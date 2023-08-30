PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team swept the St. Marys Lady Dutch, 7-0, on Tuesday afternoon at Punxsy’s home courts.
“The girls all played amazing,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Coach (Lisa) Good and I are extremely happy with how hard they played. Being St. Marys, we knew the level of competition we would be facing and they didn’t disappoint. Our girls played great and in the end we were victorious. Now we need to take the momentum we have and keep rolling the rest of the season.”
In singles, Emily McMahan defeated Roan Lion, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1. Olivia Toven took down Maddy Wittman in a three-set tiebreaker at No. 2, 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).
Rachael Porada then won at No. 3, besting Tralynn Ginther, 6-2, 6-3, and Addie London picked up the victory at No. 4 with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Sara Regulski.
For doubles, McMahan and Toven teamed at No. 1 to defeat Wittman and Ginther, 8-1.
Porada and London then teamed at No. 2 with an 8-2 win. Rounding out doubles, Leanne Zampini and Olivia Smith beat Danilynn Geitner and Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-5.
Punxsy heads to Johnsonburg on Thursday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7, ST. MARYS 0
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Roan Lion, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Olivia Toven (P) def. Maddy Wittman, 6-3, 2-6 (10-4).
3. Rachael Porada (P) def. Tralynn Ginther, 6-2, 6-3.
4. Addie London (P) def. Sara Regulski, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
1. McMahan/Toven (P) def. Wittman/Ginther, 8-1.
2. Porada/London (P) def. Isolde Collins/Pilar Pfoutz, 8-2.
3. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Smith (P) def. Danilynn Geitner/Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-5.
In other tennis action Tuesday:
DuBois 5, Bradford 2
BRADFORD — The DuBois Lady Beavers netters picked up a 5-2 win over the Bradford Lady Owls Tuesday afternoon.
DuBois was able to sweep all four singles matchups although two of those saw fierce battles.
“Bradford came swinging in this meet,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “They gained early leads on all the singles matches except for Kara Miller’s No. 3 singles match. Kara quickly dispatched her opponent. Laken quickly regained control of the match with a commanding win.”
Cassie Lanzoni defeated Lilly Kemick at No. 1 with a 6-3, 3-6 (10-8) victory.
Laken Lashinsky then won at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sophie Cornelius. Miller then beat Sophia Wright, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3.
The No. 4 singles match then saw a battle as Lauren Kennedy beat Emmy Kemick, 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.
In doubles, Bradford took two of three with the lone DuBois win at No. 2 being Kendall Lashinsky and Sonia Parekh taking down Isabella Ramos and Kali O’Neil, 8-2.
Bradford’s Lily Kemick and Cornelius defeated Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan, 8-1 at No. 1 and Karmyn Vossler and Sydney Hamer got an 8-5 win at No. 3 over Ada Doverspike and Cameron Sarick.
DuBois returns to the courts on Thursday at Brockway.
DuBOIS 5, BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Lilly Kemick, 6-3, 3-6 (10-8).
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Sophia Cornelius, 6-2, 6-1.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Sophia Wright, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Emmy Kemick, 7-6 (7-0), 7-5.
Doubles
1. Lily Kemick/Cornelius (B) def. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan, 8-1.
2. Kendall Lashinsky/Sonia Parekh (D) def. Isabella Ramos/Kali O’Neil, 8-2.
3. Karmyn Vossler/Sydney Hamer (B) def. Ada Doverspike/Cameron Sarick, 8-5.
Johnsonburg 6,
Brockway 1
JOHNSONBURG — The host Ramettes swept all four singles matches on their way to beating Brockway, 6-1.
Johnsonburg’s Maria Catalano bested Hallie Welsh, 8-3, at No. 1 singles, while teammate Aliza Jackson notched an 8-1 victory at second singles vs. Maria Buttery.
Ramette Katelyn Love secured an 8-2 win at No. 3 against Abby Michalski, with Olivia Beimel completing the singles sweep by topping Katlynn Knox, 8-3, at No. 4.
Johnsonburg also got doubles wins at No. 1 from Kelly Matha and Jenna Johnson and at No. 3 from the duo of Celeste Cristini/Bridgette Brindel.
Brockway’s win, the team’s first of the season in a match, came at No. 2 where Michalski and Knox teamed up to knock off Ramettes Mya Allegretto and Addy Lombrana, 8-5.
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Johnsonburg hosts Punxsutawney, while Brockway welcomes DuBois.
JOHNSONBURG 6, BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Maria Catalano (J) def. Hallie Welsh, 8-3.
2. Aliza Jackson (J) def. Maria Buttery, 8-1.
3. Katelyn Love (J) def. Abby Michalski, 8-2.
4. Olivia Beimel (J) def. Katlynn Knox, 8-3.
Doubles
1. Kelly Matha/Jenna Johnson (J) def. Welsh/Buttery, 8-4
2. Michalski/Knox (BW) def. Mya Allegretto/Addy Lombrana, 8-5.
3. Celeste Cristini/Bridgette Brindel (J) def. Jordan Sanchez/Angela Durle, 8-0.