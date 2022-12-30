PUNXSUTAWNEY — Down 18 points with 2-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third quarter, things looked fairly bleak for the Punxsy girls basketball team as they hosted Hazleton during the Carl Truance Holiday Classic Tournament on Thursday evening.
But after the Lady Chucks scored six of the third quarter’s final seven points — on a pair of 3s by Samantha Griebel and Danielle Griebel — Punxsy scored the first 17 points of the fourth quarter and outdid the visiting Lady Cougars 25-4 in the quarter to secure a 57-49 victory.
Both team entered the contest with 8-0 records showing on their ledger, so it was clear only one could exit with the undefeated mark still intact, but it was Punxsy that improved to 9-0 with the victory over the AAAAAA school.
In the fourth quarter, Punxsy relied on some hot-handed shooting, a heavy dose of press defense off those makes and clutch free throw shooting to seal the deal down the stretch. Perhaps most important of all, though, was being able to turn up that pressure, force some turnovers and get easy hoops out of them.
“We were waiting in the third quarter to hit a shot so we could jump in the press,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “We knew we could get something with it, but it just took us forever to get a shot. But once we did, the girls just kept it rolling and really got aggressive defensively.
“We played a little scared, timid, in the first half, making mistakes we wouldn’t normally make, but give credit to (Hazleton); they’re fast and big, and they were making us do things we don’t usually do.”
Danielle Griebel entered the fourth quarter with just three points to her name but added a whopping 14 in the fourth to finish with a game-high total of 17. Among those shots were a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter’s first minute that started to turn the tide and three free throws in four attempts in the game’s final 26 seconds.
Chloe Presloid also had a big fourth quarter for the Lady Chucks, hitting four of the six free throws she attempted and adding a clutch 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining that proved to be the final lead change for Punxsy. Presloid also had team-high totals in steals and rebounds with five of each.
Speaking to what it’s like to catch fire the way his team did, Carlson said, “It’s fun, and it’s a different game. You hit a 3, and all of a sudden you’ve got some energy and you’re after it. Danielle hit some tough 3s, and Chloe stepped up there in the fourth and everybody handled the ball much better in the fourth as far as turnovers go.”
Samantha Griebel joined her sister and Presloid in double digits with 11 points, and three Hazleton players — Alexis Reimold, Sophia Shults and Lacie Kringe — all broke the 10-point mark as well. Kringe scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter before exiting the game with an injury early in the second.
As tough as things got for Punxsy early in the second half, the first quarter was as close as one could be, with Hazleton narrowly outscoring the host 15-12, but there were a total of seven lead changes before the Lady Cougars scored the frame’s final four points.
Hazleton controlled much of the second and third quarters, putting together a 15-2 run in the second quarter and a 13-2 rally in the third, and the Lady Cougars’ largest lead came thanks to a Shults bucket inside of 3 minutes to play in the third making it 44-26.
But both of those quarters also had something else in common, as the Lady Chucks refused to give in and finished with an 8-0 run in the second and a 6-1 run to end the third. The second-quarter rally cut the halftime lead to eight points, and the last gasp in the third narrowed the margin to 13 and made it feel doable entering the final frame.
And after Danielle Griebel hit the two quick 3s to open the quarter, the noise of the home crowd brought an electric feeling to the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium, which seemed to propel the home team to the 17-o run and the big win over a tough opponent.
“It would have been easy in that third quarter to say, ‘Aw, man, we’re trying everything here and it’s not happening.’ But to step in there and be able to finish, that was something to be proud of against Hazleton,” Carlson said.
An anomaly on the stat sheet, the Lady Chucks, who shot 30 percent from the field in total, were just 8-of-40 (20%) from inside the arc but 10-0f-19 (52%) from behind it on the evening. Punxsy was also 11-of-18 from the free throw line, while Hazleton was just 4-of-13.
Because Redbank Valley opted out of Punxsy’s holiday tournament earlier this season, the girls’ portion of the schedule was adjusted, so Hazleton, which defeated Marion Center on Wednesday, is now done, but the Lady Chucks will host the Lady Stingers this evening in a 5:30 p.m. varsity tip-off.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 57,
HAZLETON 49
Scores by Quarters
Hazleton 15 17 13 4 — 49
Punxsy 12 12 8 25 — 57
Hazleton—49
Lacie Kringe 5 0-2 10, Olivia Williams 3 0-0 6, Alexis Reimold 6 0-0 12, Sophia Shults 5 1-4 11, Brianna Kennedy 0 1-2 1, Lynzee Buglio 3 1-3 8, Haley Yost 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 4-13 49.
Punxsutawney—57
Chloe Presloid 3 4-6 12, Danielle Griebel 5 3-6 17, Samantha Griebel 3 2-2 11, Riley Doverspike 1 0-2 2, Avary Powell 2 0-0 4, Olivia Burkett 3 0-0 6, Emily Dobbins 0 2-2 2, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 11-18 57.
Three-pointers: Hazleton 1 (Buglio), Punxsy 10 (Presloid 2, D. Griebel 4, S. Griebel 3, McMahan).