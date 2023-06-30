PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois and Punxsutawney Little League All-Stars battled it out on a one-run game for the second time in just over a week Thursday evening at Harry Noerr Field, and for the second time Punxsy got the best of their rivals as it won the District 10 title with a 3-2 victory.
The matchup had quite a different feel from the teams’ first meeting on June 21 — a game Punxsy won 10-9 in walk-off fashion on its home field. That contest proved to be a back-and-forth battle that saw six leads changes, due in large part to a combined nine errors.
Thursday proved to be a much cleaner with the District 10 title at stake, as both teams played stellar defense and got strong pitching.
The lone error, by Punxsy, proved to be meaningless and came on an errant throw from the outfield that gave Emery Tekely an extra base after two-run single in the third but Punxsy’s lead to one at 3-2.
That scored held up as the final as Punxsy’s Bailey Hallman outdueled DuBois’ Allie LaBue in the circle to help Punxsy finish off a perfect 4-0 run through the D-10 Tournament.
Hallman tossed a one-hitter, allowing the two earned runs on Tekely’s single in third. She did walk nine batters but her defense and 13 strikeouts helped offset all those free passes on the day.
Meanwhile, LaBue wound up the hard-luck loser after DuBois struggled to come up with a second big hit with runners on base. She allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits while striking out 11 and walking just one.
Punxsy now moves on the play in the Section 1 Tournament, which is slated to be held July 5-9 at a District 25 site.
“Punxsy and DuBois, we are two evenly matched teams,” said Puxnsy manager Alicia Hawk. “We are competitive back-and-forth, and they have a great, awesome team. They have great depth and we got great depth. We just got lucky and came out on top this time.
“One extra hit here or there makes a big difference in a game, and we just happened to be on top. Bailey is a great pitcher and LaBue is a great pitcher, but our defense was clean today and came through when we needed it.
“It was fantastic and great to see the girls win. We’re excited (for sectionals). It should be a fun ride.”
Punxsy, which was the visitors on its home field, used a little small ball to grab the lead in top of the first inning against LaBue, who opened the game with a strikeout.
Idella Hawk then beat out an infield single before LaBue hit Hallman with a pitch. LaBue countered with her second strikeout of the inning, but Emma Martino then legged out an infield single of her own that scored Hawk to make it 1-0.
LaBue halted the rally there with another strikeout, the first of four in a row stretching into the start of the third.
Meanwhile, Hallman quickly retired the side in order in the bottom of the first, then used three strikeouts herself in the second to work around a pair of two-out walks by Campbell Johnson and Capri Weyand.
Punxsy then added to its lead in the third.
Brynn Bodenhorn led off the inning with a walk and promptly stole second before going to third on a wild pitch after LaBue recorded a strikeout. DuBois catcher Johnson then made a nice running catch in foul territory in front of the Punxy dugout for the second out.
However, Punxsy’s Kennedy Day came through with a huge two-out triple over the left fielder’s head that plated Bodenhorn. Day then raced home on a wild pitch to put Punxsy up 3-0.
DuBois responded with a two-run bottom of the third to get right back into the game.
Reese Glass opened the frame with a walk and quickly stole second. She took third in a wild pitch before Josie Suhan drew a walk and kept running to second base.
That brought Tekely to the plate, and she blooped a single down the right field line that scored both runners. Tekely wound up a second on a bad throw back into the infield.
DuBois then loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Joanna Hayes and Theresa McBride but couldn’t push across the tying run as Hallman worked out of the jam.
She struck out Presleigh Evock for the first out, then tagged out Tekely at the plate as she tried to score on a wild pitch. However, catcher Martino hustled after the loose ball and threw back to the plate in time to get Tekely. The play loomed large the rest of the game as it cut down what would have been the game-tying run.
DuBois’ Calli Bash then drew another walk to reload the bases with two outs, but Punxsy shortstop Hawkl fielded a ball hit up the middle by LaBue and stepped on second base for the final out.
Both teams then struggled to get anything going over the final three innings, as the pitchers and defenses really took over.
DuBois center fielder Abegail Snell made a nice catch to open the fourth, while catcher Johnson threw out Martino trying to steal second to end the inning after Martino reached on a third strike in the dirt.
Hallman then struck out the side in order in the bottom of the fifth, while LaBue enjoyed a 1-2-3 top of the fifth.
Glass drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the fifth and promptly stole second to put the tying run in scoring position. Hallman stranded her there as she got a flyout and nice catch by Martino in foul territory near the backstop to end the inning.
LaBue worked around a leadoff bunt single by Quinn Snyder in the sixth ot to give DuBois one final shot at tying or winning the game.
Hallman started the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back strikeouts before Evock extended the inning with a two-out walk. However, Hallman ended any thoughts of a DuBois rally right there as she struck out Bash on a changeup to end the game.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
DUBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Punxsy 102 00 — 3
DuBois 002 000 — 2
Punxsutawney—3
Kennedy Day 3b 2111, Idella Hawk ss 2110, Bailey Hallman p 1000, Ally Manners 1b 2000, Emma Martino c 2011, Elly Hinds 2b 2000, Geneva Stamler cf 2000, Lenyx Noerr lf 2000, Quinn Snyder eh 2010, Brynn Bodenhorn eh 1100, Falyn Hughes eh 2000, Willow Wright rf 2000. Totals: 22-3-4-2.
DuBois—2
Theresa McBride 2b 2000, Presleigh Evock 1b 2000, Calli Bash ss 2000, Allie LaBue p 2000, Paitlyn Lange eh-lf 2000, Campbell Johnson c 1000, Capri Weyand rf-eh 1000, Abegail Snell eh-cf 2000, Reese Glass cf-eh 0100, Josie Suhan 3b 1100, Emery Tekely eh-rf 2012, Joanna Hayes lf-eh 1000.
Errors: DuBois 0, Punxsy 1. LOB: DuBois 7, Punxsy 3. 3B: Day. HBP: Hallman (by LaBue). SB: Glass 2; Snyder, Bodenhorn. CS: Martino (by Johnson).
Pitching
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 BB, 13 SO.
DuBois: Allie LaBue-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: LaBue.