FAIRCHANCE — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team saw its magical summer run come to end over the weekend with a pair of losses at the state tournament as the squad came away with a third-place finish in Fairchance.
It was quite the run for a squad that had just one 12-year-old and two 10-year-olds while playing in the Little League (12U) division.
Punxsy won its first two games at states — beating Caln, 4-1, on the opening day Thursday and then Indiana, 8-7, on Friday. Punxsy rallied to beat Indiana, setting up a winner’s bracket showdown against North Pocono Saturday afternoon with a berth in the state championship game at stake.
Unfortunately for Punxsy, North Pocono — a team that reached the east regional title game a year ago — proved too tall a task as a pair of pitchers combined to throw a perfect game as the Section 5 champions won 12-0 in 4 innings.
North Pocono scored all the runs its needed with a three-run first, then added five more in the second before putting the mercy rule into play with a four-run top of the fourth.
All told, North Pocono collected nine hits in four innings against the Punxsy do of Idella Hawk and Brynn Bodenhorn, the lone 12-year-old for the Section 1 champs.
“North Pocono is a very solid team,” said Punxsy manager Alicia Hawk. “They have plated together for years, last year making into the regional championship game. We watched them play all week and knew it was going to be a battle. They have only allowed 1 run to score this tournament (in 3 games).
“Our girls gave a diligent effort. Many of our girls put the ball in play., but the defense of North Pocono is like a brick wall. They leave nothing left on the field. I was happy that our girls fought in the box and didn’t get intimidated or overwhelmed.
“North Poconos lineup is hot too. They hit the ball extremely well and do a great job of hitting the gaps. They are incredibly aggressive on the bases. They are a tough team.”
The loss dropped Punxsy into the consolation bracket on Sunday, where it got a rematch with Caln — the team Punxsy beat to open state play. The Section 1 champs used a four-run bottom of the first in that matchup to come away with the 4-1 victory.
Sunday’s rematch was even tighter, with both teams holding the lead in the first four innings before Caln pushed a run across in the bottom of the fifth to come away with a hard-fought 4-3 victory to reach today’s state final against North Pocono.
Punxsy once again had a strong start against Caln, this time scoring twice in the top of the first to grab the early lead.
Idella Hawk got things started with a single with one out, then Bailey Hallman walked. Hawk was 2-for-3 in the game.
Ally Manners followed with a single to center that plated Hawk, while Emma Martino reached on an error that allowed Hallman to score to make it 2-0.
Caln starter Leah Fulton limited the damage to just two runs following that error as he got back-to-back outs to end the rally.
Caln got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first when Faith Copeland ripped a two-out triple to right off Hallman that scored teammate Kaylee Seybert, who had walked.
Copeland also tried to score on the play and was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Caln pulled even in the second when Fulton reached on a leadoff error and later scored on a single by Riley Eason. Punxsy once again cut down a run at the plate on the play, as Eve Grabill, who walked, was gunned down by Hawk as she tried to score as well.
The game remained 2-2 into the bottom of the fourth, which is when Caln grabbed its first lead on a Seybert RBI single.
Punxsy answered right back with in the top of the fifth.
Elly Hynds led off the inning with a single, but Fulton countered with two straights with Hynds reaching second during that stretch. Bodenhorn then smacked a single that brought home Hynds to even the score at 3-3.
Caln came right back in the bottom of the fifth, with Hannah Clark and Grabill drawing walks to open the frame. Hallman countered with a strikeout, then got Macie Atkinson to line out to third baseman Kennedy Day for out No. 2.
Just when it looked like Punxsy might escape the jam, Grace Folk extended the inning with a single to load the bases before Maddie McIntyre drew a walk to force home Clark with what proved to be the game-wining run.
Fulton then retired the side in order to finish off the win and send Caln to the championship game against North Pocono.
Fulton, who took the loss in the first meeting, went the distance Sunday. She allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking three.
Hallman, the winner on Thursday, suffered the loss Sunday. She gave up four runs, three earned, on on five hits while striking out four and walking six.
The setback was a bitter-sweet ending for Punxsy, which captured District 10 and Section 1 titles while going 9-3 during its magical summer run.
“Today was a tough loss,” said Hawk. “I would say we saw a very equal team. We were able to come out on top with the state opener on Thursday beating them. We just couldn’t get it to work today.
“The girls played their hearts out this whole All-Star season. Their work ethic and discipline made them a very enjoyable and coachable team. I am incredibly proud of each and everyone of them. I look forward to working with the girls over the next year and have plans to return to the state tournament next season.
“I would just like to extend my gratitude to the girls, the coaches, all the extra help at practices, the parents, our employers and our coworkers for letting us put these girls first.”