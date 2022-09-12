ARMAGH — The Punxsutawney cross country teams traveled to the 2nd Annual United Invitational Saturday and enjoyed a strong showing as both its boys and girls teams captured team titles.
The Chucks placed five runners in the Top 10 to capture the team title with 28 points, easily beating runner-up and host United which had 49. Windber (61) and Derry (102) were third and fourth, respectively, in the team standings.
“The times were not fast by any means, but our guys bunched up the best they have all season and it was great to see a lot of Punxsy runners up near the front,” said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. “This was obviously a bit smaller of an invitational, so taking first isn’t a complete surprise but still is a nice accomplishment for the kids.”
As for the Lady Chucks, they had a pair of Top 10 finishers en route to best Derry for the team crown by five points, 42-47. United was third with a 70.
Garrett Bartlebaugh placed second overall in the boys race with a time of 18:38, roughly a half minute behind Windber’s Joseph McKelvey to pace Punxsy. Colton Henning from United placed third, just four seconds ahead of Punxsy’s Evan Groce, who crossed in 19:04 to take fourth
““Evan and Garrett went out and took the lead in the early going, and both held on nicely throughout the race,” said Wehrle. “They are a strong duo up near the front of every race so far.”
David Kunselman had another dependable race to place sixth (20:05), while teammate Dan Lenze finished in seventh 18 seconds back. Alex Momyer (20-36) was ninth and freshman Adin Bish (20:49) 11th place.
“It was great to see David, Dan, Alex and Adin all in the top 10 for most of the race, and even though Adin dropped back a bit toward the end, he showed he can compete with the top guys,” said Wehrle. “David has been so consistent all season, as has Dan. And, Alex was closer to both of them today, which is exactly what we need.”
The Lady Chucks’ championship day was led by Jordan Hicks, who finished as the runner-up 22 seconds before individual champ Jane Huss of Derry Area. Teammate Hannah Surkala was seventh, working her way up through the field after getting off to a slow start and later losing one of her shoes.
“Jordann did an excellent job of getting out to a quick start so she could get into good position early in the race, which really benefited her with the narrowness of the course,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “She handled the challenges quite well, and at around the two mile, was even within 10 seconds of the overall winner of the race. In her first two invitationals, Jordann has proven to be able to compete with the best.
“Hannah’s toughness truly showed as she didn’t let running without a shoe hold her back from helping her team and earning an individual medal.”
Lady Chuck Riley Miller just missed a Top 10 finish as she crossed in 11th, while Emily Bussard and Elizabeth Long were 16th and 17th, respectively. Also running for the Lady Chucks were Madison Rudolph (27th), Madison Monmoyer (30th), Claire Skarbek (34th) and Beth Vallies (49th).
Punxsy is back in action Tuesday as it welcomes Brookville and Bradford for its home opener.