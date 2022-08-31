PUNXSUTAWNEY — To say the Punxsutawney boys cross country team will have a different look this season would be a huge understatement, as the squad returns just six of 15 runners who were on the roster a year ago.
Those departures are for various reasons, with the biggest being graduation as five seniors moved on from the program. That group was led by Eric Surkala and Andrew Barnoff, who placed second and fifth, respectively at districts to help the Chucks to a runner-up team finish behind DuBois.
“Replacing Eric and Andrew this season, and getting a couple guys to finish in the top five at districts, will be a challenge,” said Wehrle. “But, I think we have some new faces who have the potential to do just that — plus we return a solid group of runners who ran at that district meet last fall that are seniors now and would like to go out on top.”
Punxsy’s top returnees are seniors Alex Momyer (10th, 19:22), Dan Lenze (13th, 19:52) and Evan Groce (22nd, 21:15) — all of whom finished in the Top 25 at districts a year ago.
It looks like they will be joined in the top six of the lineup by juniors Garrett Bartlebaugh and David Kunselman and freshman Adin Bish to open the season.
“Alex, Dan and Evan all look good and will be counted on heavily to lead the team this year,” said Wehrle. “All have experience and are motivated to be successful in their final year of cross country.
“Garrett is out for the sport for the first time as he’s done soccer the past two fall seasons. But, he had excellent results in track and field last spring and is actually our top runner right now.
“David looks terrific after showing promise last year before some injury issues curtailed his season, and Adin is right up there in our top five. After a pretty nice summer of training, I look for him to really have an impact despite his relative youth.”
With the Top 6 pretty much set, the battle for the seventh spot in varsity races is currently a battle between senior Sam Hindman, juniors Evan Mohney and Mike Setree, and freshman Nolan Lewis and Chris Setree.
“Right now, each of these guys has had his moments looking terrific in practice, and I think the competition will make everyone better in the long run, pun intended,” said Wehrle. “Sam has untapped potential as a brand new runner, Evan and Mike have been with the program for three years, so the edge in experience goes to them. Chris and Nolan are both going to improve leaps and bounds with consistent training throughout the season, but I sure like what I’ve seen from them so far.
“I feel as if we had a decent summer of training, probably our best overall since the 2019 squad, so I’m excited to see these guys in action when the races begin. We should be competitive with the other teams in the district, and if some things go our way, hopefully we’ll be in the hunt when late October rolls around.
“But, until then I just want them to have some fun and enjoy this great sport of cross country.”
The Chucks were scheduled to open their season Tuesday at DuBois, but that meet was postponed to Thursday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Evan Groce, Sam Hindman, Dan Lenze, Alex Momyer. Juniors: Garrett Bartlebaugh, David Kunselman, Evan Mohney, Mike Setree. Freshmen: Adin Bish. Nolan Lewis, Chris Setree.