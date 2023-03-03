CLARION — It's often said great teams find ways to win when they don't play their best, and that's exactly what the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks did Thursday night as they rallied past St. Marys to capture the District 9 Class 4A title with a thrilling 44-41 victory at PennWest Clarion's Tippin Gymnasium.
Punxsy (22-1) came in as a prohibitive favorite against St. Marys (19-7) in a matchup schools who are no strangers to playing for District 9 titles. The Lady Chucks had already beaten the Lady Dutch twice by digits in the regular season — by 11 (45-34) in St. Marys on Jan. 18 and by 25 (50-25) at home on Feb. 7.
The third time was almost the charm for St. Marys, Thursday though as a strong defensive effort coupled with one of Punxsy's worst shooting games of the season kept things close for most of the evening.
Punxsy shot just 15 percent from the 3-point line (3-for-20) and 31 percent overall from the field (17-54), with St. Marys holding Chloe Presloid, the Lady Chucks' leading scorer (16.1 ppg) to just four points (all late in 3rd quarter).
All that led to St. Marys finding itself with a 10-point lead (37-27) with 6:07 to play as the Lady Dutch were in search of their third straight D-9 Class 4A title. Most teams might have folded at that point.
However, the Lady Chucks had been there before this season — trailing Hazleton by 18 points late in the third quarter back in December on the opening night of their holiday tournament. Punxsy scored six of final seven points of the third before outscoring Hazleton 25-4 in the fourth to pull out an improbable 57-49 victory.
Thursday's comeback wasn't as nearly as big when it came to a point deficit but certainly was in terms magnitude as it propelled Punxsy back into the state playoffs.
Punxsy's late game surge was sparked by a junior Danielle Griebel 3-pointer with 5:33 to play. After St. Marys' Izzy Catalone went 1-for-2 at the foul line, Lady Chuck sophomore Avary Powell scored back-to-back hoops — completing a 3-point play on the second to pull Punxsy within three (38-35) with 4:19 remaining.
Fellow sophomore Samantha Griebel then completed the Punxsy comeback when she drained a 3-pointer of her own with 1:32 on the clock to even the score at 38-38.
The Lady Chucks then forced a St. Marys turnover, and Powell scored on the ensuing possession with 48 seconds left to give Punxsy its first lead (40-38) since late in the second quarter when it led 15-14. Powell enjoyed a big night, scoring a game-high 15 points while pulling down seven rebounds.
The game was far from over though.
St. Marys' Maura Caskey was fouled on the next trip down the floor but missed both free throws, as Danielle Griebel came up with a huge rebound on the second miss. The Lady Dutch then nearly forced a turnover near midcourt, but Puxsy got a timeout called before that happened.
St. Marys was then forced to foul, and Samantha Griebel calmly stepped the line and hit two free throws in a one-and-one situation to put her team up four (42-38) with 17 seconds left.
The Lady Dutch made a rush up the floor and got a deep 3-pointer by Catalone to cut the Punxsy lead to one with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Samantha Griebel was then fouled again going 1 of 2 at the line. However, St. Marys couldn't corral the rebound, as Griebel had the loose ball come to her in the paint. She promptly scored on a putback in the final moments to give the Lady Chucks a 3-point victory. The game was Punxsy's first since in nearly two week's (67-24 win at Bradford on Feb. 17.
The district title was Punxsy's eighth in the last nine years as the Lady Chucks played in a D-9 record 11th straight championship game. The Lady Chucks' last title in 4A came in 2020 when the program won its fourth straight crown in the class.
Punxsy also won 3A titles in 2015, 2016 and 2021 before seeing its run of seven straight titles come to end last year when Redbank Valley upset the Lady Chucks in the 3A final.
The Lady Dutch made their sixth straight appearance in the 4A championship but have just two crowns (2021-22) in that stretch. The lost to Punxsy in the finals from 2018-2020.
"I think it's pretty obvious we can beat anybody when we shoot it, and we can lose when we don't shoot it well," said Punxsy coach Mike Carlson. "Fifteen percent from three, that's just not going to get it done. Luckily, we did bury some free throws on the bright side.
"I told them, we've been in this situation before ... down 18 I think against Hazleton and came back and beat them. We'd obviously like to start playing a little better sooner, but we have the heart of a champion and just got it done.
"I honestly don't think (they layoff) had anything to do it (poor shooting). I just think it's a Clarion thing, and we're not use to those hoops. And, I think the kids were nervous. I don't think it was the layoff, but we've had those performances over here (Tippin Gym)."
St. Marys jumped out to a 4-0 lead to open the game on hoops by Olivia Eckels and Alex Schneider only to see Punxsy score six straight on baskets from Powell and the Griebel sisters. Eckels led St. Marys with 12 points.
Punxsy ultimately led 10-6 after one quarter and pushed that lead to seven (15-8) in the second quarter on a putback by Olivia Burkett and Danielle Griebel 3-pointer.
The Lady Dutch defense then took over in the final five minutes of the half, sparking a 9-0 spurt that saw St. Marys turn that 7-point deficit into a 17-15 lead with 2:29 to play in the half. Schneider had five points in the run, including a trey to put the Lady Dutch back on top.
The game went to the half knotted at 17-17 after a Riley Doverspike hoop for the Lady Chucks.
St. Marys carried that second-quarter momentum into the third, though, and opened the second half with eight straight points as part of a much larger 17-2 run around the break to grab a 25-17 advantage.
Punxsy tried to chip away at that lead in the final three minutes of the third, but St. Marys managed to maintain that eight-point lead (33-25) after three thanks to back-to-back baskets by Jayssa Snelick in the final 21 seconds. Snelick had eight of her 10 points in the third quarter.
The Lady Dutch pushed that lead to 10 early in the fourth and appeared to be in control of the game before Punxsy roared back to deny St. Marys its third straight 4A crown.
Punxsy was scheduled to play in a subregional with District 9 for a berth to states, but Carrick didn't enter the postseason — meaning the Lady Chucks go directly to states. They will play Knoch, the No. 5 team from the WPIAL, next Saturday, most likely at home in Punxsy. Knoch upended Beaver, 42-29, in the WPIAL 5th place game Thursday night.
"It's special for the seniors to get back there (states), and a good chance and good opportunity for us," said Carlson. "We were able to win a few games the last time we got there, so I'd like to see us try to make another run."