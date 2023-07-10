UNION CITY — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team is headed to the state tournament after pulling out a pair of thrilling victories — 2-1 in 9 innings and 4-2 — Saturday night against Mid-East/Cochranton to capture the Section 1 title in Union City.
The championship day sweep completed what proved to be an improbable run for Punxsy in Union City, as it won four straight games out of the loser’s bracket following a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Mid-East/Cochranton in its opening game of the tourney on Wednesday.
Such a loss might do in most teams, but not this group of Punxsy All-Stars — who are extremely young for the Little League (12U) division. The team features just one 12-year-old (Brynn Bodenhorn) and is mostly comprised of 11-year olds with two players also being 10.
Instead, the team kept their heads high and went right back to work and beat all three of the other teams at the sectional during that four-game winning streak to punch their ticket to states, which begins Thursday in Fairchance.
Punxsy started that run with a 5-1 victory against Knox on Thursday, then bested Corry, 5-3, Friday evening. That win set up a rematch with Mid-East/Cochranton for the title, with Punxsy having to beat the District 1 champs twice to take take home Section 1 banner and move on to states.
And, that’s just what Punxsy did, and did so in dramatic fashion as the District 10 champions flipped the script on Mid-East/Cochranton pulled out a pair of tightly contested battles.
None more so than Saturday’s opening game, which needed nine innings and the international tiebreaker (runner starts on 2nd base) to help decide a winner. Ultimately, that proved to be Punxsy when Geneva Stamler got down a perfect bunt up the first base line with Lenyx Noerr at third base.
Mid-East/Cochranton’s first baseman Abigail Mawhinney initially allowed the ball to keep rolling in hopes it would go foul as Stamler raced by her for a hit. However, the ball stopped on the line as Noerr was already in a sprint for the plate. Mawhinney throw home was too late as Noerr in slide safely to score the winning run on the walk-off bunt single to send the Punxsy faithful into a frenzy.
The play made a winner out of Punxsy’s Idella Hawk, the team’s No. 2 pitcher. Hawk gave her team a gutsy performance in the circle as she tossed nine no-hit innings just her second pitching appearance in eight All-Star games. Hawk had only thrown 1 1/3 innings against Brookville in District 10 play prior to Saturday in the All-Star season.
On Saturday, she tossed the extended no-hitter, allowing an unearned run while striking out four and walking four.
Under Little League softball rules, pitchers are allowed to throw 12 innings in a day but if they throw more than seven in a game they can’t pitch in a second game that day. So, Punxsy decided to go with Hawk in the opener and help keep No. 1 pitcher Bailey Hallman fresh for the if-necessary game, and Hawk’s performance made that possible.
Punxsy then went out and won the if-necessary game behind Hallman, 4-2, scoring a pair of runs in both the third and fifth innings. Those two runs in the fifth — which both scored when Ally Manners reached on a throwing error with two outs — proved to be the difference and propelled Punxsy to the title.
Hallman went the distance, giving two runs, both earned, on four hits while striking out eight and walking a pair.
“Bailey (Hallman) has done a fantastic job this whole entire time (pitching),” said Punxsy manager Alicia Hawk. “Her arm is a little sore, of course, and you don’t want to hurt an arm. They’re only 11, so you can’t do that. We knew we’d need both girls to pitch well to win, and they did.
“It’s interesting because Bailey and Idella are great friends, and Idella has looked up to Bailey for years and just wanted to be Bailey. We kept encouraging her ... just be Idella. Going into this (first game) game, I talked to Idella and was like you got to give me what you can and let the defense do the work.
“She came through when she needed to today, and it was beautiful. I’m sure they weren’t prepared for Idella, and there is a big speed difference (between her and Hallman). But, as far as accuracy and ability to throw, they both are there. So that was huge.”
The first game was all about pitching and defense as base runner’s came at a premium as Hawk and Mid-East/Cochranton’s Carmon Reese duked it out for nine innings.
Punxsy grabbed a quick lead in the opener with a run in the bottom of the first after Hallman had ended the top half with an impressive throw from the hole at short for the final out. Manners also made a nice stretch at first on that play, something that was a common occurrence in both games which helped save several infield singles for Mid-East/Cochranton.
Kennedy Day led off the bottom of the first with an infield single for Punxsy, but was quickly erased when Hawk hit into a fielder’s choice. Reese then got Hallman to pop up to second base for out No. 2, but Manners then delivered a huge two-out double to center that scored Hawk from first to make it 1-0.
Emma Martino then reached on an error to put runners on the corners, but Reese got out of the jam without any further damage.
Reese settled in after that opening inning and allowed two more runners through six innings. Stamler singled with one out in the second but was stranded at second base, while Willow Wright was hit by a pitch with one out in the third but was left standing at second herself.
Meanwhile, Hawk was putting up zeros herself.
She stranded a runner in the second after Reece Stanford reached on a strikeout in the dirt and ensuing throwing error and another in the third when Zayda Lojek drew a leadoff walk.
Mid-East/Cochranton finally got to Hawk in the fourth but needed an error to do so.
Payton Phillips led off the inning with a walk, then Reese put down a sacrifice bunt. Phillips kept running to third and a throw across the diamond after the out at first was off the mark and allowed Phillips to score to tie the game.
Punxsy committed a second error in the inning, but Hawk stranded that runner, starting a string of seven straight outs that helped send the game to extra innings. Third baseman Day had four assists that stretch and nine in the opening game. Hallman had five at shortstop as both also had a putout.
“The defense was great all day,” said Alicia Hawk. “I told Ally (Manners) at the beginning of the season that I expected her to do a split (at first), and she kind of looked at me and giggled. She’s never done it before, but yah to her that she just dug deep and did it.
“I think once she got onto it, she worked it. Kennedy had a fantastic game. We could have never ever won that first game without Kennedy (defensively), and Bailey on short had some great plays as well. They played fantastic.”
Mid-East/Cochranton threatened in the top of the seventh, but Hawk and her defense was up the challenge.
Mawhinney drew a walk with one out but was promptly erased at second as Day decided to throw to second on a grounder to just get the lead runner. Reese Stanford followed with a walk to put two on, but Hawk struck out Taylor Jordan on a nice changeup to end the inning.
Reese then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh as the game went to the eighth, which is when the international tiebreaker begins and puts the last batted out at second base to start the inning.
Neither team was able to capitalize on that in the eighth.
Mid-East/Cochranton tried a bunt with a runner at third and one out, but Hawk fielded in cleanly and looked the runner back to third on what went as a fielder’s choice. Hawk then got a strikeout and popup to leave a pair of runner’s in scoring position.
In the bottom of the eighth, Hallman led off with an infield single to put two runners on but Punxsy was unable to score as Hawk, who started on second, was thrown out trying to take third on a grounder to short.
A mental mistake then helped Punxsy in the top of the ninth after a groundout moved Mid-East/Cochranton’s runner to third.
Reese then hit a fly ball to center that Stamler charged in a caught, but the runner at third didn’t tag up as Stamler made a strong throw home. A soft liner to Hallman at short then ended the inning.
That set the stage for the bottom of the ninth, with Stamler winning the game with her walk-off bunt single.
“Geneva is a great bunter, and we work with all the girls,” said Alicia Hawk. “But, Geneva has always seemed to be able to lay down bunt, and she did tonight just when we needed her too.
The victory gave Punxsy all the momentum going into the if-necessary championship game.
Punxsy, the home team again via the pregame coin flip, nearly grabbed the lead in the first inning again but left the bases loaded after Hallman and Manners walked and Martino was hit by pitch. However, Mawhinney got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Meanwhile, Hallman silenced the Mid-East/Cochranton bats in the first three innings with the lone runner being Mawhinney, who reached on a strikeout in the dirt to open the second.
Punxsy broke through against Mawhinney in the third, as it loaded the bases with one out on an error, Willow Wright walk and Hawk infield single. Mid-East Cochranton then cut down a run at plate on a fielder’s choice, but a walk by Manners forced home Wright before an infield single by Martino off Mawhinney’s glove on a hard comebacker plated Hawk to make it 2-0.
The District 1 champs got one of those runs back in the fourth.
Reese singled with one out — the team’s first n nearly 13 innings on the day — and promptly scored when Mawhinney doubled to left to cut the Punxsy lead to 2-1.
Mid-East/Cochranton pulled even in the fifth when Stanford singled to right, stole second and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
Any momentum the District 1 champs built was quickly taken away though as Punxsy answered back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hughes led off the frame with a walk, but was thrown out trying to go first-to-third on a single to center by Wright. After a popup, Hawk beat out an infield single and Hallman walked to load the bases with two outs.
Manners then reached on error that allowed Wright to score. Hawk got caught in between third and home on the play and found herself in a brief rundown. However, a second throwing error in that sequence allowed her to score to make it 4-2.
Hallman then worked around a two-out single in the top of the sixth as Stamler hauled in a fly ball in center to end the game and send Punxsy to the state tournament.
Punxsy, which is now 7-1 in All-Star play, is scheduled to open state tournament play Thursday in Fairchance with a 10 a.m. game against the Section 7 champion.
“I felt like from the beginning we were kind the underdogs,” said Alicia Hawk. “We’re a young team and have just one 12-year old, two 10-year olds and the rest are 11-year olds. To beat these good teams takes a lot of grit and persistence, and we did it. I’m just so elated for them.
“We got 12 good girls in all seriousness. They are solid and put in hours (of work). They come happy and ready to play. Those Punxsy girls got a lot of grit. States is whole different level but I’m excited to see what they can do and what the future holds for these girls.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2,
MID-EAST/COACHRANTON 1,
9 Innings
Score by Innings
M-E/Cochranton 000 100 000 — 1
Punxsy 100 000 001 — 2
* There was 1 out when game ended
Mid-East/Cochranton—1
Mackenzie Gerow cf 4000, Payon Phillips ss 3100, Carmon Reese p 3000, Abigail Mawhinney 1b 3000, Hadley Frayer 3b 3000, Reece Stanford c 2000, Taylor Jordan 2b 3000, Zayda Lojek lf 2000, Ivelynn Brenot rf 3000, Stella Lippert eh 3000. Totals: 29-1-0-0.
Punxsy—2
Kennedy Day 3b 3010, Idella Hawk p 3100, Bailey Hallman ss 3010, Ally Manners 1b 3011, Emma Martino c 3000, Lenyx Noerr lf 3100, Elly Hynds 2b-eh 3000, Geneva Stamler cf 3021, Quinn Snyder eh-2b 1000, Brynn Bodenhorn eh 2000, Falyn Hughes eh 2000, Willow Wright rf 1000. Totals: 30-2-5-2.
Errors: M-E/C 1, Punxsy 3. LOB: M-E/C 8, Punxsy 7. 2B: Manners. HBP: Wright. SB: Stanford.
Pitching
M-E/Cochranton: Carmon Reese-8 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsy: Idella Hawk-9 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hawk. Losing pitcher: Reese.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
MID-EAST/COACHRANTON 2
Score by Innings
M-E/Cochranton 000 110 — 2
Punxsy 002 02x —:4
Mid-East/Cochranton—2
Mackenzie Gerow cf 3000, Payon Phillips 3b 3000, Carmon Reese ss 3120, Abigail Mawhinney p 3011, Hadley Frayer 1b 2000, Reece Stanford c 2110, Taylor Jordan 2b 2000, Zayda Lojek lf 1000, Ivelynn Brenot rf 2000, Stella Lippert eh 2000. Totals: 23-2-4-1.
Punxsy—4
Kennedy Day 3b 3000, Idella Hawk ss 3220, Bailey Hallman p 1000, Ally Manners 1b 1001, Emma Martino c 2011, Lenyx Noerr lf 2000, Elly Hynds eh 2010, Geneva Stamler cf 2000, Quinn Snyder 2b 2010, Brynn Bodenhorn eh 2000, Falyn Hughes eh 1000, Willow Wright rf 1210. Totals: 22-4-6-2.
Errors: M-E/C 3, Punxsy 1. LOB: M-E/C 4, Punxsy 10. 2B: Mawhinney. HBP: Martino. SB: Stanford, Lojek; Hughes.
Pitching
M-E/Cochranton: Abigail Mawhinney-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Mawhinney,