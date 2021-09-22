PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girl’s cross-country team competed in their second and final home meet of the season Tuesday racing against Brookville, Bradford and North Clarion. The girls, taking five of the top nine places, came away with impressive wins over Brookville 18-39, Bradford 24-31, and North Clarion 19-43. Before the races began the boy’s and girl’s teams also recognized their eleven seniors, five boys and six girls.
“Today was another great team win,” Punxsy head coach John Snyder said. “It was nice to come away with great races and nice wins on our senior’s final home meet. These six girls have been with the program anywhere from three to four years. Their attitudes, efforts, and great personalities over the past several years is really what has created the culture of success and enjoyment of the sport that the team has and is experiencing. Hannah, Libby, Ella, Laura, Amy and Abbey have each left a mark on the program for the better and are showing the underclass girls how to be great leaders in this sport.”
The Lady Chucks now 6-1 will travel Saturday to compete in the Crimson Hawk Invitational hosted by IUP.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Korie Dixon (BD) 20:11; 2. Amy Poole (P) 21:14; 3. Caitlyn Taylor (BD) 21:36; 4. Brynn Sigel (NC) 21:40; 5. Laura Rittenhouse (P) 22:00; 6. Erika Doolittle (BK) 22:09; 7. Jordann Hicks (P) 22:24; 8. Libby Gianvito (P) 22:41; 9. Elizabeth Long (P) 22:51; 10. Elisa Hayden (BD) 23:15; 11. Kendall Gracey-Dalton (BD) 23:52; 12. Emily Martz (BK) 24:02; 13. Ella Fiscus (BK) 24:02; 14. Leila Bines (BK) 24:12; 15. Anna Fiscus (BK) 24:22; 16. Aubrey Cruz (BK) 24:27; 17. Madison Rudolph (P) 24:41; 18. Hannah Fetterman (P) 24:49; 19. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton (BD) 24:56; 20. Kayla Aaron (NC) 25:01; 21. Chloe Smith (BK) 25:12; 22. Taylor Bair (P) 25:14; 23. Ella Newcome (P) 25:26; 24. Abbigail Schleicher (BD) 25:32; 25. Mayla Smith (BD) 25:43; 26. Abbey Stello (P) 26:14; 27. Kaylee Castner (NC) 26:47; 28. Emily Bussard (P) 28:46; 29. Claire Skarbek (P) 29:17; 30. Jacinda Gigliotti (P) 30:16; 31. Paige Hetrick (NC) 31:54; 32. Penny Gambino (P) 48:21.
Punxsy boys win
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite being a bit shorthanded, the Punxsy boys cross country team managed to pull out three victories at home yesterday on Senior Night, defeating Bradford 24-35, Brookville 27-30 and late addition North Clarion 26-29.
“I’m really happy for the team that they were able to send the seniors out with three victories, and it took pretty much everyone running his best race to do it,” said boys coach George Wehrle. “Those races against Brookville and North Clarion were down to the wire and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Paterniti (BD) 17:44; 2. Barnoff (P) 17:55; 3. Doolittle (BK) 18:03; 4. McFarland (NC) 18:24; 5. Surkala (P) 18:24; 6. Friar (BD) 19:00; 7. Momyer (P) 19:21; 8. Fair (NC) 19:27; 9. Thomas (NC) 19:37; 10. Geer (BK) 19:45; 11. Gill (BK) 19:56; 12. Custer (NC) 20:09; 13. Kunselman (P) 20:57; 14. Householder (BK) 21:11; 15. Murdock (BK) 21:26; 16. Caruso (BD) 21:29; 17. Rupp (BK) 21:31; 18. Means (BK) 21:34; 19. Evans (NC) 21:36; 20. Setree (P) 21:45; 21. Schidlmeier (P) 21:54; 22. Clemmer (P) 21:58; 23. Mohney (P)21:59; 24. Thompson (P) 22:27; 25. Pifer (P) 23:46; 26. Yoder (P) 25:10; 27. Young (P) 29:13.