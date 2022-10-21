CALIFORNIA — On a cold and blustery day at California University of Pennsylvania’s Roadman Park cross country course, the Punxsy boys squad placed sixth in Class AA out of 23 complete teams at the TSTCA Cross Country Championships.
The Chucks had 208 points, trailing overall team winner Hampton (59 points), Uniontown (75), and Elizabeth Forward (75) in the top three, with New Castle and Kiski both coming in with 161 points for fourth and fifth place, respectively.
Quaker Valley, North Catholic, Oil City and Indiana rounded out the top 10.
“The competition at this meet is a bit stronger than we’re used to, but I thought the guys gave a good showing on what is known to be a pretty tough course,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said. “Times were not fast, but there were some quality teams and individuals in this field of 217 runners.”
Evan Groce showed he’s ready for next Saturday’s district meet by placing 17th overall in 18:17, earning a top 20 finishers medal.
“Evan has really had a strong October, and I expect him to be right up in the mix of the top contenders in Ridgway next Saturday,” Wehrle said. “He should be confident he can run with just about anyone in our district after his effort today.”
Garrett Bartlebaugh placed 28th with a time of 18:37, seven places ahead of David Kunselman’s clocking of 18:58.
“Garrett and David, along with Evan, give us three strong runners who all have the potential to place in the top 10 next week,” Wehrle said. “I would match them up with any other team’s top three in our district without hesitation.”
Dan Lenze and Alex Momyer crossed the line within seconds of one another, with Lenze running 19:37 to place 68th while Momyer was three places back in 19:39.
“I like how Dan and Alex raced today, both finishing in the top third of the field and only 80 seconds off our number one runner’s time,” Wehrle said. “We’ll hope they can be even closer at districts to give us our best chance of winning the team title.”
The freshman trio of Adin Bish, Chris Setree and Nolan Lewis were Punxsy’s next three runners across the line, as Bish placed 122nd in 20:30, Setree 134th with a time of 20:54, while Lewis was 160th at 21:48.
“I’d like to see Adin and Chris closer to Dan and Alex, which they’ve shown they’re capable of, but even so they continue to be capable varsity runners in just their first season,” Wehrle said. “Nolan started conservatively and really closed well in the latter stages of the race, looking more like his usual self out there today. He’s been a pleasant surprise this season to say the least.”
Sam Hindman also closed well to finish 167th in 22:05, trailed closely by Evan Mohney’s 22:12 and 170th place effort, while Mike Setree crossed the line in 182nd place with a time of 22:28.
“Top to bottom we have 11 capable runners, which tends to make everyone better because you have to earn your place on the team by running well and not by default,” Wehrle said. “Last season guys like Sam, Evan and Mike would have made our varsity roster at districts with the times they’ve produced this season, so I feel like this year was a step forward in terms of overall competitiveness within the squad.”
For the girls, the Lady Chucks finished in 17th as Uniontown Area took top honors.
Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks was the team’s top finisher in 34th with a time of 22:43.
Other finishers included Riley Miller (82nd, 24:53), Madison Rudolph (86th, 25:02), Madison Momyer (121st, 26:40), Claire Skarbek (123rd, 26:45) and Elizabeth Vallies (171st, 30:33).
Punxsy will compete next Saturday, Oct. 29 against Bradford, Clearfield, DuBois and St. Marys for the District 9 Class AA Team Championship.