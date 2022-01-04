PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks boys varsity basketball team got back to .500 and a 4-4 record on the season with a convincing 55-40 home win over Keystone Monday night.
“A win’s always a win but we needed that one,” Punxsy head coach Jake Perrin said. “It’s something to get us back on the right side. We’ve been dealing with with some adversity ... and we’ve had a lot of it so far. So it’s good to get one and not by two or three. It feels like all these ballgames we’ve been playing — we lost by two points in double OT, five or six points to Indiana and 10 to Elk County. So it’s nice not to have a nail-biter for one time.”
Punxsy led from start to finish as the Panthers cut the deficit to two early in the first quarter before pulling away for good midway through the second quarter.
Ryan Heigley led the team with 15 points while Noah Weaver also had 14 points. Donny Neese added 10 while Gabe Kengersky had seven points and 11 assists.
“Before the game we talked to each other and just tried to get back to our roots,” Perrin said. “When I came in (as head coach), I wanted to play fast. And a lot of these guys last year played fast. This year — with the different dynamic of the team — we tried to make some adjustments and slow things down a little bit. And I think that’s kind of what’s carried over to our offense. I definitely take a lot of the blame for not being able to put the ball in the hoop these past couple of games.
“When these guys just get out and run and just play and share the ball, they look so much better. The chemistry’s there. Guys are touching (the ball) and they’re getting more of a flow. There’s rhythm when there’s sharing the ball.”
With the score 18-14 in the second quarter, Heigley drove through the Panthers’ defense to make it 20-14 and then knocked down a three to make it 23-14.
“Ryan’s game is a special game,” Perrin said. “He’s a three-point guy. He kind of lives and dies by them a little bit, but that’s ok. He’s a three and D guy — it’s a role on the team. I think that contributes to (the team’s success) because Gabe and Noah get to run the floor and Ryan gets to really focus on shooting the ball.”
The Chucks extended the lead to double-digits as Kyle Nesbitt scored underneath to make it 29-16 with under two minutes in the first half. Punxsy then took a 32-20 halftime lead before outscoring the Panthers 21-7 in the third quarter to take a 53-27 lead.
Kengersky had five of his seven points in the third quarter as he and both Weaver and Heigley added three-pointers in the quarter to get the 26-point lead.
“Gabe and Noah, they’re excellent players,” Perrin said. “They can make plays everywhere. Gabe had 11 assists tonight. That’s what you like to see. Gabe’s a team captain and a senior leader and he’s got seven points and 11 assists in a game like this, that’s excellent.”
The Chucks then pulled the starters in the fourth quarter to allow Perrin to get everyone to get in the game. Keystone then went on a 13-2 run in the quarter to close out the 55-40 Punxsy win.
“Everybody did a nice job,” Perrin said. “Donnie was playing well inside tonight and hitting some shots. Everybody came off the bench and played well. It was a good team win.”
In defeat, Keystone’s Bret Wingard scored 23 of the team’s 40 points and also had 11 rebounds.
Punxsutawney will have a few days to rest up as they’ll have a tough test on Thursday as they travel to take on Brookville.
“We were trying to keep the guys focused the whole way through because we’ve got Brookville on Thursday,” Perrin said. “Everybody knows Brookville hasn’t lost a game yet — and in almost two seasons now. They’re tough. That’ll be a good test for us. Then we turn around and play Clarion on Saturday. As much as we’re 4-4 right now ... we could be 6-2 or we could also be 2-6.
“We’ve battled it out. We’ve just got to figure out the little things to win games — the offensive rebounding at the end, making foul shots, and we could easily have a better record. We’ve got a lot to play for still and we’ve got plenty of teams coming up. The second half of the season is a tough half but it’s good to be .500 going into it. We’ll see what we can do.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 55,
KEYSTONE 40
Score by Quarters
Keystone 9 11 7 13 — 40
Punxsy 16 16 21 2 — 55
Keystone—40
Rayce Weaver 0 2-2 2, Bret Wingard 8 4-5 23, Tyler Albright 0 1-2 1, Cole Henry 2 0-0 4, Ian Keth 1 0-0 2, Drew Keth 2 0-0 6, Haden Foster 0 0-0 0, Drew Slaugenhaupt 1 0-0 2, Brett English 0 0-0 0, Liam Say 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-9 40.
Punxsutawney—55
Gabe Kengersky 3 0-0 7, Noah Weaver 6 1-3 14, Donny Neese 4 2-2 10, Kyle Nesbitt 3 1-2 7, Ryan Heigley 6 0-0 15, Josh Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Jimmie Neese 0 0-0 0, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-7 55.
Three-pointers: Keystone 5 (Bret Wingard 3, Drew Keth 2), Punxsy 5 (Ryan Heigley 3, Gabe Kengersky, Noah Weaver).