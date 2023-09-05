REYNOLDSVILLE — The Punxsutawney A.J. Parise junior varsity youth football team dominated the line scrimmage on both sides of the ball Saturday as the visiting Chucks easily ran past the Reynoldsville Falcons, 32-0.
Punxsy racked up 262 yards on the ground while finishing with a lopsided 297-41 advantage in total yards in the victory, which improved the JV Chucks record to 2-1.
A.J. Powell led the Punxsy ground attack with 14 carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Connor Dobson added nine carries for 84 yards, while Easton Stang had seven totes for 57 yards and a score. Vincent Miller chipped in a late 10-yard TD run as all five Punxsy scores came on the ground.
Conversely, the Chucks defense held the Falcons to 31 yards on 32 carries — less than 1-yard per attempt — and that included a 40-yard run by Reynoldsville quarterback Logan Ruchlewicz. That meant the Falcons had minus-10 yards rushing on their other 31 carries. Ruchlewicz led the Falcons with 15 yards on 12 carries, with Levi Smith having 14 on six totes.
Punxsy wasted little time setting the tone, as Reynoldsville lost five yards in turning the ball over on downs in four plays at its own 40 to start the game.
Runs of seven and eight yards by Powell got the Chucks rolling before Dobson ripped off a 20-yard run to give Punxsy first-and-goal at the Falcons’ 5. It took three plays, but the Chucks found the end zone on a 1-yard plunge by Powell with 4:34 left in the opening quarter. Stang’s PAT run made it 7-0.
The same sequence repeated itself to end the quarter, only Reynoldsville was held to zero yards on its second possession of the game. Punxsy took at the Falcon 45 and needed just four plays to hit paydirt.
And, it was Powell doing so again — this time on a 38-yard jaunt on the first play of the second quarter. Punxsy’s PAT run was stuffed though as the Chucks led 13-0,
Reynoldsville collected its first, first down of the game on the following drive — thanks to a 12-yard by Smith on third-and-7. Unfortunately for the Falcons, then turned it over on downs again for plays later.
However, this time the Reynoldsville defense bucked down after runs of 16 and 14 yards by Dobson and Powell, respectively, and held Punxsy out of the end zone for the first time in the game.
The Falcons were unable to move the ball though, as the teams traded possessions to end the half. Punxsy got a 21-yard run by Stang on the final play of half as the Chucks took a 13-0 advantage to the break.
Punxsy wasted little time finding the scoreboard again in the third quarter, as it took the Chucks just three plays to get into the end zone after receiving the second half kickoff.
A 33-yard rumble by Dobson set up an 18-yard TD run by Powell that pushed Punxsy’s lead to 19-0 just over a minute into the second half.
It looked to be more of the same for the Falcons on their first possession of the second half as they lost 11 yards on two plays and were pushed back to their own 14. Ruchlewicz quickly changed that field position though, as he broke free for 40 yards.
It looked like the Falcon might score on the play, but Powell ran him down from behind at the Punxsy 46. That tackle saved six points for the Chucks, as they forced Reynoldsville to turn it over on downs four plays later. The Falcons had just the two first downs in the game.
Punxsy then marched 62 yards on eight plays to find the end zone for a fourth time in the game.
The big play of the drive was a 28-yard pass by Lamden Barnett to Chandler Neal that put the Chucks in the red zone at the Falcon 10. Miller scored from there two plays later on a sweep play to the right. Reynoldsville thwarted the extra point try as Dom Bussard picked off the pass.
Punxsy got the ball right back though, as the the Falcons fumbled on their next possession and Stang recovered it.
The Chucks couldn’t capitalize on the turnover as the teams traded possessions in the fourth quarter.
Punxsy did have one final score left in it though, taking advantage of a short field after the Falcons turned it over on downs at the their own 6-yard line.
Stang punched it in from there with 3:09 to play, with Neal hauling in the extra-point pass to set the final at 32-0.
Punxsy is back in action Saturday at Johnsonburg (2-10 at 5 p.m., while Reynoldsville (1-2) plays at Brookville (2-1) at 11 a.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 32,
REYNOLDSVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 7 6 12 7 — 32
Reynoldsville 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
P—A.J. Powell 1 run (Easton Stang run), 4:43.
Second Quarter
P—A.J. Powell 38 run (run failed), 9:52.
Third Quarter
P—A.J. Powell 18 run (pass failed), 8:38.
P—Vincent Miller 10 run (pass intercepted by Dom Bussard), 0:10.
Fourth Quarter
P—Easton Stang 6 run (Chandler Neal pass from Kamden Barnett), 3:09.
P R
First downs 11 2
Rushes-yards 35-262 32-31
Comp-Att-Int 2-5-0 2-5-0
Passing Yards 35 10
Total Plays-Yards 40-297 36-41
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 4-1
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-30 1-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—AJ Powell 14-113, Connor Dobson 9-84, Easton Stang 7-57, Vincent Miller 1-10, Kamden Bennett 4-(-2).
Reynoldsville—Logan Ruchlewicz 12-15, Everett Reiter 9-8, Caeden Stoneberg 3-5, Levi Smith 6-14.
PASSING
Punxsy—Kamden Barnett 1 of 4, 28 yards; AJ Powell 1 of 1, 7 yards.
Reynoldsville—Logan Ruchlewicz 2 of 5, 10 yards.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Chandler Neal 1-28, Easton Stang 1-5.
Reynoldsville—Levi Smith 1-5, Dom Bussard 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—None.
Reynoldsville—None.