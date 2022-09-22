PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team took a 6-1 victory over Clearfield on Tuesday afternoon for Senior Night.
“We had a close match today against Clearfield for our Senior Night,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Our seniors are Chloe Presloid, Brooke Skarbek, Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello. All of them played great tonight. Chloe lost a tough first set, made some adjustments and won the second set and then the tie breaker.”
At No. 1 singles, Chloe Presloid won over Lindsey Kerlin, 3-6, 6-3 (10-4). Clearfield’s Peyton Reese took the lone win on the day at No. 2, beating Emily McMahan 6-1, 6-3. But Skarbek then took down Sarah Catherman, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Rachael Porada beat Katelyn Olson, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 4.
Doubles saw a Punxsy sweep as Presloid and Skarbek beat Kerlin and Reese, 8-1 at No. 1. McMahan and Porada won, 8-2, over Catherman and Olson at No. 2 while the senior duo of Smith and Stello won 8-4 over Maddy Johnson and Chloe Rowles.
“Kaylin and Bailee teamed up at No. 3 doubles to secure the team win with a very strong showing over their opponents,” Emhoff said. “The rest of the team all played very well.”
Punxsy is back in action today as they host St. Marys.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
CLEARFIELD 1
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Lindsey Kerlin, 3-6, 6-3 (10-4).
2. Peyton Reese (C) def. Emily McMahan, 6-1, 6-3.
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Sarah Catherman, 6-3, 6-1.
4. Rachael Porada (P) def. Katelyn Olson, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Presloid/Skarbek (P) def. Kerlin/Reese, 8-1.
2. McMahan/Porada (P) def. Catherman/Olson, 8-2.
3. Kaylin Smith/Bailee Stello (P) def. Maddy Johnson/Chloe Rowles, 8-4.
In other tennis action:
DuBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team took down the Johnsonburg Ramettes on Tuesday, 6-1.
DuBois swept the singles matches and took two of three in doubles in contests that were 8-game pro sets.
“First, second and fourth singles all started out slow before the DuBois girls picked up a rhythm,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “In contrast, Kara Miller got a jump start on her match (at No. 3 singles) and ended it quickly with an 8-0 victory.”
Cassie Lanzoni picked up the win at No. 1 singles with a 8-2 victory over Kendal Mehalko. Laken Lashinsky and Kara Miller won, 8-0, over Maria Catalano and Aliza Jackson, respectively, while Jessica Hnat won at No. 4, 8-1, over Katelyn Love.
In doubles, the Ramette duo of Mehalko and Catalano took down Hnat and Miller, 8-5, for the only win of the night.
DuBois’ Lauren Kennedy and Liz Coleman won No. 2 doubles, 8-4, over Jackson and Love while Emma McCracken and Jade Delaney won, 8-5, over Kendra Freeman and Ruby Miller.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois hosts Bradford and Johnsonburg travels to Brockway.
DuBOIS 6,
Recommended Video
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Kendal Mehalko, 8-2.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Maria Catalano, 8-0.
3. Kara Miller (D) def. Aliza Jackson, 8-0.
4. Jessica Hnat (D) def. Katelyn Love, 8-1.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalano (J) def. Hnat/Miller, 8-3.
2. Lauren Kennedy/Liz Coleman (D) def. Jackson/Love, 8-4.
3. Emma McCracken/Jade Delaney (D) def. Kendra Freeman/Ruby Miller, 8-5.
ST. MARYS 6,
BROCKWAY 1
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team picked up a 6-1 win on Tuesday over visiting Brockway.
St. Marys swept singles as Mya Klaiber beat Taylor Rhed, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8) at No. 1. The remaining three of Caitlyn Blessel, Roan Lion and June Chen picked up easier wins over Leah Trunzo, Emma Miller and Hallie Welsh, respectively.
Maddie Wittman and Klaiber beat Rhed and Miller, 8-4, at No. 1 doubles where Brockway’s No. 2 duo of Trunzo and Welsh beat Isolde Collins and Maleya Caskey, 8-5 for its lone point.
St. Marys’ Tralynn Ginther and Sara Regulski took down Rania Kahle and Kassi Tucker, 8-1, for the final Lady Dutch point.
The Lady Dutch travel to Punxsy today.
ST. MARYS 6
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8).
2. Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Emma Miller, 6-2, 6-0.
4. June Chen (SM) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Maddie Wittman/Klaiber (SM) def. Rhed/Miller, 8-4.
2. Trunzo/Welsh (B) def. Isolde Collins/Maleya Caskey, 8-5.
3. Tralynn Ginther/Sara Regulski (SM) def. Rania Kahle/Kassi Tucker, 8-1.