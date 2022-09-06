TITUSVILLE — Coming off its season-opening meet Thursday at DuBois, the Punxsutawney cross country teams enjoyed a strong showing Saturday at the 2nd Annual Rocket Invitational in Titusville as they brought home four medals — two boys and two girls — and a pair of Top 6 team finishes.
The Lady Chucks finished fourth out 13 complete schools with a score of 118 points — a performance led by individual medalists Jordann Hicks and Hannah Surkala. General McLane won the team title with 39 points, while Grove City (107) and Fairview (110) were second and third, respectively.
“As a fairly youthful squad, the girls by far exceeded my expectations coming into our first invitational of the season with each girl hitting a seasonal best time,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “And, the team as a whole was very close in the points total to the second and third place finishing teams.”
On the boys’ side, the Chucks also had a pair of medalists in Garrett Bartlebaugh and Evan Groce, who helped Punxsy place sixth out of 19 teams with 189 points. Grove City won the boys title with an impressive score of 17 and was followed in the standings by Fort Leboeuf (95), Oil City (106), General McLane (122) and Rocky Grove (145).
“We did about as well as we could do team-wise, and coming off a fairly tough race Thursday afternoon, the guys actually did a nice job,” said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. “Watching a team like Grove City dominate the front of the pack was something to see, but we held our own all things considered.”
Hicks and Surkala crossed the finish line in 13th and 17th, respectively, to pace the Lady Chucks.
Hicks ran a personal best time of 21:12, while Surkala’s time of 21:19 was her third fastest 5K.
“Jordann raced strong and evenly from the gun and managed to have a pretty strong kick over the final stages of the race,” said Snyder. “Hannah, like Jordann, did an excellent job at running even paced the entire race. They both worked together quite nicely to make sure they were moving up as the race progressed and staying in contention for a medal.”
Elizabeth Long (32nd, 22:34) was the third Lady Chuck to cross the line, followed by Emily Bussard (41st, 23:07) and Riley Miller (42nd).
“Elizabeth had an excellent start and worked her way up through the field as the race went on,” said Snyder. “Both Emily and Riley worked well together throughout the race pushing each other to close the gap towards our third runner. Our 1-5 spread was under two minutes thanks in part to the relentless work these two did over the final stages of their race.”
Teammate Madison Rudolph also broke the 24-minute mark, placing 54th with a time of 23:58.
When it came the boys race, Bartlebaugh posted Punxsy’s bets finish of the day, placing 12th of 182 varsity runners with a time of 17:07. Groce placed 24th overall with a solid time of 17:52.
“Garrett makes it look so smooth and easy, but running a time like that in your second race ever doesn’t just happen by accident,” said Wehrle. “He’s a rare find as a junior and should only get better.
“Evan ran a bit faster than he did on Thursday, and two races under 18 minutes basically back-to-back is pretty good.”
Teammate Dan Lenze placed 50th overall in 18:50, followed closely by David Kunselman eight seconds later in 56th place. Freshman Adin Bish placed 60th with a time of 19:21, closely followed by senior teammate Alex Momyer’s 19:34 (66th place).
“Dan and David were within seconds of what they ran at DuBois on Thursday, and they seem to be fairly evenly matched in races and can help push one another when the going gets tough,” said Wehrle. “Adin had a 48 second improvement today, and Alex trimmed his best by 37 seconds. The closer we can get Adin and Alex up to the other guys, the better we’ll likely do as a team, and I am certain they will get it done in the coming weeks.”
Punxsutawney is back in action today at St. Marys in a tri-meet that also features Bradford.