PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys track and field team ended Brookville’s four-year reign as District 9 Class AA team champions last spring, edging the Raiders in thrilling fashion by just three points, 80-77, in a title chase that came down to the day’s final event.
With a wealth of talent and depth back, the Chucks appear poised to defend that title with Brookville likely to be one of the top challengers once again come May. The team crown was Punxsy’s second overall in four years. The Chucks had previously won the D-9 Class 3A team title in 2019 — their first in that classification since 1998 — before COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season. Punxsy then dropped to AA in 2021.
The Chucks lost standout hurdler Tyler Elliott, a state qualifier in both the 110 (D-9 champ) and 300 (D-9 runner-up) hurdles to graduation, but welcome back four state qualifiers in seniors Grant Miller, Michael Clemmer and Evan Groce and junior Brett Dean.
Miller and Clemmer both went to states at Shippensburg University in the pole vault, as the D-9 champ and runner-up, respectively, with Miller taking home a PIAA medal. Groce was the D-9 runner-up in the 1,600 while adding a fourth place in the 3,200, while Dean sprinted to victory in the 200 dash at districts to reach states and also was fifth in the 200.
That quartet will be called upon to be leaders on what looks to be an experienced quad, as 27 of the 40 athletes on the roster are either juniors or seniors.
“Senior Grant Miller is our most decorated returner,” said third-year Chucks head coach Jason Grusky. “He set the school record in the pole vault (14 feet) last season while earning a 4th-place state medal at the (PIAA) AA Championship meet in Shippensburg. Meanwhile, senior Michael Clemmer is close behind, having cleared 13-3 last season in earning a trip to states himself after a second-place finish at districts. We should score a lot of points in the pole vault this season.
“Senior distance-runner Evan Groce returns after being our team’s leading point-scorer last season with 189 points and taking home the team’s Track MVP. Evan is also coming off an exciting indoor track season that saw him place third in the 800 at the Tri-State Coaches Championship meet, while only missing first place by one-half of a second.
“Junior Brett Dean had a tremendous season last year in the sprints. He was our top performer with a 11.14 in the 100 and capped off a great season as the District 9 champion in the 200 at 22.75. He was also the third-leading scorer on last season’s squad with 162 points.”
Groce will lead what looks to be a deep middle to long-distance crew that features the trio of seniors Alex Momyer and Dan Lenze, and junior Garrett Bartlebaugh. That quartet placed third in the 4x400 relay last year at indoor Tri-State meet Grusky spoke of. Juniors David Kunselman and Evan Mohney will add additional depth to the distance lineup.
Joining Dean as atop the sprinting crew will be senior Isaac Greenblatt, who placed sixth at districts last year in the 200 dash. Clemmer and junior Sawyer hall will lead the way in the hurdle events with Elliott having graduated.
Over in the field, junior Matthew Grusky headlines the throwers. He was named the team’s Field MVP last season as a sophomore after leading all of the team’s field athletes with 117 points.He placed sixth in both the shot put and discus at districts.
Look for juniors Kolton Koppenhaver and Greg Poole to make an impact in the javelin, and senior Bryce Horne to do the same in both the javelin and discus.
Senior Ryen Heigley returns as our top jumper, having led the team in the long, triple and high jumps last year. Junior Zach Presloid also is back in the long and triple jumps, with junior Nick Wisnesky adding depth in the jumps.
The team already got off to a strong start to the new season last Thursday, sweeping both Indiana and Armstrong in a lightning-shortened, double-dual meet at Armstrong.
“If I had to single out a few surprise performances from that meet, I would point toward two freshmen, Jordan Rutan in the hurdle events and Adam Manners in the triple jump,” said Jason Grusky. “They showed no signs of first-meet jitters and actually pulled off a couple of wins. Not too many freshmen can say they won an event at their first varsity meet, so that is quite an accomplishment.”
As for his overall assessment of the team, Grusky said, “I am thrilled with the positive attitude and effort of our entire team so far this season. Our motto this year is ‘Us.’ We believe that the team comes first. We will be positive and give our best effort every day. But more importantly, we will be a unified team, concerned more about others than ourselves. We are the defending District 9 AA champions, and it will take a unified effort if we are going to defend that title.
“My expectation is for our athletes to show up and train as hard as they can in every drill every day. We believe that scoring points, winning track meets and winning district championships are byproducts of our individual hard work and dedication every day at practice.”
Grusky will be assisted by Mark Curtis (jumps), Todd Heigley (sprints/hurdles), Mark Keller (pole vault), Alan Nichol (sprints/relays) and George Wehrle (distance).
The Chucks return to action today with its home opener against Marion Center.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cole Brooks, Michael Clemmer, Charles Connell, Isaac Greenblatt, Evan Groce, Ryen Heigley, Sam Hindman, Bryce Horne, Daniel Lenze, Joel Mehalic, Grant Miller, Alex Momyer. Juniors: Garrett Bartlebaugh, Aiden Cameron, Brett Dean, Austin Fischer, Anthony Gould, Matthew Grusky, Sawyer Hall, Ryan Kanouff, Kolton Koppenhaver, David Kunselman, Ryan Mehalic, Evan Mohney, Greg Poole, Zach Presloid, Nick Wisnesky. Sophomores: Seth Davis, Kaden Heigley, Davin Iannacchione, Jack Rentko. Freshmen: Adin Bish, Nolan Lewis, Adam Manners, Logan Moore, Adam Muth, Jordan Rutan, Abe Santos, Chris Stree, Brayden Trithart.