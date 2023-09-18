TYRONE — The Punxsutawney cross country teams made the trip to Tyrone Saturday to compete in the 2nd Annual Saint Francis Red Flash Invitational held at B&D Acres and came home with four individual medalists — two on each squad.
On the boys’ side, Punxsy was shorthanded for the event and was unable to field a full team because of injuries.
However, the Chucks who were able to compete had strong days led by the duo of Chris Setree and David Kunselman, who finished third and fourth, respectively.
“This is a meet we should have won under normal circumstances, but things did not work out today because of injuries and the like,” said Punxsy boys head coach George Wehrle. “I’m petty sure this is the first time in my 21 years of cross country we couldn’t field a full team for a meet, but things happen and the guys who ran did an excellent job.
“I thought this was a very well-organized meet on a quality course, and I’m happy with the results.”
Setree set the early pace and held the lead through approximately halfway through before falling back to second and ultimately finishing third after losing a furious homestretch duel with Southern Huntingdon’s Izaac Irwin.
Setree’s time was 18:58, just one second behind Irwin. Braden Donovan from Serra Catholic won the race in 18:21.
Kunselman was in action for just the second time simce returning from action himself and crossed in fourth in a time of 19:32.
“Chris (Setree) was maybe just a bit ambitious at the start, and Donovan keyed off him, which is easier than leading in most cases,”” said Wehrle. “Chris is having an excellent season so far and earning a top 10 medal today is another fine result.
“David didn’t go out with Chris but was in the top five pretty much the whole way. And, he ran 34 seconds faster than he did on Tuesday on what was probably a comparable course, so he’s trending in the right direction without a doubt.”
Evan Mohney added a 21st-palce finish with a time of 21:24 for the Chucks.
Central Cambria won the boys team title with 46 points, followed by Baldwin (52) and Central Cambia (93).
The Punxsy girls, led by medalists Riley Miller and Emily Bussard, captured a runner-up team finish with 64 points, besting fellow District 9 Class 2A foe Clearfield (80) by 16 points for second place.
Baldwin, a 3A school from the WPIAL, won the team crown with 24 points.
Miller crossed the finish line 4th overall (23:09), while Bussard (24:02) was eighth. Teammates Madison Momyer and Madison Rudolph came across the line 16th and 18th overall in identical times of 24:42, with Lydia Miller being the Lady Chucks’ fifth finisher in 25th with a time of 25:38.
Bree Bergreen (28th, 26:32), Addy Lewis (29th, 26:33), Claire Skarbek (35th, 27:03) and Beth Vallies (46th, 28:29) also competed for the Lady Chucks.
“This was a very well-run meet with a deceptively challenging course,” said Punxsy girls coach John Snyder. “Our girls are seeing some improvements and learning some more areas to improve.
“I think we are in an ok position for a younger squad, and if we are hoping to be more competitive within our district and at future invitationals, we are going to need to continue to keep striving to put ourselves in position to compete and deal with the discomfort that comes with racing cross country.”
Punxsy hosts its second and final home meet of the season Tuesday against Brookville, Brockway and Clarion Limestone. Prior to the start of the meet, the school will recognize its seniors.