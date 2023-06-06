DUBOIS — Baseball fans were treated to a heavyweight showdown Monday evening at Showers Field as District 9 champ Punxsutawney squared off against WPIAL runner-up Neshannock in a PIAA Class 3A playoff game to finish off a first-round tripleheader, and it was the host Chucks who came away with a dominant 9-1 victory.
Both teams made deep state playoff runs last year.
Punxsy reached the Class 3A semifinals before suffering a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to eventual state champ Central, while Neshannock was the state runner-up in Class 2A to Everett before bumping up in classification this year.
However, what looked to be a potential dogfight on paper never materialized as Punxsutawney made the Lancers (18-6) look like just another team on this day as the Chucks tied a school single-season record by collecting its 19th win. It marks the third time Punxsy has reached that number.
And, senior Jake Sikora had a lot to do with that, as the senior teamed up with freshman Nevin Day on a two-hitter while going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs at the plate. Sikora’s huge day at the plate was part of the 10-hit attack for the Chucks that helped them jump out to a commanding 7-0 lead after three innings.
Sikora got the start on the mound and tossed 5 1/3 impressive innings against a tough Neshannock lineup. He allowed just one run (earned) on two hits while striking out seven, walking six and hitting two.
His only real blip came in the fourth after a long bottom of the third in which the Chucks scored five runs on three hits against four different Lancer pitchers. Sikora lost the zone a little when he went back in the fourth, as he walked three and hit a batter in giving up the lone run of the game to the Lancers.
Beyond that, he silenced the Neshannock bats before being taken out at 104 pitches after a walk with one out in the sixth. Day came on and made quick work of the Lancers as he retired five of the six batters he faced in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The lone runner to reach was a hit batsman with two out s in the seventh.
“That is a great baseball team (Neshannock), and we made them look pedestrian today,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “Jake was spotting that fastball beautifully, and obviously had great at-bats. Our speed was at work on the bases, and we got big two-out hits. We just put all sorts of pressure on, and that was a beautiful performance.
“Jake spotting that fastball was huge because it froze them, and they just couldn’t do anything with it. To hold that team to two hits, that’s impressive.”
Sikora made quick work of the Lancers in the top of the first, thanks to second baseman Peyton Hetrick turning a 4-3 double play on a popup after a walk with one out.
He then came up with a clutch two-out hit in the bottom half of the inning to give Punxsy the early lead.
Zach Dinger and Josh Tyger drew walk to open the inning, which caused Neshannock to have a quick hook for starter Grant Medler. The Lancers went to Cam Foy, who promptly struck out Day and Carter Savage. However, Sikora then belted a double to left-center to plate both runners for a 2-0 lead.
“That (hit) broke the seal and let them know, ‘Oh, you know what ... District 9 can play baseball,’” said Dickey of Sikora’s huge two-out double in the first to get the Chucks off and running.
That proved be all the runs the Chucks would need, but they continued to add on as the game progressed.
Sikora stranded a runner in scoring position in both the second and third innings to maintain that 2-0 lead before the Chucks exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third to push their lead to 7-0.
Day led off the inning with a single before Foy struck out Savage. Neshannock then made another pitching change and went to Jacob Walzer. But, the move didn’t pay off as he gave up a single to Sikora and walked Justin Miller to load the bases.
The Lancers then made the switch to Andrew Frye, who Dickey said was Neshannock’s No. 1, on the mound. He tried to pick off Day at third, but his throw was off the mark and allowed both Day and courtesy runner Owen Wood to score and Miller to hustle all the way around to third.
Zeke Bennett followed with a walk before Cooper Hallman singled home Miller to put Punxsy up 5-0. Peyton Hetrick then put down a perfect squeeze bunt that scored Bennett. Day eventually capped off the inning with a bases-loaded walk that forced home courtesy runner Donnie Bender to go up 7-0.
“Honestly, we prepared for Frye,” said Dickey. “He is their No. 1 and we prepared all week for Frye and then we didn’t get him (to start).
“I was like okay, let’s reset and refocus and just have your approach and have ABs and work counts like we did. I guess they ran out of choices because we were hitting everybody.”
That long inning seemed to get Sikora out of rhythm, as the big righty struggled to find the zone in the fourth. He still managed to record a pair of strikeouts around a hi batsman and a walk, but then back-to-back walks forced in a run to make it a 7-1 contest.
That’s all Neshannock could muster though, as Sikora beared down and struck out Jack Glies to leave the bases loaded.
That proved to be the Lancers final threat in the game as they never got a runner past first base in the final three innings.
Meanwhile, Punxsy tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth and sixth.
Dinger was hit by a pitch for a third time in the game with one out. he went to second on an errant pickoff throw by the catcher and scored on a Tyger double to left.
Sikora led off the sixth with his third double of the game and was replaced by pinch runner Bender. Miller followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Hallman plated bender with a sac fly to right to set the final score at 9-1.
The Chucks nearly scored a 10th run on a Hetrick single, but Miller was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Luke Glies to end the inning. Hetrick was the only other Chuck with two hits in the game.
With the win, Punxsy (19-2) advanced to Thursday’s state quarterfinals where they play District 6 champ Philipsburg-Osceola. The Mounties edged Avonworth (D-7 3rd seed), 4-3, in eight innings, on Monday.
“The next one is going to be tough,” said Dickey. “Philipsburg is a heck of a team, but we’re still playing. Survive and advance, that’s what we do.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 9,
NESHANNOCK 1
Score by Innings
Neshannock 000 100 0 — 1
Punxsy 205 011 x — 9
Neshannock—1
Jack Glies ss 4010, Grant Melder p/dh-1b 3000, Cam Foy p 0000, Jacob Walzer p 0000, Nathan Rynd 2000, Andrew Moses cr 0000, Andrew Frye 1b-p-3b 3110, Giovanni Valentine 3b-p 30000, Zach Rich p 0000, Jake Rynd 2b 1000, Dom Cubellis cf 2000, Lule Glies lf 1000, Hunter Wilson ph 1000, Robert Glies rf 0000, Boyd Karutz ph 0001, Anthony Eakin ph 1000. Totals: 21-1-2-0.
Punxsy—9
Zach Dinger rf 0200, Josh Tyger dh 3111, Coy Martino ss 0000, Nevin Day 3b-p 3111, Carter Savage 1b 4000, Jake Sikora p-3b 4042, Owen Wood cr 0100, Donnie Bender cr-pr 0200, Justin Miller lf 3110, Zeke Bennett cf 2100, Cooper Hallman c 2012, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3021. Totals: 24-9-10-7.
Errors: Neshannock 2, Punxsy 0. LOB: Neshannock 9, Punxsy 9. DP: Neshannock 1, Punxsy 1. 2B: Tyger, Sikora 3. SF: Hallman. SAC: J. Rynd; Hetrick. HBP: N. Rynd (by Day), Frye (by Sikora), R. Glies (by Sikora); Dinger 3 (1 by Foy, 1 by Frye, 1 by Valentine).
Pitching
Neshannock: Grant Melder-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Cam Foy-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Jacob Walzer-0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Andrew Frye-0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Giovanni Valentine-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Zach Rich-1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO, 2 HB; Nevin Day-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Medler.