SHARON — The Punxsutawney girls cross country team took part at the Blue Devil Invitational held at Buhl Park on Saturday and finished sixth out of 21 teams.
The overall team champion was Norwin with a total of 52 points, DuBois was second with 84 points, followed by Fairview in third with 189 points. Punxsy led by individual medalist Jordann Hicks, who was sixth with a total of 217 points.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer was the overall individual winner of the race with a time of 18:37.
“The course, weather and competition made for an excellent opportunity for everyone to race well as there were six girls who achieved personal bests on the day,” Punxsy girls cross country coach John Snyder said. “I think as a whole the team did some things really well and are showing nice improvements halfway through the season.”
Hicks crossed the finish line 22nd overall with a new personal best time of 20:52.
“Jordann improved her all-time best by 20 seconds and continues to show her readiness for big meets,” Snyder said.
After Hicks, Punxsy’s next four finishers were back-and-forth throughout much of the race and finished within 18 seconds of each other.
Riley Miller came across the line 52nd overall in a new personal best time of 22:17 as Punxsy’s second finisher.
“Riley continues to race very well for her first year and today she put on a strong kick in the final mile,” Snyder said. “She improved her personal best time by 51 seconds.
Emily Bussard finished just nine seconds behind Miller and in 56th place overall with a personal best time of 22:26.
“Emily is continuing to see the rewards of a strong summer of running,” Snyder said. “Her personal best is now over two-and-a-half minutes faster than last year.”
Five seconds and three places later, Hannah Surkala was Punxsy’s fourth finisher, placing 59th overall with a time of 22:31.
“Despite not being at her top, Hannah helped push her teammates and has been extremely consistent at 22:30 or faster in all of her meets so far this season,” Snyder said.
Coming across the finish line four seconds later was Punxsy’s fifth runner was Madison Rudolph in 63rd place with a personal best time of 22:35.
“Madison really stepped up in a big way, improving her all-time best by almost one-and-a-half minutes,” Snyder said. “Her focus during the race is definitely improving.”
Also finishing for Punxsy was Madison Momyer in 109th place with a personal best time of 24:23 and Beth Vallies in 143rd overall also with a new personal best time of 26:42.
The Lady Chucks will be back in action on Tuesday at Bradford.