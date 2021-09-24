BROCKWAY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team picked up a road win in straight sets Thursday night, defeating the Brockway Lady Rovers 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.
“I think the biggest thing for us is we played with a lot more consistency with our passing and our offense just in general,” Punxsy coach Glenn Good said. “We’ve struggled with that in our previous games where it would be that our first pass was off, the set wasn’t there and the hit wasn’t there. We just played more consistent tonight.”
The Lady Rovers actually jumped out to an early lead in the first set, with a Zoe Moore ace making it 5-1 for the home team.
But, Punxsy would eventually knot things up at 6-6 with freshman Samantha Griebel getting a kill. With the score at 13-10, the Lady Chucks would go on a 5-0 run before Brockway would close the gap to 19-16 — as the Brockway run would include aces from Moore and Ciara Morelli.
Punxsutawney would then go on another 5-0 run to make it 24-16 before a ball in the net by Punxsy made it 24-17. But after a quick battle, Grieber got a kill to take the first set for the visitors at 25-17.
After Brockway’s initial 1-0 lead in the second set, it was all Lady Chucks as they went on a 17-2 run with multiple kills from Griebel. Lady Chuck Lexi Poole also had a block, a kill and an ace in the run. With the second set at 17-3, Brockway finally answered with a kill from Tehya Shaw.
Punxsy would have game point at 24-10 before Brockway went on a 5-0 run, thanks to an ace by Savannah Ross, a block by Shaw and a kill by Lauren Rendos before Punxsy called a timeout to regroup. But after the time out, a kill attempt by Brockway went wide and the Lady Chucks took the second set at 25-15.
It was a back-and-forth battle to start out the third set, with both teams trading points. Brockway led 7-5 before a kill by Ciara Toven cut it to 7-6. Libero Emma Galando then picked up an ace to tie things up and Danielle Griebel got a kill to give Punxsy an 8-7 lead.
The Lady Rovers tied it up at 10-10 and again at 13-13 before taking a 14-13 lead. But after Brockway put it in the net to tie it up at 14-14, Punxsy would take a lead off of a Morgan Riggie kill and wouldn’t relinquish it the rest of the way. With the score at 21-17, Punxsy went on a 4-0 run to cap things off for a 25-17 win and a straight sets victory.
Good said he was pleased with the overall effort from his team on the evening.
“Danielle (Griebel), our setter, really spread the ball around,” Good said. “Samantha (Grieber) does a really nice job on the outside. I thought Morgan Riggie did a nice job hitting out of the middle. Sydney Hoffman played in that first set and did a really nice job on defense. Our libero, Emma Galando, did a good job keeping track of everything in the back. I could really name all of the kids (on how they did).”
Samantha Griebel had seven kills on the night, with Toven and Galando getting five and three aces, respectively.
For Brockway, Morelli had 11 service points, nine digs and an ace. Kalina Powell had two aces, nine service points and 12 digs while Rendos had nine digs and three kills.
“The kids played well and we’ve worked on that at practice at different times,” Good said. “I told them after the game, ‘That’s what we have to do going forward — play with consistency and everything else will take care of itself.’”
Both teams are back in action Monday as Punxsy travels to North Clarion while Brockway travels to Ridgway.
“The consistency is the biggest thing to take away from this,” Good said. “I expressed that to the girls that we played a good game and we have to play with consistency going forward ... If we would’ve played with that consistency against some of these other teams we’ve played, we would’ve had a few more wins. They’re a young team, so that’s what you expect. But it’s a confidence boost moving forward.”