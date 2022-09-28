BRADFORD — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys cross country team picked up a pair of wins at Bradford yesterday, taking down the home Owls, 20-40, and defeating the Kane Wolves, 15-48.
“The course was wet and muddy in numerous places, and Bradford was missing three key runners, but regardless the guys did a nice job under less than ideal conditions,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle. “Fast times were hard to come by due to all the recent rain, but that’s the nature of cross country in our area for sure.”
Bradford’s all-state runner Manny Diaz cruised to the win in 17:00, but then Punxsy took the next five places as Evan Groce, Garrett Bartlebaugh, David Kunselman, Dan Lenze and Adin Bish all came across the line ahead of Bradford’s number two finisher Joe Caruso.
“Our top five guys ran hard but controlled, and it was nice to see Adin close that gap to David and Dan a bit more today,” Wehrle said. “It’s tough to race with the excitement and adrenaline of a normal competition when the other teams don’t have full squads, but we did some nice things under the circumstances and can now look forward to a big rematch with St. Marys on our home course next week.”
After Kane’s Brayden Bynum ran 19:38 to place eighth, Chris Setree placed ninth in 19:51, besting Bradford’s Marcus Terwilliger in a fierce homestretch battle. Alex Momyer, Nolan Lewis and Sam Hindman claimed the next three places, with Kane’s Nathan Rook finishing 14th in 21:22.
“Chris had to really sprint to hold off Terwilliger,” said Wehrle. “It’s good to see that pride at the end of a tough race on an uphill finish.”
Evan Mohney paced 15th in 22:13 and Mike Setree was 17th in 23:01.
“In a way it was kind of nice to not have to go all-out today, as I think we’ve had a lot of hard efforts in a relatively short amount of time,” said Wehrle. “You can only go to the well so often, and with two important meets next week this was just a bit of a break that we needed.”
Punxsy hosts St. Marys next Tuesday, then travels to the Ridgway Invitational on the district course on Oct. 8.
“Both those meets will show us where we stand with just under a month until the championship race,” Wehrle said.