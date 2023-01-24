PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was Senior Night for the Punxsutawney Chucks boys basketball team on Monday night and one senior was a big factor in helping the Chucks snap a six-game losing streak. Ryen Heigley dropped 24 points — including five threes — to go with eight rebounds as Punxsy beat North Clarion, 57-48, at Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium.
“Offensively we did some things a lot better than what we have done (during the losing streak),” Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz said. “I’m pleased with that and we’ve just got to keep moving forward and keep improving.”
Heigley was one of four Punxsy seniors honored in pregame ceremonies, joining Tysen Leasure, Cole Brooks and Charles Connell. All four started on Monday night, with junior Noah Weaver joining them in the starting lineup.
“They’re great kids,” Reitz said of his seniors. “They come to practice every day. They work hard and they’re a lot of fun to be around. Their teammates enjoy them and we’re going to miss them.”
North Clarion and Aiden Hartle did its best to play the role of spoiler on Monday evening, however. Hartle had a game-high 27 points and after trailing the Chucks by 16 towards the end of the second quarter, the Wolves would get the Punxsy lead down to just two before the Chucks were able to pull away late.
Both Heigley and Hartle had three three-pointers in the first quarter as Punxy led 18-11 after Noah Kengersky added a three of his own before the end of the first quarter.
“It’s contagious,” Reitz said of his team’s ability to shoot from beyond the arc. “Ryen got off to a good start and hit a few more in the first half. Second half, we relied on it a little bit too much and we got the ball inside and were able to build the lead back up to 11. But give North Clarion credit — they hustled and they played hard. Hartle, he’s a good player.”
Punxsy came out of the gates just as hot in the second quarter, eventually getting a 14-point lead on a couple of occasions before a Heigley putback gave Punxsy its largest lead of the night at 33-17.
North Clarion would get the halftime deficit down to just 12 at 33-21 after Ethan Carll hit a couple of free throws.
The third quarter saw the visitors outscore the Chucks 20-10 as Punxsy held just a two-point lead with a quarter to play. Hartle outscored the entire Chucks roster with 11 as they worked the ball inside and got easy buckets in transition. Hartle capped off the dominant Wolves third quarter with a buzzer beater that saw him falling away, essentially just heaving up a prayer from midrange that went through the net as Punxsy held a 43-41 lead.
But from there, Reitz and his Chucks decided to go away from the three-ball and instead try to work inside for easier shots.
“We were taller than they were and a little bigger and we moved the ball pretty well there in the fourth quarter and did get some easy baskets inside,” Reitz said.
That ended up paying off as Jimmy Neese and Heigley accounted for 10 of the team’s 14 points as the Chucks held the Wolves to just seven points in the final eight minutes.
Heigley made an alley-oop layup from a Weaver pass to start the fourth and a Neese putback gave Punxsy a six-point advantage. Hartle would then cut the deficit in half on a deep three before Neese scored in the paint for a five-point advantage. Neese then assisted Heigley and found him inside to make it 51-44 with 4:32 left to play.
Once the Chucks got the ball back, they decided to slow down the offense as Zach Presloid then hit two free throws as the Chucks got some breathing room with a nine-point, 53-44, lead with 3:26 to play.
North Clarion’s Logan Bish would miss the front end of a one-and-one with 2:22 left to play as Punxsy got the rebound and continued to bleed out the clock. With just over a minute left, Neese got a putback to make it 55-44 Chucks.
Hartle got the deficit to single-digits again on a runner, but a Weaver layup with 15 seconds to go gave the Chucks a 57-46 lead. Colbin Watterson’s runner with seconds to go set the final at 57-48.
Neese had nine points and six rebounds while Weaver was the other Punxsy player in double-digits with 10 as the Chucks had eight different players score points on the evening.
Punxsutawney (5-11) is back on the court Wednesday, weather pending, as the Chucks travel to Brookville. Reitz said he hopes they’re able to incorporate Monday night’s offense into Wednesday against a stout District 9 opponent.
“We haven’t shot the ball well since Christmas,” Reitz said. “Hopefully we’ve got a little confidence from (Monday’s win) and that’ll carry over to Wednesday night.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 57,
NORTH CLARION 48
Score by Quarters
N. Clarion 11 10 20 7 — 48
Punxsy 18 15 10 14 — 57
North Clarion—48
Aiden Hartle 10 3-5 27, Ethan Carll 3 2-2 9, Andy Castner 3 0-0 6, Drake Irwin 0 2-2 2, Zeelan Hargenrader 0 0-0 0, Colbin Walterson 2 0-0 4, Kaleb Wolbert 0 0-0 0, Logan Bish 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 7-10 48.
Punxsutawney—57
Ryen Heigley 9 1-2 24, Noah Weaver 4 2-2 10, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0, Cole Brooks 0 0-0 0, Charles Connell 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 0 2-2 2, Jimmy Neese 4 1-4 9, Cooper Hallman 1 0-0 3, Zach Presloid 1 2-2 4, Noah Kengersky 1 0-0 3, Beau Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 8-12 57.
Three-pointers: N. Clarion 5 (Hartle 4, Carll), Punxsy 7 (Heigley 5, Kengersky, Hallman).