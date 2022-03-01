DUBOIS — Punxsutawney got off to a slow offensive start Monday against Moniteau’s zone, but once the Lady Chucks made an adjustment midway through the first quarter they ran past the Lady Warriors, 53-24, to reach Saturday’s District 9 Class 3A championship game.
The first quarter proved to be a tale of two runs — a 9-0 one by Punxsy and a 6-0 one by Moniteau — before a late bucket by Lady Chuck Avary Powell put her team up 11-6 after the opening eight minutes.
It was all Punxsy from there.
The Lady Chucks dominated the second quarter to the tune of 19-4 to take a 20-point lead (30-10) to the half. Punxsy pushed that lead to 28 in the third quarter, then hit that mark again twice early in the fourth before head coach Mike Carlson pulled his starters for good with just under five minutes to play.
Punxsy eventually won by 29 (53-24) thanks to five points in the final minute by freshman Samantha Griebel, who was one of five Lady Chucks to score at least six points in the game. She finished with seven off the bench.
Junior Chloe Presloid led the way with a game-high 14 points, 10 rebounds and a handful of steals,. Sophomore Danielle Griebel also hit double figures with 12 points. Freshman Avary Powell added eight points off the bench, while senior Maeve Hanley chipped in six.
“We’ve been stressing in that zone (defense), and most zones, that if we let one player defend both kids out on the perimeter, it just slows us down,” said Punxsy coach Mike Carlson. “We need to make everyone defend and not let one cover two. So, it was just a matter of catching and driving instead of waiting for that defense to come up on us. Once we did that, we just got rolling.
“Game in and game out (offensively) it’s pretty much the same. There are a lot of girls who can put points up, and those girls coming off the bench can easily get into double digits real quick. I don’t where they ended up tonight, but I know some of them got some big buckets.”
Danielle Griebel got Punxsy on the board in the opening minute with a pair of free throws, but the next points in the game didn’t come for another 2:32 when Presloid scored on a strong drive to the basket.
Carlson called a timeout shortly after that and made the adjustment he talked about in regards to attacking the Moniteau zone. The Lady Chucks responded with five points in a span of 36 seconds as Presloid hit a 3-pointer and Powell scored inside off an assist by Presloid to make it 9-0 with 2:09 left in the quarter.
Moniteau finally found the scoreboard at the 1:53 mark when Victoria Pry went 2 of 2 at the foul line. That sparked a 6-0 run by the Lady Warriors that made it a game at 9-6 late in the quarter.
However, Powell scored inside again with two seconds remaining to make it 11-6.
Punxsy promptly pushed that lead to 10 to start the second quarter on a Presloid hoop and 3-pointer from Danielle Griebel. The teams then traded scores before the Lady Chucks ripped off a 12-0 run in the final 4:33 of the half to seize control of the game at the break.
Presloid and Danielle Griebel each scored to start that spurt, while Maeve Hanley and Kierstin Riley both scored four points each to help make it 30-10 at the half.
Punxsy carried that momentum into the third, getting hoops from Hanley and Danielle Griebel to extend the lead to 24 points at 34-10. A basket by Moniteau’s Abbey Jewart finally halted Punxsy’s run of 16 straight points.
It didn’t take the Lady Chucks long to start another run, though, as a 3-pointer by Danielle Griebel sparked a 6-0 spurt that made it 40-12.
Moniteau countered with a 6-0 run of its own, but lady Chucks Samantha Griebel and Powell both scored in the final minute to put Punxsy up 44-18 after three quarters.
Presloid and Lady Warrior Davina Pry traded scores to start the fourth, but it took nearly two minutes for the next score — which came on a basket by Presloid that made it 48-20 with 4:49 to play.
Carlson pulled his starters shortly thereafter, and it looked like the Lady Chucks may not score again as they worked the clock with its reserves in.
Samantha Griebel ended a near 4-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer with a minute to play, then added a layup in the closing moments to set the final.
Next up for the top-seeded Lady Chucks (16-6) in a showdown with second-seeded Redbank Valley (21-4) in the Class 3A final, which will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Clarion University. Redbank beat Karns City, 49-39, in a semifinal game played on Friday.
“We know it’s going to be a heck of a game,” said Carlson. “They got some very good players and got size. They seem to be able to put some pressure on with their defense, so it should be a great game and look forward to it.”
Punxsy is looking to win its eighth straight District 9 title and second in a row in Class 3A. The Lady Chucks won six straight 4A crowns from 2015-2020.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 53,
MONITEAU 24
Scores by Quarters
Moniteau 6 4 8 6 — 24
Punxsy 11 19 14 9 — 53
Moniteau—24
Abbey Jewart 1 0-0 2, Catherine Kelly 1 0-0 2, Kendall Sankey 2 1-8 5, Victoria Pry 2 2-2 6, Davina Pry 3 3-4 9, Sophie Fleeger 0 0-0 0, Allie Pry 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 6-16 24.
Punxsutawney—53
Chloe Presloid 6 1-2 14, Danielle Griebel 4 2-2 12, Kierstin Riley 2 0-0 4, Maeve Hanley 3 0-0 6, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 3 0-0 7, Avary Powell 4 0-0 8, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 2, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hicks 0 0-0 0, Becca Martin 0 0-0 0, Harlie Test 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisniesky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 3-4 53.
Three-pointers: Moniteau 0, Punxsy 4 (D. Griebel 2, Presloid, S. Griebel).