PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League made its latest stop at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday, with the host Lady Chucks going 2-2 on the day.
Punxsy girls go 2-2 in AML golf action
Chris Wechtenhiser
