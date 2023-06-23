PUNXSUTAWNEY — Heading into the bottom of the third inning in Thursday’s District 10 Junior League Softball All-Stars game at Harry Doerr Field in Punxsutawney, the home team saw themselves trailing visiting Potter/McKean 9-3.
But from there, Punxsy got the bats rolling and its previous pitching woes went away as it outscored Potter/McKean 16-0 from that point en route to a 19-9 win in five innings.
Potter/McKean scored its nine runs on just two hits, taking advantage of 11 walks, three hit batters and two errors in the first three innings.
Punxsy, meanwhile, had four hits in the first two innings and then tied things up in the bottom of the third with a six-run inning. After a scoreless fourth, Punxsy reversed roles, so to speak, as it scored 10 runs on four hits, five walks and an error — the last of which clinched the 19-9 win in five innings via the mercy rule.
Jemma Agnello led Punxsy at the plate going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, two doubles and two RBIs as 11 of the 12 players that took at-bats recorded a hit — with Punxsutawney outhitting the visitors 13-2 on the evening.
After a rocky start inside the circle from Punxsy’s Emma Young — who pitched the first inning-plus, allowing two hits, four runs and six walks — and reliever Hope McCombs, the third time was literally the charm for Punxsy as Alison Kemmerer stepped inside the circle for the home team in the top of the third and controlled the game the rest of the way.
Kemmerer picked up the win by tossing a hitless final 2 2/3 innings while not allowing a single walk yet not recording a strikeout either, with all eight outs coming from assists by shortstop Lindee Reed or Young, who moved to second base — as each had four.
Potter/McKean’s two hits came in the top of the first with back-to-back singles from Gianna Glasgow and Karmella DeFrain, the last of which scored the first run of the game. They tacked on two more runs as Bria Wilcox, the Potter/McKean starting pitcher, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Addison McAuley drew a bases-loaded walk to lead 3-0.
Punxsy’s lone run in the bottom of the first came as Bella Young scored on a wild pitch. But Potter/McKean plated two more in the top of the second as Punxsy matched them — as May Smart scored on a wild pitch and Kemmerer had an RBI single.
With the score 5-3 after two innings, the visitors made it tough on Punxsy by getting a 9-3 lead and scoring four runs off of an error, four walks and a hit batter. That led to Punxsy’s big bottom of the third as Bella Young led off with a triple, followed by an Angnello RBI doubled and an Emma Young double to make it 9-5.
Jacelyn Keibler’s RBI single got the deficit to three and Smart reached first on a throwing error by the pitcher that scored a run. A Mylee Cressley groundout to the pitcher scored the next run as Punxsy trailed 9-8 with two out.
McCombs then hit a blast off the center field wall, making it to third. But with the outfield throw to third going awry, McCombs then hustled home and tied up the game herself at 9-9.
A scoreless fourth led to Punxsy’s 10-run inning that not only put the game out of reach, but allowed the contest to end early.
Agnello hit a two-hopper off the wall for an RBI double as Punxsy took its first lead of the game at 10-9. Three batters later, Smart hit one to the pitcher but Agnello beat the throw home as Punxsy led 11-9.
After loading the bases but with two outs, McCombs drew the bases-loaded walk to make it 12-9 and Kemmerer did the same to make it 13-9 as Potter/McKean then went to Alyssa Tanner inside the circle.
However, things continued to roll for the home team as Alexis Covatch scored on a wild pitch to make it 14-9 as Ella Wachob walked to load the bases again. That led to a two-RBI single by Ava Snyder for a 16-9 lead and Reed then backed Snyder up with two RBIs of her own — as she tripled to center field as Punxsutawney led 18-9.
With Reed as the game-winning run on third, Bella Young — who was the team’s 13th batter of the inning — hit a hard grounder to short that was booted, allowing Young to reach first safely and Reed to score, ending the game via the 10-run mercy rule at 19-9 in five innings.
Punxsy will now play DuBois on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Heindl Field in the winners’ bracket finals among the four teams competing in the double-elimination district tournament.
DuBois downed Brockway, 10-0, in five innings on Thursday to earn Saturday’s matchup with Punxsy.
The loser of Saturday’s game will then play the Brockway-Potter/McKean winner on Monday, with the winner of that contest meeting the Punxsy-DuBois winner on Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 19,
POTTER/McKEAN 9, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Potter 324 00 — 9
Punxsy 126 0(10) — 19
Two outs when winning run scored.
Potter/McKean—9
Coral Tronetti cr-ss 3002, Alayna McKervey cr-3b 1100, Alyssa Tanner 2b-p 2100, Miley Krepps 1b 2100, Gianna Glasgow c 3010, Karmella DeFrain lf-rf 3111, Bria Wilcox p-eh 2001, Addison McAuley rf-2b 1101, Chloe Conn cf 2100, Hailey Dowell eh 0200, Jasmine Miller eh-rf 0001, Isabella Stiles eh 0101. Totals: 19-9-2-7.
Punxsutawney—19
Lindee Reed cr-ss 4112, Bella Young 1b 2310, Jemma Agnello c 3232, Emma Young p-2b 2211, Jacelyn Keibler 2b-lf-3b 3111, May Smart cf 2312, Alexis Covatch lf-rf 2210, Mylee Cressley eh-3b 2001, Hope McCombs eh-p 2211, Alison Kemmerer eh-p 2112, Ella Wachob 3b-eh 2110, Ava Snyder rf-lf 3112. Totals: 29-19-13-14.
Errors: Potter 3, Punxsy 3. LOB: Potter 8, Punxsy 5. 2B: Agnello 2, E. Young. 3B: B. Young, McCombs, Reed. SB: B. Young, Smart. PO: McKerney (by Agnello). HBP: Wilcox (by E. Young), McKerney (by McCombs), Dowell (by McCombs); Smart (by Wilcox).
Pitching
Potter/McKean: Bria Wilcox-4 2/3 IP, 12 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Alyssa Tanner-0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsutawney: Emma Young-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Hope McCombs-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Alison Kemmerer-2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kemmerer. Losing pitcher: Wilcox.