ALTOONA — Three runner-up finishes highlighted the Punxsutawney boys and girls track and field teams at Friday’s Class AA meet at the Altoona Mountain Lion Classic.
The Punxsy boys got 12 medals while the girls picked up 11 — the girls came in third out of 29 teams with a score of 49.50 and the boys were fourth out of 34, scoring a 45.
Elk County Catholic was the other Tri-County Area Class AA team to take part as the girls finished seventh with a score of 32 and won six medals — including a gold in the 4x800 relay. The boys picked up a lone medal as both Punxsy and ECC combined for 30 on the afternoon.
The lone gold came as ECC’s girls 4x800 relay team of Sophia Bille, Sami Straub, Gianna Bille and Grace Neubert won with a time of 9:44.25 as they bested one of the three silver medal efforts by Punxsy. Jordann Hicks, Riley Miller, Emily McMahan and Taylor Bair clocked in at 10:07.92.
The Punxsy boys also finished second in the 4x800 relay. Evan Groce, David Kunselman, Daniel Lenze and Garrett Bartlebaugh clocked in with an 8:20.65 — almost 10 seconds behind Central Cambria’s winning group.
Punxsy’s other silver came from Groce, who posted a 1:58.68 in 800 as teammate David Kunselman was seventh with a 2:06.54.
Elk County Catholic’s other podium finishes came from Neubert’s runner-up in the 3,200 (11:17.26) and Sophia Bille’s third in the 1,600 (5:30.00). Fellow Lady Crusader Tori Newton placed fourth in the javelin with a distance of 119-10 as she was also eighth in the shot put (34-4.25). Straub finished seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.85) while the ECC boys’ lone medalist was Wil Wortman — he placed eighth in the high jump (5-8).
The Lady Chucks also racked up three bronze medals on the afternoon. Hicks and Emily McMahan finished third (2:27.70) and sixth (2:30.40), respectively, in the 800 as Samantha Griebel got third in the high jump (4-10).
Mary Grusky also placed third in the javelin, throwing a distance of 134-4. She also medaled in the discus for the Lady Chucks with a fifth place finish (98-6).
Riley Miller, Hicks, McMahan and Maggie Guidice paced the Lady Chucks in the 4x400 relay, finishing fourth (4:24.84).
Rebekah Miller led back-to-back Lady Chucks in the shot put, with Miller finishing fifth (34-11) and teammate Jael Miller in sixth (34-10.5). Riley Miller rounded out the top five finishes with a fifth in the 400 dash (1:03.40) and Hannah Surkala’s eighth in the 1,600 (5:42.04) rounded out the 11 Lady Chucks medalists.
For the Punxsy boys, Grant Miller took home fourth in the pole vault with a distance of 13-0. Matthew Grusky and Brett Dean picked up a pair of fifths — Grusky did it in the discus with a throw of 128-2 while Dean did in the 200 dash with a time of 23.39. Dean had two more medals — both seventh place finishes — in the 100 dash (11.45) and the high jump (5-8).
Matthew Grusky also finished sixth in the shot put (43-5.25), as did the 4x400 relay team of Garrett Bartlebaugh, Evan Groce, Alex Momyer and Cole Brooks (3:41.60). Bartlebaugh also picked up an individual sixth place medal with a time of 52.85 in the 400 dash.
Elk County Catholic is at the Elk County Meet today while Punxsy hosts Bradford on Tuesday.