, Carnasalli; Matley. HBP: Schaberl-White (by Miller), Klink (by Miller).
Pitching
Ridgway: Easton Burkhouse-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Nick Tutton-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Devin Klink-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Jace Kerr-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO; Gavin Miller-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Kerr. Losing pitcher: Burkhouse.