DUBOIS — It’s often said that good teams find way to win when they don’t play their best, and that’s exactly what the Punxsutawney girls did Thursday night in a lopsided 50-19 District 9 League victory at DuBois.
The Lady Chucks didn’t shoot the ball particularly well in the first half and hit just two of 12 3-pointers on the night while committing 14 turnovers.
What Punxsy did do extremely well on the night is play defense. The Lady Chucks held DuBois to just seven points and one field through three quarters as they invoked the PIAA mercy rule in the closing moments of the period on a Chloe Presloid basket.
DuBois finally got its offense going a little in the fourth with the game out of reach, but it proved to be too litle, too late as the Lady Chucks came away with the 31-point victory to improve to 19-1. Punxsy held DuBois senior Madison Rusnica scoreless in the game.
Presloid led all scorers with 17 points to go along with four assists and three steals, while teammates Olivia Burkett and Avary Powell had eight points each. Powell added seven rebounds. Danielle Griebel chipped in six points.
“Our defense played really well, and I don’t think they had a field goal in the first half,” said Punxsy coach Mike Carlson. “Our defense was kind of everywhere, and we’ve been stressing that for a few nights now — just getting everyone active and they did a heck of a job with that.
“We have a week left in the regular season and should have a good one against Homer-Center, who is tough, and end at Bradford. Then, it’s all eyes on the playoffs. But, I really liked our hustle tonight. If we play this hard, we’re going to be a tough out.
“I especially want to point out Emily McMahan. There were three or four easy layups (for DuBois) that she just kind off took away with her hustle. I was really impressed with that tonight. Some of these kids aren’t scoring a ton of points, but man those little things are big.”
Burkett opened the scoring on a putback just over a minute into the game, with Fontaine countering with a pair of free throws to even the score. It was all Punxsy from there though.
The Lady Chucks closed the first quarter on a 12-2 run to grab a 14-4 lead after eight minutes. Presloid and Burkett each had four in the first frame.
Punxsy carried that momentum into the second quarter where its defense continued to shine. The Lady Chucks forced DuBois into 11 second-quarter turnovers (26 for the game) but had six themselves in what proved to be a sloppy quarter for both sides.
The end result saw Punxsy outscore DuBois 10-1 in the quarter to take a 24-5 lead to the half. Presloid had seven points in the quarter and 11 in the first half, while Fontaine notched DuBois’ five points — all from the free throw line.
Presloid hit the first 3-pointer of the night for either team with 26 seconds left in the half to make it 24-5 at the break.
DuBois finally found the bottom of the net from the field in the opening minute of the third quarter as Abbie McCoy scored. However, those proved to be the Lady Beavers’ lone points of the quarter as Punxsy ripped off a 14-0 run to put the mercy rule into effect before quarter’s end.
McMahan jump-started that run with a 3-pointer. Danielle Griebel added an old-fashion 3-point play, while Powell added four poins in the sport before Presloid pushed the lead to 31 (38-7) on a bucket with 25 seconds remaining in the third.
Burkett made it 16 straight points with a hoop in the opening moments of the fourth before Teegan Tunyon hit a 3-pointer for DuBois. Presloid then hit a pair of free throws before the teams traded scores with Lady Beaver Alexas Pfeufer hitting a two and three to get the lead back under 30 at 44-15.
Unfortunately for DuBois, the Lady Chucks promptly pushed the lead back out to 35 (50-15) on hoops by Burkett, Samantha Griebel and Presloid before Fontaine netted the final four points of the night.
Punxsy closes out its regular season next week with a pair of games — Wednesday at home against Homer-Center and Friday at Bradford.
DuBois (11-9) is back in action Tuesday at home against Clearfield for Senior Night before hosting Brookville in the regular season finale on Friday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50, DUBOIS 19
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 14 10 14 12 — 50
DuBois 4 1 2 12 — 19
Punxsy—50
Chloe Presloid 6 4-4 17, Danielle Griebel 2 2-3 6, Samantha Griebel 2 0-0 4, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 4 0-0 8, Olivia Burkett 4 0-0 8, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 3, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 6-7 50.
DuBois—19
Kamryn Fontaine 2 5-9 9, Madison Rusnica 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 2 0-0 5, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 3, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-6 19.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 2 (Presloid, McMahan), DuBois 2 (Pfeufer, Runyon)