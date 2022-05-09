ALTOONA — Not even Mother Nature could slow down the Punxsutawney track and field teams on Friday as they swept the Class AA team titles of the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic on a rainy day at Mansion Park.
Both the Chucks and Lady Chucks won 18 medals, including six golds. The Punxsy girls edged Lewisburg by 3.5 points for the team title, 103.5-100, while the Chucks bested fellow District 9 foe Kane by three, 104-101.
Elk County Catholic also competed in the Class AA event, with the Lady Crusaders (54) finishing third out of 18 scoring teams and the Crusaders (25) 10th out of 14.
The Punxsy boys won four gold medals, all on the track, led by Tyler Elliott who was tops in both the 110 (16.34) and 300 (44.44) hurdle events. Teammate Evan Groce added a win in the 800 (2:06.79), while the Chucks’ 4x100 relay also struck gold with a time of 46.13.
Names for that relay were not available, but two likely members were Brett Dean and Isaac Greenblatt, who placed second (11.35) and fourth (11.86), respectively, in the 100 dash. Greenblatt added a silver medal in the 200 dash with a 24.25.
Also on the track, Daniel Lenze (11:25.21) placed fifth in the 3,200 and Alex Momyer (56.12) eighth in the 400, while the Chucks’ 4x800 relay (8:56.71) took home silver.
Matthew Grusky led the Punxsy throwers with a silver medal in the shot put (40-1 1/2) and a fourth in the discus (102-3), while Greg Poole (108-9) and Bryce Horne (94-11) were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the javelin. Horne landed just off the podium with a ninth in the discus.
Zach Presloid won a bronze medal in the long jump (18-3) and placed eighth in the triple jump (34-10 1/2), while Ryen Heigley placed fifth in the long jump (17-11 1/2) and just missed the podium in the triple by finishing ninth.
The Chucks’ final medal came in the high jump, where Kyle Nesbitt cleared 5-2 to place fourth.
As for the Lady Chucks, they captured a pair of golds in the field as Mary Grusky took home top honor in the javelin (114-4) and Kierstin Riley the same in the long jump (15-8). Grusky was a triple medalist on the day, adding fourths in both the discus (88-1) and shot put (31-6).
Teammate Rebekah Miller added a silver medal in the shot put (34-2), while Maeve Hanley was second in the high jump (4-8). Samantha Griebel added a fourth in the high jump (4-4), with Jael Miller placing fifth in the discus (84-3) and Isabella Lester seventh in the long jump (13-9).
Chloe Aul just missed a medal in the triple jump, placing ninth.
The Lady Chucks’ success wasn’t limited to the field though, as they also won nine medals on the track.
Jordan Hicks led the runners with a silver in the 800 (2:28.77), with Amy Poole finishing sixth in both the 1,600 (5:56.49) and 3,200 (12:45.28). Olivia Bish added a fourth in the 400 (1:07.370 and Elizabeth Gianvito a fourth in the 300 hurdles (53.77). Jayden Getch was sixth in the 200 (29.97).
All three Lady Chuck relays also won medals, with the 4x800 (10:13.60) claiming silver and the 4x100 (55.15) and 4x400 (4:38.69) silvers.
The Elk County Catholic girls also reached double digits in medals won, bringing home 12 from Altoona.
Grace Neubert headlined the Lady Crusaders’ day with a gold in the 3,200 (11:41.37), while Sophia Bille won a silver in the 1,600 (5:35.33). Sami Straub (300 hurdles, 53.73), Tami Geci (long jump, 14-4 1/2) and the 4x800 relay squad (10:16.78) all won bronze medals. Straub added a second medal with a fourth in the triple jump (31-6 1/4).
The Lady Crusaders got a fifth-place from Rachel Sloff in the long jump (14-2 1/4), while Isabella Macer (400, 1;17.37), Gianna Bille (1,600, 6:05.73), Kiri Emmert (100 hurdles, 19.17) and Allison Geci (shot put, 30-4 1/2) all were eighth.
Elk County also won a second relay medal with a fourth in the 4x100 (56.33).
The Lady Crusaders nearly had two more medalists, as Tami Geci was ninth in the 100 and Andrea Baron ninth in the 800.
On the boys’ side, ECC captured seven medals with its best finish being a trio of fourths by Adam Straub (1,600, 5:00.33), Bobby Urmann (300 hurdles, 46.64) and the 4x800 relay (9:33.37).
Lucas Polaski (800, 2:25.92) and Aaron Lanzel (3,200, 12:07.07) added sixth place finishes, while Luke Jansen was seventh in the triple jump (36-2 3/4). The Crusaders’ 4x100 relay (50.32) also was seventh.