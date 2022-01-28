DuBOIS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team used a strong second half to take down the DuBois Lady Beavers in a 48-25 road win on Thursday night.
It was just an 11-9 lead for the Lady Chucks at the end of the first quarter and a 20-13 halftime lead. But Punxsy outscored DuBois 17-5 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Maeve Hanley led the Lady Chucks with 13 points and eight board while Chloe Presloid had 10 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Griebel also had nine points and six boards.
“I thought we played really well defensively all night — and DuBois played well defensively,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “We finally settled down a little bit offensively and made better decisions on the drives and so on. But our kids played hard and I think our defensive effort was the difference.”
Punxsy jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter but Izzy Geist-Salone knocked down a three for DuBois to make it 10-7 and then Abbie McCoy scored underneath to make it 10-9. Samantha Griebel then went to the line for Punxsy with 2.4 seconds left in the quarter and hit one of her two free throws, giving Punxsy the 11-9 first quarter lead.
“We came out and had some pretty good opportunities to get a lead,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said. “They just didn’t go. It’s hard to fight back from that.”
Both teams’ defenses came to play in the second quarter with scoring at a premium. After Danielle Griebel made a layup to go up 13-9, she later cashed in a three to make it 16-9. Samantha Griebel also made another free throw to give Punxsy a 17-9 lead before DuBois’ Kam Fontaine answered by draining both of her free throw attempts with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
Madison Rusnica then made a layup to cut the Punxsy lead to 17-13 before Presloid drilled a three with seconds left to give the Lady Chucks a 20-13 halftime lead.
“I thought we competed as well as we could in the first half,” Thompson said. “It’s never about the effort. Sometimes we don’t have good possessions ... or we just take bad shots or they just don’t go in. The end of the first half, Chloe hit that three. And instead of being down four, we’re down seven. It’s those little things that we tend to do that we could’ve narrowed the spread.”
DuBois got the deficit to five as Geist-Salone hit a runner, but that was as close as the Lady Beavers would get for the rest of the night. Punxsy scored 17 points in the third quarter — 10 of which came from Hanley — as they held a 37-18 lead after three.
“That was kind of Maeve’s coming out party there,” Carlson said. “She played super good and our guards did a great job of driving and giving her good passes. She did a nice job of finishing in there. All of the defenders kind of fueled it. We could create a turnover and it gives us confidence to go down, get a hoop and play a little better.”
Both teams battled back and forth in the fourth quarter as the deficit ranged from 20 to 22 points for most of it before Samantha Griebel’s bucket before the final buzzer set the final at 48-25.
Geist-Salone led the Lady Beavers with nine points as DuBois saw eight total players score points.
“We just can’t get into a flow (offensively),” Thompson said. “It’s been a struggle.”
Punxsutawney moves to 11-3 on the season and has a big matchup on Monday as they host 13-2 Elk County Catholic — a team they beat 35-24 earlier this season — for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
“We’ve played everybody in the league once now,” Carlson said. “So we’re going to play a lot of these teams for the second time now coming down the stretch. We should be confident knowing our defense can step up and play well. And offensively, we have some weapons that can get going. Usually its Chloe, Danielle and Kiersten Riley ... but we got Maeve with a big night, Sam Griebel has big nights every now and then. We just have a lot of girls that can step up and do it.”
DuBois falls to 8-7 and is back in action Saturday as they host Brockway for the annual Pink Game at 3 p.m.
“We have to learn from every loss,” Thompson said. “We’re not quite there yet. Doesn’t mean we won’t be there in two weeks when we play (Punxsy) again. We’re going to do everything we can to try and narrow those gaps and to see if we can muster up a better four-quarter game.
“It pretty much got out of hand in the third quarter. At that point, you just try to work on your fundamentals ... Back to the drawing board and on to the Pink Game on Saturday.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 48,
DuBOIS 25
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 11 9 17 11 — 48
DuBois 9 4 5 7 — 25
Punxsutawney—48
Danielle Griebel 3 2-4 9, Chloe Presloid 4 0-0 10, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Riley 2 0-0 5, Maeve Hanley 6 1-3 13, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Avery Powell 2 0-0 4, Samantha Griebel 2 2-4 7, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Brooke Young 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-11 48.
DuBois—25
Madison Rusnica 1 1-2 3, Izzy Geist-Salone 4 0-0 9, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 2-2 2, Allie Snyder 0 2-2 2, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 1 0-0 3, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Madi Eckley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-6 25.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 5 (Presloid 2, Riley, D. Griebel, S. Griebel), DuBois 2 (I. Geist-Salone, Werner).