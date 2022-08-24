PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team played its annual doubleheader with the Bradford Lady Owls on Tuesday afternoon as the Lady Chucks defended its home court, winning both matches by a 5-2 final.
“We won both matches of the double header,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Very pleased with how everyone played. It is early in the season so there’s still some things to work on.”
Emhoff said a handful of years ago, both teams played a doubleheader because of the Bradford courts not being available. Since that time, both schools have agreed to cut down on the over two-hour trip and just play both games at one, alternating sites each year.
Tuesday saw the Lady Chucks open the season as each match saw them take three out of four in singles and two out of three in doubles as all games in the doubleheader consisted of pro sets.
Chloe Presloid beat Bradford’s Tylin Hillgard at No. 1 singles, winning 8-0 in match one and 8-1 in match two.
Punxsy’s Emily McMahan won both of her matchups at the No. 2 singles, beating Lily Kemick, 8-3, in match one and Jaylee Koppenhaver in match two.
Koppenhaver played at No. 3 singles in game one, defeating Punxsy’s Brooke Skarbek, 9-7. Bradford’s Kemick also defeated Skarbek in the second game, winning 8-3.
The No. 4 singles featured wins by Punxsy’s Rachael Porada. In match one, she downed Sophie Cornelius, 8-1. Game two saw a different opponent in Alisiya Dansberger but the same result as game one with Porada picking up the win — this time with an 8-4 score.
The doubles contests saw different lineups in each but Punxsy took two out of three in both matches.
In match one, Presloid and Porada teamed up for No. 1 doubles to beat Hillgard and Dansberger, 8-1. Doubles No. 2 had Bradford winning in match one, with Cornelius and Sydney Hamer taking down Kaylin Smith and Bailey Stello by an 8-5 final. The third contest saw Punxsy’s Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven winning over Emmy Kennick and Elianna Curcio, 8-1.
Match two’s doubles had Punxsy win the first two and Bradford take doubles No. 3. Presloid teamed up with McMahan for the second game, beating Hillgard and Dansberger, 8-0.
Punxsy’s No. 2 doubles then saw Skarbek and Porada take down Kemick and Koppenhaver in a hard-fought 8-5 contest. Bradford got its second point of the second match at No. 3 doubles, with Hamer and Cornelius beating Mya Galentine and Olivia Smith, 8-0.
Punxsutawney (2-0) is back in action today as they’ll host Brockway at 3:30 p.m.
MATCH 1
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Tylin Hillgard, 8-0.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Lily Kemick, 8-3.
Recommended Video
3. Jaylee Koppenhaver (B) def. Brooke Skarbek, 9-7.
4. Rachel Porada (P) def. Sophia Cornelius, 8-1.
Doubles
1. Presloid/Porada (P) def. Hillgard/Alisiya Dansberger, 8-1.
2. Cornelius/Sydney Hamer (B) def. Kaylin Smith/Bailey Stello, 8-5.
3. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Toven (P) def. Emmy Kennick/Elianna Curcio, 8-1.
MATCH 2
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Presloid (P) def. Hillgard, 8-1.
2. McMahan (P) def. Koppenhaver, 8-2.
3. Kemick (B) def. Skarbek, 8-3.
4. Porada (P) def. Dansberger, 8-4.
Doubles
1. Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Hillgard/Dansberger, 8-0.
2. Skarbek/Porada (P) def. Kemick/Koppenhaver. 8-5.
3. Hamer/Cornelius (B) def. Mya Galentine/Olivia Smith, 8-0.