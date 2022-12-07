PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team overcame 20 turnovers to come away with a thrilling 56-52 overtime victory against United Tuesday night inside the Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium in a battle of teams coming off season-opening tournament titles.
Punxsy used a strong defensive effort — forcing the lady Lions into 17 turnovers themselves — and the three-ball to offset its miscues to improve to 3-0 on the young season and also avenge a 9-point loss (50-41) at United late last season.
The Lady Chucks led by as many as nine (34-25) late in the third quarter, but tje Lady Lions closed the game on a 22-13 run over the final 10 minutes to force overtime.
However, Punxsy countered with a 6-2 spurt to start the extra session to take control of the game back, then hit enough free throws (3 of 6) down the stretch to hold off the Lady Lions for the 4-point win.
Punxsy got a balanced offensive attack and placed three players in double figures. Samantha Griebel led the way with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Chloe Presloid and Avary Powell also reached double figures while posting double-doubles on the night.
Presloid had 14 points and 13 rebounds, scoring 11 of those points in the second half and overtime. Powell dropped in 10 points, including four in OT, and pulled down 10 boards. Danielle Griebel added seven points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“We had 20 turnovers tonight, and I thik we had nine a 10 the first two days,” said Punxsy coach Mike Carlson. “At times, we were trying to do things against that zone that just wasn’t there, but at least we’re being aggressive and tryng to attack the zone. Too many turnovers, but kind of avenged a tough loss we had down there last year. We kind of circled this one on the calendar for this year. So, it was nice to come back and get this one.
“Down the stretch we hit (free throws) when we needed them. Our shooting was decent, and it’s just nice that if Chloe is going to start off cold, like she was tonight, Sam (Griebel) can come in and hit some big shots to keep the offensive moving a little bit.
“We’ve just had different kids every night giving us that spark.”
Punxsy came out to the gate strong, grabbing 5-2 lead in the first three-plus minutes. Powell had all five of those points. The turnover bug then hit the Lady Chucks, though, as United put together a 9-2 run in the final 4:13 of the quarter to take an 11-7 lead.
Lauren Donelson scored seven of those 11 points and proved to be the driving force behind the Lady Lions all night. She finished with a game-high 21 points after scoring just 17 combined in United’s first two wins of the season.
Lady Lion Aleah Bevard then scored to open the second quarter to give United its largest lead of the night at 13-7. Punxsy prompted responded with an 8-0 spurt that featured threes by the Griebel sisters to go back up 15-13.
The rest of the quarter proved to be a back-and-forth battle. Samantha Griebel added a second trey with just over two minutes left, while Presloid drained a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to send Punxsy to the break up 23-21. Samantha Griebel had eight of her 16 points the second quarter.
The teams traded buckets to open the third quarter before back-to-back treys by Samantha Griebel sparked a 9-0 run to give the Lady Chucks their largest lead of the game at 34-25 with 2:28 remaining in the third.
Presloid added two free throws in the closing seconds to help maintain that 9-point advantage, but Donelson banked in a long heave for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a 6-point game at 36-30.
That showed seemed to breathe life into the Lady Lions, as they then scored the first seven points (4 by Donelson) to start the fourth to take a one-point lead at 37-36.
Punxsy had an answer though, as Presloid drilled a 3-pointer before teammate Riley Doverspike scored inside off an assist from Danielle Griebel to put the Lady Chucks back up 41-37 with 4:54 to play. Hoops by Donelson and Delaney Perrone quickly knotted things back up at 41.
The Lady Chucks took a 2-point lead three different times from there in the final three and half minutes, but United countered each time. A basket by Donelson with 25 seconds to go evened things one final time at 47-47 to force overtime as United won the final quarter 17-9.
Punxsy reversed course in OT, though, as Powell scored a pair of hoops around a Mollee Fry bucket, while a basket by Olivia Burkett with just under two minutes to play put the Lady Chucks up four at 53-49.
United got no closer than two from there as Danielle Griebel went 2 of 2 at the foul line and Presloid 1 of 2 to help seal the win.
Punxsy is back in action Friday at Clearfield.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 56,
UNITED 52 (OT)
Score by Quarters
United 11 10 9 17 5 — 52
Punxsy 7 16 13 11 9 — 56
United—52
Aleah Bevard 2 0-2 4, Lauren Donelson 9 2-4 21, Ashley Donelson 1 3-4 5, Delaney Perrone 1 0-2 2, Mollee Fry 5 1-2 12, Maddison McGinnis 2 4-4 8. Totals: 20 10-18 52.
Punxsutawney—56
Chloe Presloid 3 6-10 14, Danielle Griebel 1 4-4 7, Samantha Griebel 5 2-2 16, Olivia Burkett 1 0-2 2, Avary Powell 5 1-3 11, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 2, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 13-21 56.
Three-pointers: United 2 (L. Donelson, Fry), Punxsy 7 (Presloid, D. Griebel, S. Griebel 4).