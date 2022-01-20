PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy girls basketball program has seen what could easily be described as a dominant run in the District 9 League during head coach Mike Carlson’s tenure, but a younger-than-usual Lady Chucks squad knew it would have a fight on its hands Wednesday night when St. Marys came to town.
The tilt came right down to the wire, but in a game that saw a total of 14 lead changes, the last belonged to the home team, as Punxsy’s Danielle Griebel scored an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:22 remaining in the game to put her team ahead for good in a 39-36 victory.
Neither team was able to gain much momentum on the other throughout the game, with almost its entirety played with the trailing team within one bucket of tying things up or taking the lead. But in the end, Punxsy held St. Marys to just four fourth-quarter points and scored eight in the final 8 minutes to seal the deal.
“That’s the first real single-digit game we’ve played this year, and we played some tough defense in that fourth quarter, finally kept them in front of us, and did enough on the offensive end to pull off a win against a good team,” Carlson said after the game.
The first half was about as back-and-forth as one could be, with neither team leading by more than three at any given time. The half also saw the two rivals tied six different times despite their totals being just 20 each at its end, and the lead changed hands a total of eight times in the 16-minute stretch.
In the first quarter, Punxsy saw Chloe Presloid carry the scoring, as she tallied seven of her team’s 11 points, but it was St. Marys’ balanced attack, led by Jayssa Snelick’s five points, that saw the Lady Dutch take a 12-11 lead into the second quarter.
In that second frame, a low-scoring one, the Lady Chucks got all their points from behind the arc on 3s by Presloid, Samantha Griebel and Olivia Burkett to hold a narrow 9-8 edge and tie the game at 20 per side going to the half. Snelick finished the half with a team-high nine points to lead the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys fired out of the extended break and rattled off an 8-2 run in the first 3:05 of the third quarter to take the game’s biggest lead — six points, 28-22 — thanks to four points in the paint by Maura Caskey and two apiece by Isabelle Caskey and Jayssa Snelick.
A Punxsy timeout slowed the momentum, though, and after the teams shared the next eight points four per side, Punxsy ended the quarter on a 5-0 run of its own, courtesy of a pair by Maeve Hanley and a 3-pointer from the top by Griebel, to cut the lead to one, 32-31, with 8 minutes to play.
In the fourth quarter, Presloid put Punxsy ahead with a strong take just 30 seconds in, and that led to the teams trading the advantage three more times — once on a pair in the paint for St. Marys’ Holly Anthony, again on two Griebel free throws and once more on a pair in the paint by Caskey with 1:53 on the clock.
Thirty seconds later, though, Griebel faked a shot from the top of the arc, then drove to the hoop, hitting the layup and adding the and-one free throw, and the only point that was scored after that was a Kierstin Riley free throw to make it 39-36.
St. Marys had two late 3-point tries, one each by Snelick and Maura Caskey, but each landed just off the mark, and the Lady Chucks’ 3-point lead held true.
Presloid and Griebel each scored a game-high 12 points, with Presloid scoring 10 of her 12 in the first half and Griebel doing the same in the second half. Amy Poole knocked down three long jumpers to add six points for Punxsy, and Riley led the team in two categories with six assists and five steals.
Snelick was the only St. Marys player to crack double digits, as she finished just one off the Punxsy pair’s pace with 11, and her supporting cast included Maura Caskey with eight points and Izzy Catalone with seven.
Punxsy improved to 8-3 with the win and is the only undefeated team left in D-9 league play (2-0). The Lady Chucks make the long trek to Bradford on Friday for another league game.
St. Marys, meanwhile, fell to 8-4 with the loss and is now 1-2 in the league, with a recent loss to Elk County Catholic also on the ledger. The Lady Dutch will host Clearfield in a non-league game on Friday.
PUNXSY 39,
ST. MARYS 36
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 12 8 12 4 — 36
Punxsy 11 9 11 8 — 39
St. Marys—36
Holly Anthony 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 3 1-2 7, Jayssa Snelick 5 0-0 11, Maura Caskey 4 0-0 8, Isabelle Caskey 2 0-0 4, Olivia Eckels 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 1-4 36.
Punxsy—39
Chloe Presloid 4 1-2 12, Danielle Griebel 4 3-3 12, Kierstin Riley 0 1-2 1, Maeve Hanley 1 0-0 2, Amy Poole 3 0-0 6, Samantha Griebel 1 0-0 3, Olivia Burkett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 5-7 39.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (Snelick), Punxsy 6 (Presloid 3, D. Griebel, S. Griebel, Burkett).