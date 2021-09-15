PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney cross country teams welcomed St. Marys and Ridgway for its home opener on Tuesday at Jack LaMarca Stadium and came away with a pair of wins vs. St. Marys, while Ridgway didn’t have enough runners to score as a team in either race.
The Lady Chucks captured an impressive 16-40 victory against the Lady Dutch, the five-time defending District 9 Class AA team champions, after securing the top four spots and five of the top six overall.
Amy Poole won the girls race with a time of 21:34, more than a minute faster than Lady Chuck teammate Laura Rittenhouse (22:48). Punxsy’s Elizabeth Long (23:12) and Libby Gianvito (23:20) crossed in third and fourth, respectively, while St. Marys’ Madison Blythe was fifth (23:30).
Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks (23:43) was sixth, while St. Marys’ Kelsie Bellotti (23:58) placed seventh. Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson (24:07) finished eighth, with St. Marys’ Lucia Hayes (24:49) and Maura Caskey (25:24) closing out out the Top 10.
“Today was a good team win,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “They all put in strong efforts, and the girls should be feeling pretty good about it. St. Marys always puts together a pretty good team each year and to be able to place five girls before their second runner is quite an accomplishment.
“In the six years that I have been head coach of the girls, this is the first time that we have beat Saint Marys in a dual meet. If we can keep this momentum rolling to next week, it should be a pretty good matchup with another district rival in Bradford. They have a pretty good group, and I know will be looking to bring their best.”
On the boys’ side, the 1-2 punch of Andrew Barnoff and Evan Groce led the Chucks to a 21-36 win against the Flying Dutchmen.
Barnoff was the overall winner with a time of 18:00 on his home course, while Groce wasn’t far behind in second at 18:20. St. Marys’ Wyatt Foster (18:41) was third, while teammate Augustus Secco (19:31) crossed the line in fifth. In between, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber grabbed fourth with a time of 18:53.
Punxsy’s Alex Momyer (19:47) and Eric Surkala (20:12) were sixth and seventh, respectively, while teammate Dan Lenze (20:24) was eighth. St. Marys’ Nicholas Hayes (20:27) and Jack Beyer (20:45) rounded out the Top 10.
“Andrew and Evan led the way, but Alex Momyer had a strong run to finish as our third runner, while Eric Surkala and Dan Lenze battled some adversity to finish ahead of four Saint Marys runners and help clinch the win for us,” said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. “I was impressed by how well some of our guys, namely David Kunselman, Colby Thompson and Ian Young, ran in the heat and humidity.”
Punxsy is back in action next Tuesday when it hosts Brookville and Bradford for Senior Night.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Amy Poole (P) 21:34; 2. Laura Rittenhouse (P) 22:48; 3. Elizabeth Long (P) 23:12; 4. Libby Gianvito (P) 23:20; 5. Madison Blythe (SM) 23:30; 6. Jordann Hicks (P) 23:43; 7. Kelsie Bellotti (SM) 23:58; 8. Adria Magnusson (r) 24:07; 9. Lucia Hayes (SM) 24:49; 10. Maura Caskey (SM) 25:24; 11. Hannah Fetterman (P) 12. Paige Bauer (SM) 26:20; 13. Sydney Smith (SM) 27:09; 14. Ella Newcome (P) 27:55; 15. Madison Rudolph (P) 28:06; 16. Jayssa Snelick (SM) 29:17; 17. Emily Bussard (P) 29:24; 18. Claire Skarbek (P) 29:58; 19. Jacinda Gigliotti (P) 30:53; 20. Andrea Malone (SM) 31:49.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Andrew Barnoff (P)18:00; 2. Evan Groce (P)18:20; 3. Wyatt Foster (SM) 18:41; 4. Eli chreiber (R) 18:53; 5. Augustus Secco (SM) 19:31; 6. Alex Momyer (P) 19:47; 7. Eric Surkala (P) 20:12; 8. Dan Lenze (P) 20:24; 9. Nicholas Hayes (SM) 20:27; 10. Jack Beyer (SM) 20:45; 11. Brandon Henry (SM) 20:59; 12. Jacob Nedimyer (SM) 21:06; 13. David Kunselman (P) 21:27; 14. Michael Setree (P) 22:52; 15. Braydon Mosier (SM) 23:11; 16. Colby Thompson (P) 23:16; 17. Michael Clemmer (P) 23:24; 18. Evan Mohney (P) 23:36; 19. Jaden Schidlmeier (P) 24:01; 20. Joseph Blessel (SM) 24:02;.