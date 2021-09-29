KANE — The Punxsutawney boys and girls cross country teams ran in a tri-meet Tuesday against Brockway and Kane that saw both teams come away with victories.
The girls managed to sweep the first five places and had eight finishers in the top 10 en-route to two wins over the host school Kane 15-50 and Brockway 15-46.
“Kane’s course is always one that our kids look forward to and with reason as 12 saw seasonal or personal best times,” Punxsy girls coach John Snyder said. “We have had some important dual meets against district competition the past two weeks, so having one today where the girls could just focus on some pacing and race strategies was a nice change. Our top five girls continue to pack nicely and our runners beyond the top five have been closing the gap up weekly to help improve our team’s depth.”
Amy Poole was the overall winner of the race — completing the 5,000 meter course in a time of 20:55, just two seconds off her all-time best.
After Poole, Laura Rittenhouse was second with a time of 21:49. Taking third overall in a season best time of 22:17 was Libby Gianvito, followed by Jordann Hicks in fourth place also with a seasonal best time of 22:20. Rounding out the top five was Punxsy’s Elizabeth Long with a seasonal best time of 22:26.
“The girls should be proud of their races today and the improvement in times they are seeing,” Snyder said.
On the boys side, Punxsy claimed five of the first eight places in wins over Kane 16-43 and Brockway 23-36.
“After some guys struggled on Saturday at IUP, today was just what we needed as nine of our 12 runners set either seasonal or career bests on Kane’s terrific layout,” Punxsy boys coach George Wehrle said. “It always feels good to run a fast time and the majority of the team accomplished that today.”
Andrew Barnoff set the pace for much of the 3.1-mile race before ultimately taking second to Brockway’s Micah Williamson by just two seconds as the Punxsy senior ran a time of 17:38. Evan Groce was close on Barnoff’s heels as the Punxsy junior ran a career best time of 17:44 to place third.
“Andrew and Evan were a strong 1-2 combination today, with Evan especially showing what he’s capable of at the front of the pack,” said Wehrle.
Both boys and girls are now 8-1 on the year and each are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Brockway while also competing with DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Amy Poole (P) 20:55; 2. Laura Rittenhouse (P) 21:49; 3. Libby Gianvito (P) 22:17; 4. Jordann Hicks (P) 22:20; 5. Elizabeth Long (P) 22:26; 6. Puhala (BW) 22:55; 7. Schmader (BW) 23:12; 8. Hannah Fetterman (P) 23:59; 9. Abbey Stello (P) 24:04; 10. Taylor Bair (P) 24:47; 11. Ella Newcome (P) 24:50; 12. Schmader (BW) 25:59; 13. Madison Rudolph (P) 26:25; 14. Anderson (K) 26:36; 15. Emily Bussard (P) 26:54; 16. Mortimer (BW) 27:05; 17. Jacinda Gigliotti (P) 27:06; 18. Claire Skarbek (P) 28:16; 19. Rhodes (K) 28:32; 20. Milliron (K) 28:33; 21. Moore (BW) 29:16; 22. Penny Gambino (P) 44:06.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Williamson (B) 17:36; 2. Barnoff (P) 17:38; 3. Groce (P) 17:44; 4. Schmader (B) 18:15; 5. Surkala (P) 18:30; 6. Lenze (P) 18:59; 7. Wolfe (K) 19:01; 8. Momyer (P) 19:23; 9. Manno (B) 21:07; 10. Byham (K) 21:14; 11. Book (K) 21:26; 12. Setree (P) 21:30; 13. Clemmer (P) 21:31; 14. Thompson (P) 22:07; 15. Dinger (K) 22:50; 16. Schidlmeier (P) 23:25; 17. Pifer (P) 23:26; 18. Yoder (P) 23:45; 19. Shifter (B) 24:33; 20. Coder (B) 25:19; 21. Fremer (B) 26:35; 22. Bell (K) 27:18; 23. Young (P) 27:54.