ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team continued its undefeated season on Monday with a 51-44 road win over the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders.
Punxsy trailed ECC 12-8 after the first quarter, but a 15-4 Lady Chucks advantage in the second quarter set the difference, with both teams scoring 28 points in the second half.
Punxsy point guard Danielle Griebel led the way with 18 points while going 5-of-7 from the field. Teammate Chloe Presloid was also in double-figures with 11 points and five rebounds. Avary Powell had eight points and 11 rebounds.
Tori Newton paced ECC with 18 points and Syd Alexander had 13.
The Lady Chucks also won the battle at the free throw line, going 13-for-17. Elk County Catholic also made 13 free throws but needed 23 shots to accomplish that.
Elk County Catholic picked up the win in the junior varsity contest, 26-9. Mya Pistner led ECC with eight points while Lena Polaski had six.
Punxsy’s Camryn Hall had four of the team’s nine points.
Punxsutawney (16-0) travels to Brookville on Friday while ECC (15-3) travels to DuBois on Wednesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 51,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 15 13 15 — 51
ECC 12 4 13 15 — 44
Punxsutawney—51
Chloe Presloid 4 0-0 11, Danielle Griebel 5 6-8 18, Olivia Burkett 2 1-1 5, Emily McMahan 2 0-0 5, Avary Powell 2 4-4 8, Emily Dobbins 0 0-2 0, Samantha Griebel 0 2-2 2, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 13-17 51.
Elk County Catholic—44
Sami Straub 1 1-2 3, Tori Newton 6 6-12 18, Syd Alexander 4 3-3 13, Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-0 3, Emily Mourer 2 3-6 7, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 13-23 44.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 6 (Presloid 3, D. Griebel 2, McMahan), ECC 3 (Alexander 2, Klawuhn 3).