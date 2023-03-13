PUNXSUTAWNEY — Playing before a full-capacity crowd on its own court in the opening round of the PIAA 4A state playoffs, the Punxsutawney girls basketball team, this year’s District 9 champion, was hoping to pull off a win on Saturday to advance to the second round. But the visiting Knoch squad had other plans and rode a big fourth quarter to a 53-44 victory to eliminate the Lady Chucks and advance.
Knoch, the fifth seed out of the WPIAL (District 7), opened the game on a 12-0 run and won the first-quarter battle 20-9 to take a big lead, but the hosting Lady Chucks clawed their way back into the game by edging the Knights 11-6 in the second quarter to narrow the gap to 26-20 at halftime.
Punxsy kept the good times rolling into the third quarter, taking the lead on a Danielle Griebel with 3:10 showing on the quarter clock and winning the quarter scoring battle 17-9 to take a 37-35 edge into the final quarter.
There, though, Knoch grinded the Lady Chucks’ offensive attack to a halt, much like they had in the first quarter, and outpaced the host 18-7 in the final 8-minute stretch to secure the 53-44 win.
Punxsy didn’t record its first hoop until 4:14 into the contest, while Knoch got a pair of three-pointers by Hallie McGraw, a pair of buckets by Nina Shaw and a hoop by Megan Vasas to jump out to the quick 12-0 lead.
“It was kind of the stuff we worked on all week, but you just can’t simulate a playoff game atmosphere,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said after the game. “We just kind of missed a few assignments early. I thought we played right with them after that, but we dug too big of a hole.”
Avary Powell got the Lady Chucks on the board with an old-fashioned three-point play with 3:46 to play in the first quarter that seemed to snap the Lady Chucks out of their funk, and from there, the teams traded punches to the quarter’s final bell when the Knights led 20-9.
Punxsy was the better team on both ends in the second quarter, holding Knoch to just six points and scoring 11, with Danielle Griebel setting the pace with a three and a pair of foul shots for a team-high five points in the frame.
Early in the third quarter, the Lady Chucks rattled off a 12-1 run to give themselves a lead. It started with a pair of transition hoops by senior Chloe Presloid, followed by a three by Samantha Griebel and another by Danielle Griebel, giving Punxsy its first lead of the game, 30-29, with 4:07 to play in the third.
The two teams traded buckets again for the final 3 minutes of the quarter, but Knoch never managed to regain its lead, and Punxsy headed to the final frame with a 37-35 edge.
But Knoch regained its form in the fourth quarter, and after a pair of Cece Kosecki free throws tied things up at 37 per side 90 seconds into the quarter, the Knights took back the lead on a wing three by Shaw.
Presloid fired right back with a steal and an old-fashioned three-point play, but Kosecki answered with two in the paint to put Knoch back ahead. Presloid tied it one more time for Punxsy, scoring two points with 4:46 left in regulation, but the Knights took the lead for good on a Shaw free throw with 3:59 remaining, then rattled off nine unanswered to seal the deal.
Shaw finished with a game-high 18 points to lead her team to victory, with Kosecki joining her in double digits with 12 points off the bench. McGraw and Vasas weren’t far behind, as each added nine points to the team total.
For the Lady Chucks, Presloid played the final game of her career the way she had played so many in her time at Punxsy, leading the Lady Chucks with 16 points and four steals. Carlson spoke about her performance and what she means to the program after the game.
“Chloe finished like she played the whole way through, gave it everything,” he said. “It’s tough to get knocked out when you know that’s the last time Chloe’s going to be in front of you. It’s going to be a tough first game next year when you have to look out there and not see Chloe. I’ve known her since 2nd grade, 3rd grade, and it’s just tough for her to go out. But she brought out a lot of loud people in the stands today (to watch her play).”
Powell finished with eight points and snagged 11 boards, and Danielle Griebel added eight points of her own, a team-high four assists and three steals. Emily McMahan and Samantha Griebel each tallied six points as well.
The loss closes the book on one of the more successful seasons in the program’s storied history, as the 2022-2023 Lady Chucks managed to go 21-1 in the regular season, with the only loss being at the hand of Erie Cathedral Prep, a 6A school. Carlson spoke a bit about what he said to his team after the game.
“I just told them how proud I am,” he said. “They did a lot, and I thought especially early on, we played a tough schedule and the girls played really well right out of the gates. We just told them all that they’ve accomplished; this was one of the best teams we’ve had around here, and really, what a joy to coach.”
KNOCH 53,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 44
Score by Quarters
Knoch 20 6 9 18 — 53
Punxsy 9 11 17 7 — 44
Knoch—53
Hallie McGraw 3 0-0 9, Naturelle Ewing 1 3-4 5, Paige Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Nina Shaw 6 4-8 18, Megan Vasas 4 1-5 9, Cece Kosecki 4 3-5 12, Adah Fuller 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-22 53.
Punxsy—44
Chloe Presloid 7 1-2 16, Danielle Griebel 2 2-2 8, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 3 0-0 6, Avary Powell 3 2-5 8, Samantha Griebel 1 3-4 6, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-13 44.
Three-pointers: Knoch 6 (McGraw 3, Shaw 2, Kosecki), Punxsy 4 (Presloid, D. Griebel 2, S. Griebel)