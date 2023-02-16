PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team stepped outside District 9 for the 10th time this season Wednesday night and captured yet another strong victory with a lopsided 65-44 win against visiting Homer-Center.
The Lady Wildcats, led by the senior duo of Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack, came in sporting a 16-5 record and found themselves in the upper echelon of Class 2A teams in District 6.
However, the Lady Chucks put the defensive clamps on Homer-Center in the first quarter and jumped out to a 14-4 lead after eight minutes. Punxy extended the lead from there every quarter despite the Lady Wildcats getting its offense going in the middle two quarter.
Punxsy pushed the lead to 12 (31-19) at the half, then 15 (52-37) after three quarters before ultimately winning by 21, which proved to be the Lady Chucks’ biggest lead of the night at the very end.
The Lady Chucks hit eight 3-pointers on the night, four by senior Chloe Presloid, but it was the defense that fueled Punxsy once again. The Lady Chucks held Sardone and Kosmack, who came in averaging a combined 34.2 points a game to just 23.
Sardone, averaging 20.2 ppg., had 13 of those points — eight in the second half once Punxsy had built a double-digit lead.
Presloid spearheaded that defensive effort as she had seven steals and seven rebounds to go along with her game-high 20 points — 12 of which came in the first half as the Lady Chucks built their lead.
Presloid was one of four Lady Chucks to hit double figures in scoring in the game. Danielle Griebel and Avary Powell each had 11 points, while Samantha Griebel netted 10. Danielle Griebel added three steals and seven assists, while Powell had two steals and four rebounds.
Punxsy, now 20-1 on the year, is 9-1 in its 10 games against non-District 9 foes with all but one of those teams having a winning record. The Lady Wildcats are one of five of those opponents to have 15 or more wins.
The Lady Chucks lone loss came to District 10 Class 5A power Cathedral Prep, 52-31, on Feb. 1. And even in that game, Punxsy was within single digits early in the fourth quarter before the Lady Ramblers pulled away. Prep, formerly Villa Maria, was a state semifinalist in Class 4A last year.
“They are a nice team and those two seniors (Sardone & Kosmack) are good players,” said Pnxsy coach Mike Carlson. “I told our girls, I was looking back and those two, Sardone and Kosmack, were high double-digit (scorers) as freshmen.
“So, we knew this would be a fight, and I’m just really proud of our girls. That was a heck of a performance. Our defense in the first quarter was incredible, but I thought we could have done better offensively. We just hurried some things, but then we were able to change it up for the rest of the game (after got big lead) once they figured out what we were doing.”
As for playing teams like Homer-Center, Cathedral Prep and others outside the district, getting prepared for the playoffs was the ultimate goal.
“That was the point really,” he said. “They are a good team, and I expect them to make some noise in AA playoffs. So, just a good experience for both of us late in the year.
“It was a good playoff atmosphere with some fans with doubleheader (boys teams also played each other afterwards). Just two teams wanting to get ready for next week.”
The teams traded scores to open the game, but it was the Lady Chucks who seized control early on, as they turned seven first-quarter turnovers by Homer-Center into a 14-4 advantage.
Samantha Griebel led that early surge with five points, while teammate Olivia Burkett had all four of her points in the quarter.
Lady Wildcat Ashlyn Kerr scored to start the second quarter, but five quick points by Presloid promptly made it 19-6. Both offenses then got going as Homer-Center was able to momentarily cut the Punxsy lead to nine at 24-15 on a Kosmack hoop with 3:13 left in the quarter.
Punxsy answered right back with 5-0 spurt on a Presloid basket and Danielle Griebel 3-pointer and the lead never got under 10 points the rest of the night.
Presloid scored nine of her 20 points in the second quarter to send the Lady Chucks to the break up 12 at 31-19 after winning the quarter 17-15.
The third quarter was even more fast-paced with the Lady Wildcats posting 18 points in the period. Unfortuantely for them, they saw their deficit grow as Punxsy poured in 21 to go up 52-37.
Presloid hit two treys in the third, while Danielle Griebel added five points. Sardone had eight of her team-high 13 in the quarter for Homer-Center.
Punxsy got things back under control in the fourth as its defense once again stymied the Lady Wildcats, who mustered just seven points in the final eight minutes compared to Punxsy’s 13.
Powell led Punxsy in the fourth as she scored seven of her 11 points in the frame.
The Lady Chucks close out the regular season Friday with a long trek north to Bradford.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 65,
HOMER-CENTER 44
Score by Quarters
Homer-Center 4 15 18 7 — 44
Punxsy 14 17 21 13 — 65
Homer-Center—44
Macy Sardone 4 4-4 13, Molly Kosmack 4 3-4 11, Anna Cutshall 2 0-0 4, Alaina Fabin 3 4-4 10, Ashlyn Kerr 1 0-0 2, Meegan Williams 1 2-2 4, GiGi Palmer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Arone 0 0-0 0, Bejah Marshall 0 0-0 0, Kylie Myer. Totals: 15 13-14 44.
Punxsy—65
Chloe Presloid 8 0-0 20, Danielle Griebel 3 4-4 11, Samantha Griebel 4 0-0 10, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Avary Powell 5 1-2 11, Olivia Burkett 2 0-0 4, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 2 0-0 5, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-6 65.
Three-pointers: H-C 1 (Sardone), Punxsy 8 (Presloid 4, D. Griebel, S. Griebel 2, McMahan).