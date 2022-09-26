Hicks medalist
Punxsy Lady Chuck Jordann Hicks was the team’s medalist at the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday, finishing sixth.

 Submitted photo

SHARON — The Punxsutawney girls cross country team took part at the Blue Devil Invitational held at Buhl Park on Saturday and finished sixth out of 21 teams.

