INDIANA — The Punxsutawney boys and girls cross country teams traveled Saturday to Indiana University of Pennsylvania for the 12th annual Crimson Hawk Invitational.
The girls finished second out of 15 schools with a team score of 58, trailing Kiski Area’s 38 points.
Lady Chuck Amy Poole earned a medal by finishing third overall with a time of 21:59, as the team also earned a trophy for the runner-up finish.
“Coming into the race I knew the course was probably going to be the most challenging one we raced on this season but the girls knew that their goal was to bring their best efforts and not really worry about their times,” Punxsy girls coach John Snyder said. “I feel like for the most part we were able to race with pretty good efforts, especially after the strong efforts the girls have given in the past two meets against Bradford and Saint Marys. With cross country you’re going to have some ups and downs as a team from race to race but I think it was a good sign that even though we didn’t have as good of races today as we did the past two Tuesdays that we were still able to bring the efforts to come home a second place finish.”
On the boys side, Andrew Barnoff finished third overall with 18:17 and Evan Groce was sixth with a time of 18:31. Indiana’s Owen Putt won overall with a 17:59 with Ligonier Valley’s Tucker Klotz second with an 18:03.
“Andrew’s time was the eighth fastest all-time by a Punxsy runner on this course, while Evan’s was the 10th fastest, so both guys obviously ran well and earned medals by placing in the top 10 overall,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said.
There were a total of 14 schools on the boys side but only six of them had enough runners to receive a team score. Out of those six, the Chucks came in third. Indiana won the competition with 27 points, followed by Kiski Area with 52 in second and Punxsy with 75 in third. There were 74 total runners.
“Today was a bit of a struggle team-wise as a couple of our top runners were not at their best, but as always there were some positives to take away from this race and we’ll look forward to the next one on the schedule,” Wehrle said.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Kane to face Kane and Brockway in a tri-meet.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3. Amy Poole 21:59; 12. Jordann Hicks 23:27; 16. Elizabeth Long 23:43; 18. Laura Rittenhouse 23:57; 19. Libby Gianvito 24:14; 31. Hannah Fetterman 25:19; 41. Abbey Stello 26:07; 48. Taylor Bair 26:59; 52. Madison Rudolph 27:44; 53. Emily Bussard 27:57; 61. Ella Newcome 29:14; 63. Claire Skarbek 29:35; 66. Jacinda Gigliotti 30:34; 78. Penny Gambino 51:08.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
3. Andrew Barnoff 18:17; 6. Evan Groce 18:31; 30. Eric Surkala 21:20; 38. Mike Setree 22:13; 40. Jaden Schidlmeier 22:23; 45. Colby Thompson 23:29; 49. Cody Pifer 23:51; 53. Mike Clemmer 24:12; 57. Dan Lenze 24:48; 62. Coleton Yoder 25:30; 72. Ian Young 30:01.