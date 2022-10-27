KNOX — The Punxsutawney volleyball team gave defending District 9 Class 2A champion Keystone all it could handle Wednesday night, but a valiant comeback bid by the Lady Chucks ended in a heartbreaking five-set loss to the Lady Panthers, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-7.
Top-seeded Keystone, which beat the Lady Chucks in four sets in the regular season, came out firing on all cylinders to begin the match. The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first set and never looked back from there as they won the opening two sets by identical scores of 25-15.
Keystone looked to be in total control, but the fourth-seeded Lady Chucks didn’t go away quietly and swung the momentum in their favor by clawing out wins of 25-22 and 25-23 in the third and fourth sets, respectively, to force a winner-take-all fifth game to see who advanced to the D-9 Class 2A championship game next week.
Punxsy seemed to have all the momentum at that point, as Keystone’s players not only had to deal with losing two straight games but also seeing teammate Cameron Peters go down with an injury early in the fourth.
Keystone showed why its senior-laden squad is the defending district champs, though, and turned things around in the fifth.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the fifth behind a Reagan Mays point and two more by Audrey Burrows.
Punxsy promptly countered with a sideout and two points by Sydney Hoffman that came courtesy of kills by Zoey Hoover and Ciara Toven to even things at 4-4. Toven was instrumental in the Lady Chucks’ comeback bid as she recorded all 10 of her kills and all six of her service points in the final three sets.
The teams then traded sideouts before single points by Lady Panther captains Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley gave Keystone a three-point lead at 9-6. The duo played huge roles in the victory. Exely led all players with 17 kills to go along with five service points, while Bowser had 12 points, three kills and four blocks.
The teams exchanged sideouts again before Sydney Bell ripped off five straight points to not only end the fifth set (15-7) but give the Lady Panthers the 3-2 victory. Bell led all players with 17 service points on the night.
“We struggled those first couple (games) and just couldn’t get over that hump of whatever it was we were doing,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We were totally in a funk.
“We talked at the end of the first set into the second, no matter what the score was, I’ve always told the kids it’s 0-0 and go out and play hard every rally. Even if you lose, get the momentum back for the next set. We were able to do that, but there is a reason they are the first seed in our district.
“We don’t have anything to hang out heads about. They battled back and fought hard. We have seven seniors who are going out now, and hopefully they’ll pass along that fighting attitude to the group of kids who are coming back to play next year.”
The opening set was all about Lady Panther Karley Callander, who ripped off a 10-point run early in the game to give Keystone that commanding 12-3 lead right out of the chute. Callender would only notch three more points on the night though. Exely had two kills and block during that run, while Bowser had a kill and two blocks.
Punxsy actually led 6-3 early in the second set, but a five-point spurt by Bowser and seven straight points from Bell quickly gave Keystone an 18-9 advantage en route to another 25-15 victory.
Keystone carried that momentum into the third side, using a sideout and two points by Mays to grab a quick 3-0 lead. Punxsy countered with a three-point stint by Sydney Hoffman to momentarily go up 5-4, while three more points by Toven, including two aces, later made it 10-8.
A third three-point spurt by Samantha Greibel then pushed the Punxsy lead to four at 16-12 as the Lady Chucks tried to create some distance in the set. Keystone never let that happen, but a gritty Punxsy squad maintained that three-point edge from there as a long series of sideouts and single points ensued.
Keystone got within a point three times (21-20, 22-21, 23-22) late in the set but Punxsy got sideouts each time to keep the lead. The last of those sideouts came at 23-22 when Lexi Poole got a tip shot to hit the floor.
Hoffman then toed the service line and dropped in an ace for the 25-22 victory to keep Punxsy’s hopes alive.
The set win breathed life into the Lady Chucks, who raced out to 7-0 lead in the fourth behind a sideout and six points by Danielle Greibel. Toven, Samantha Greibel and Morgan Riggie all had kills during that run.
Keystone tried to battle back into the game, getting within four at 10-6 on two points by Bowser. However, Punxsy used a sideout and three points from Toven — two on aces — to push the push the lead back to eight at 14-6.
The third of those points, a block by Hoover, is when Lady Panther Peters was injured going for the ball. She laid on he court for an extended period before walking off with assistance.
When play resumed, some of Punxsy’s momentum may have been taken away, as Keystone got a quick sideout on an Exely kill. Two points by Exely and Bell promptly made it 15-12 game before Punxsy got a little more breathing room on back-to-back points by Samantha Greibel.
Keystone didn’t go away from there, though, and actually got within one at 24-23 as Bell notched two more points. The Lady Panthers couldn’t pull even and erase a fourth set point, however, as a mishit at the net gave the Lady Chucks the 25-23 to force a fifth game.
Keystone regrouped in that decisive game, though, and stopped what would have been an improbable comeback by the Lady Chucks.
Danielle Greibel led Punxsy with eight points, while Hoffman and Samantha Greibel each had seven. Poole chipped in five points and four kills in her final high school match.
Punxsy finished the season with a 10-9 record.