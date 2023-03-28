PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls track and field team has enjoyed more than its share of success at the district level in recent years — finishing no worse than third in the team standings in each of the last five seasons — and this season should be no different.
That’s because the Lady Chucks welcome back 16 letterwinners — including seven state qualifiers in seniors Olivia Bish, Jordann Hicks and Rebekah Miller; junior Emily McMahan and Hannah Surkala and sophomores Mary Grusky and Jael Miller — from last year’s squad that finished as the District 9 Class AA team runner-up to Redbank Valley by 4.5 points (70-65.5). Punxsy also was the team runner-up in 2021 to Brookville.
That experienced group, coupled with the team’s newcomers, has head coach John Snyder excited to see what the latest edition of the Lady Chucks can do.
“With a strong core of returning letterwinners, combined with a small and unproven group of incoming girls, it should be nice to see the improvements they make as the season progresses,” said Snyder. “With the right attitude and work ethic, this group has the potential to improve upon what has been accomplished in the past two seasons.”
Grusky headlines that group of returnees as she qualified for states in two events as a freshman as she won D-9 titles in both the discus and javelin before capturing a seventh-place medal at states in the javelin. Grusky also is the current school record holder in the shot put.
The two Millers, Rebekah and Jael, join Grusky in giving Punxsy a formidable throwing squad as they also went to states in the shot put — Rebekah as the D-9 champ and Jael as the runner-up as a freshman. Rebekah Miller just missed joining Grusky as a state medalist as she played ninth at states.
Sophomore Chalcie Gervasoni and junior Bella Kunselman both return with experience from last year, while Snyder said he also expects freshman Nova Shrecengost to make an impact in the throwing event.
Meanwhile, the quartet of Hicks, Bish, McMahan and Surkala all went to states together a year ago as part of Punxsy’s 4x800 relay squad that finished second at districts and return to lead different event groups for this year’s team outside that relay.
Hicks, who also was third at districts in the 800, will lead the distance crew along with McMahan and Surkala. Sophomores Taylor Bair, Emily Bussard and Lydia Miller are each returning letterwinners and will add even more depth in the distance events, along with junior Jacinda Gigliotti, sophomore Claire Skarbek and freshman Riley Miller, who enjoyed a strong cross country season.
As for Bish, she is among a large number of returning letterwinners who will compete in the jumps., sprints and hurdles for the Lady Chucks. That group includes juniors Danielle Griebel, Riley Doverspike, and sophomores Samantha Griebel, Madison Momyer, Madison Rudolph and Abby Smith.
Individually, Bish placed eighth in the 800 last year at districts, while Samantha Griebel was sixth in the high jump.
Junior Isabella Gigliotti and sophomores Megan Edney and Abby McAdoo will also add depth to those events, along with an influx of freshmen in Isabella Bartlebaugh, Emma Burkett, Holly Deppen, Lilly Gigliotti, Kiah Greenawalt and Maggie Guidice.
Guidice was a member on the school’s record-setting indoor 4x400 relay team this winter.
Snyder will be assisted by Ann Koppenhaver Emily Waggoner, Krista Lowry, Tina Scully.
The Lady Chucks, who opened their season last Thursday in a tri-meet at Armstrong that also featured Indiana, welcomes Marion Center for their home opener today.
ROSTER
Seniors: Olivia Bish, Jordann Hicks, Rebekah Miller.
Juniors: Riley Doverspike, Isabella Gigliotti, Jacinda Gigliotti, Danielle Griebel, Isabella Kunselman, Emily McMahan, Hannah Surkala.
Sophomores: Taylor Bair, Emily Bussard, Megan Edney, Chalcie Gervasoni, Samantha Griebel, Mary Grusky, Abby McAdoo, Jael Miller, Lydia Miller, Madison Momyer, Madison Rudolph, Claire Skarbek, Abby Smith.
Freshmen: Isabell Bartlebaugh, Emma Burkett, Holly Deppen, Lilly Gigliotti, Kiah Greenawalt, Maggie Guidice, Riley Miller, Nova Shrecengost.