ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team picked up a dominant road victory to go to 12-4 on the season with a 43-21 win over St. Marys on Tuesday night.
Punxsy led 8-6 after the first quarter before leading 19-10 at the half and 29-16 at the end of the third.
The Lady Chucks also had nine players score as no one was in double figures. Danielle Griebel and Maeve Hanley led the team with nine points each.
Griebel also had six boards, five steals and four assists while Hanley had eight rebounds. Amy Poole also added eight points.
Lady Dutch Isabella Catalone had a game-high 12 points while Isabelle Caskey chipped in with five.
Punxsutawney is back in action Thursday as they host DuBois.
St. Marys (13-5) was scheduled to host Bradford on Thursday but that game has been postponed on Bradford’s end.
also plays again Thursday as the Lady Dutch host Bradford.
The Lady Dutch next game is now Saturday against cross-town rival Elk County Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 43,
ST. MARYS 21
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 11 11 13 — 43
St. Marys 6 4 6 5 — 21
Punxsutawney—43
Danielle Griebel 3 2-2 9, Chloe Presloid 1 0-0 2, Amy Poole 4 0-0 8, Kiersten Riley 2 1-1 5, Maeve Hanley 4 1-1 9, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 2, Olivia Burkett 1 0-0 2, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 1 0-0 2, Avary Powell 1 0-0 2, Brooke Young 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-4 43.
St. Marys—21
Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Isabella Catalone 6 0-0 12, Jayssa Snelick 0 1-1 1, Maura Caskey 1 0-2 2, Isabelle Caskey 1 3-4 5, Olivia Eckels 0 1-1 1, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-8 21.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 1 (D. Griebel), St. Marys 0.
In other action:
Brockway 56,
Kane 28
KANE — The senior duo of Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood scored 37 of Brockway’s 56 points on Tuesday night en route to a 56-28 win over Kane.
Buttery recorded a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds along with five blocks, four assists and four steals. Wood had 15 points, five assists and three steals.
Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader also had nine points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior Ciara Morelli scored the game’s first five points while adding three rebounds and three steals, while Raegan Gelnette grabbed nine boards.
With the win, Brockway moves to 13-5 on the year and clinches an Allegheny Mountain League playoff birth as the Lady Rovers have now won nine of its last 10 games.
Brockway is back in action tonight as they travel to Johnsonburg.
BROCKWAY 56,
KANE 28
Score by Quarters
B’way 11 17 10 18 — 56
Kane 10 6 9 3 — 28
Brockway—56
Raegan Gelnette 0 1-2 1, Madelyn Schmader 4 1-2 9, Ciara Morelli 2 3-4 7, Danielle Wood 4 6-6 15, Selena Buttery 8 3-4 22, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-16 56.
Kane—28
Cora Jekielek 1 1-8 3, Maya Smith 0 1-2 1, Mia Anderson 5 0-0 10, Sadie Walter 1 1-1 3, Aubri Haight 2 2-2 7, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Sammi Hulings 0 0-0 0, Leah Tigani 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hillman 0 0-0 0, Madi Stahli 0 0-0 0, Kayleianna Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Rylee Haight 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 5-15 28.
Three-pointers: B’way 4 (Buttery 3, Wood), Kane 1 (A. Haight).
DuBois Christian School 31,
Clearfield Alliance Christian 9
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team moved to 11-3 on the season with a 31-9 win over Clearfield Alliance Christian on Monday night.
Ella Shenkle led the Lady Eagles with 10 points on the night. Emily Deitch added nine while Rorrie Maynard had six.
The Lady Eagles are back on the court Friday as they travel to Great Commission for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 31,
CLEARFIELD ALLIANCE CHRISTIAN 9
Score by Quarters
CAC 2 0 2 5 — 9
DCS 6 9 8 8 — 31
Clearfield Alliance Christian—9
Elizabeth Shimmel 0 0-0 0, Emily McTavish 1 1-2 4, Calli Manno 1 0-0 2, Hannah Finney 0 0-0 0, Lena Stone 1 0-0 2, Koija Ramkawski 0 1-3 1, Suzie Mann 0 0-0 0, Khloe McGarry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 2-5 9.
DuBois Christian School—31
Emily Deitch 4 0-0 9, Rorrie Maynard 3 0-0 6, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 2 0-0 4, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 5 0-0 10. Totals: 15 0-0 31.
Three-pointers: CAC 1 (McTavish), DCS 1 (E. Deitch).