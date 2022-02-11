PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a tale of two halves for the Punxsy girls basketball team on Thursday as they hosted DuBois, with the first being a balanced one and the second being lopsided. The court tipped heavily in the Lady Chucks’ favor in the final 16 minutes, and they pulled away for a 47-21 victory.
Punxsy led by just two points after the first quarter and four at the half, but the Lady Chucks clamped down on defense and picked up the pace a bit in the second half, outscoring the Lady Beavers 14-3 in each of the final two quarters, 28-6 in the half, to earn the season sweep after also winning 48-25 at DuBois on Jan. 27.
“This was almost the exact same game that we had up in DuBois,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said after the game. “It was pretty tight in the first half, and we just pulled away in the third. Some halftimes, we don’t play well and I’m yelling and screaming in there if it’s a close game, but tonight we didn’t play bad in the first half. DuBois played well and kept it a good game, but I felt confident in our ability to turn that pressure up.”
The win over their longtime rival was made even sweeter for the Lady Chucks, as it came on their Senior Night when they honored three players – Maeve Hanley, Amy Poole and Kierstin Riley. Riley finished with a team-high 11 points, Poole added six, and Hanley snagged eight rebounds and had a pair of blocks.
“I don’t know if it was because we had a lot of DuBois people here tonight, but it seemed like it was extra loud, and that was (a nice atmosphere) for the seniors,” Carlson said. “And those three have been playing really well as of late, so it’s nice to see them peaking at this time. They’re the kind of players who didn’t have it handed to them when they were young, but they worked and worked and worked, and they find themselves in a great spot now.”
The three seniors weren’t the only contributors to the win, though, as junior Chloe Presloid matched Riley’s team-high 11 and added 12 rebounds for a double-double in addition to leading the squad with four steals. Danielle Griebel also pitched in nine points, and four players — Samantha Griebel, Emily McMahan, Olivia Burkett and Riley Doverspike — scored off the bench.
DuBois’ top scorer for the night was Madison Rusnica, who had six of her team-high seven in the first half. Alexas Pfeufer added five, and Sarah Henninger finished with four. Kam Fontaine, Lynx Lander and Abby Geist-Salone added points off the bench in the second half, but the Lady Beavers’ starters had just one point in final two quarters — a Rusnica free throw.
The Lady Chucks never trailed in the game, though it appeared momentarily as if DuBois had taken the lead on a half-court heave by Rusnica right at the end of the first quarter. It was immediately waved off by the officials, though, and Punxsy took a 10-8 edge into the second quarter.
Punxsy extended its lead to as many as six early in the second quarter, but a 5-0 run by the Lady Beavers narrowed the gap to just one point at its midway point. Punxsy scored the next five, though, on a Samantha Griebel 3-pointer and a jumper by Burkett, and after a late hoop by Rusnica, the Lady Chucks lead was four at the big break, 19-15.
In the third quarter, the Lady Chucks kept their guests off the board for the first 4:43 while opening on a 12-0 run, and by quarter’s end the lead was extended to 15 points, 33-18. Punxsy then managed to force another DuBois drought, this time not allowing a point for the first 6:11 of the fourth while scoring the quarter’s first 11 points.
Punxsy improved to 13-4 on the season with the win and is now 7-1 in District 9 League play, while the Lady Beavers dipped below the .500 mark overall at 9-10 (2-5 in the league).
The Lady Chucks are back in action on Monday at United, while DuBois will get right back at it tonight at DuBois Central Catholic.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 47,
DUBOIS 21
Scores by Quarters
DuBois 8 7 3 3 — 21
Punxsy 10 9 14 14 — 47
DuBois—21
Madison Rusnica 3 1-2 7, Izzy Geist-Salone 0 0-1 0, Abbie McCoy 0 0-2 0, Sarah Henninger 2 0-0 4, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Kam Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 0 1-2 1, Lynx Lander 0 2-2 2, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-9 21.
Punxsutawney—47
Chloe Presloid 4 1-3 11, Danielle Griebel 3 0-0 9, Kierstin Riley 4 2-3 11, Maeve Hanley 0 0-2 0, Amy Poole 3 0-0 6, Samantha Griebel 1 0-0 3, Olivia Burkett 1 0-0 2, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 3, Avary Powell 0 0-0 0, Brooke Young 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-8 47.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (Pfeufer), Punxsy 8 (D. Griebel 3, Presloid 2, Riley, S. Griebel, McMahan).