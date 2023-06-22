PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team reached the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament with a wild 10-9, walk-off victory against DuBois Wednesday evening at Harry Noerr Field.
The game proved to be a back-and-forth battle that saw six leads changes, due in large part to some rough defense by both teams as there was a combined nine errors (5 by DuBois, 4 by Punxsy). That defense led to 10 of the 19 combined runs scored being unearned.
Punxsy won the pregame coin flip and chose to be the home team. And, DuBois made Punxsy play catch up for most of the evening as it held leads of 1-0, 4-2, 5-4 and 9-5 throughout the game.
However, Punxsy responded each time it fell behind to at least tie the score within the same inning on most occasions. Punxsy’s lone lead before the sixth came at 2-1 following a two-run bottom of the second.
DuBois looked to finally grab control of the game with a big four-run top of the fifth that gave the visitors a 9-5 advantage. Paitlyn Lange had a clutch two-out, two-run double to cap that big inning.
Punxsy had another answer though and scored four times itself in the bottom half of the fifth.
Brynn Bodenhorn and Falyn Hughes got that rally started with walks to open the frame before advancing a base on a wild pitch. DuBois’ Allie LaBue countered with a strikeout as the Punxsy lineup turned over.
That brought leadoff hitter Kennedy Day to the plate, and she smacked a two-run single to center to cut the DuBois lead in half. Idella Hawk that reached on a big error when a throw to first on a grounder was dropped.
Day scored on that miscue, while Hawk hustled to second on a late throw to the plate in an attempt to get Day. Instead of having two outs and a runner on third up 9-7, DuBois only led 9-8 with a runner on second and one away.
LaBue then fielded a pop up for the second out, which could have ended the inning. However, Punxsy made DuBois pay for what proved to be its fifth and final error when Bailey Hallman singled to left with two outs to plate Hawk to knot things up at 9-9. Hallman was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
DuBois tried to regain the lead one last time in the sixth as Joanna Hayes drew a leadoff walk against Hallman. She advanced to third on a pair of groudouts before Hallman stranded her there.
That set the stage for the bottom of the sixth and some dramatics for host Punxsutawney.
After LaBue retired the leadoff batter, Elly Hinds singled to center. She promptly stole second and took third on a wild pitch before Lenyx Noerr walked. The game ended moments later when Hinds raced home from third on another wild pitch to send the Punxsy players and crowd into a frenzy.
Hinds played a big role in the victory, as she went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and three runs scored. Day also was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Punxsy will now host Brookville in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final for a berth in the District 10 championship game. Brookville is 3-0 in the tourney after beating Potter/McKean, 14-12, Wednesday.
DuBois jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the first .
Presleigh Evock blooped a single to right with one out, then scored from first when LaBue singled to left and the ball was misplayed in the outfield. LaBue was then standing at third when Capri Weyand belted a line drive to center for the second out.
Unfortunately for DuBois, LaBue didn’t tag up and took off for home and was doubled-off to end the threat and the inning.
LaBue responded with three strikeouts around a walk and Hallman single in the bottom of the first to keel it a 1-0 game.
Hallman returned the favor by stranding a runner in scoring position in the second before her offense briefly got her the lead in the bottom of the second.
Ally Manners opened the frame with a walk, while Hinds beat out an infield single. The pair then pulled off a double steal before each scored on a wild pitch to put Punxsy up 2-1.
DuBois answered right back with three runs in the third to go back on top 4-2.
Hayes and Emery Tekely both walked to open the inning before Reese Glass plated Hayes with a sac fly to right. Evock followed with a RBI single to left-center to give DuBois a 3-2 advantage.
Evock, who was 2-for-4 with the RBI and three runs scored, later came home on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
That lead was short-lived though, as Punxsy pulled even in the bottom half of the third.
Day got things started with a single with one out before Hawk reached on an error that put runners on the corners. Emma Martino then scored Day on a groundout before a RBI single by Hallman evened things at 4-4.
DuBois went back up 5-4 in the fourth when Lange reached on an error to start the inning and later scored on a wild pitch. DuBois only mustered the one run though, as Punxsy turned a huge 3U-unassisted double play when Hayes hit a liner at first baseman Manners who was standing right next to the bag with runners on first and second.
Punxsy continued the see-saw affair in the bottom of fourth with an unearned run to tie it. Hinds reached out a fielder’s choice, then stole second and took third when the throw went into the outfield. She then scored on a third strike in the dirt that DuBois had to throw down to first to get the out.
Both teams then enjoyed their biggest innings of the game, as both scored four runs in the fifth.
The top half started with a walk by Reese, who then hustled to second to beat out a fielder’s choice hit by Evock as the fielder was late covering the bag.
Hallman retire the next two hitters, but a Weyand groundout plated Glass. Campbell Johnson followed with a walk before Lange ripped a two-run double to center. Lange scored a batter later to make it 9-5 when Abegail Snell reached on an error.
DuBois wasn’t able to maintain that lead though, as Punxsy’s answered DuBois’ four-run inning with a four-run inning of its own before winning in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the sixth.
DuBois drops into the consolation bracket with the loss and hosts Kane in an elimination game Friday evening.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10, DUBOIS 9
Score by Innings
DuBois 103 140 — 9
Punxsy 022 141 — 10
* There was 1 out when the game ended
DuBois—9
Reese Glass 1b 2101, Presleigh Evock 3b 4321, Allie LaBue p 3010, Capri Weyand ss 3001, Campbell Johnson c 2100, Paitlyn Lange eh-lf 3222, Abegail Snell cf 2000, Josie Suhan 2b 3010, Joanna Hayes lf-eh 1100, Emery Tekely rf 2100. Totals: 25-9-6-5.
Punxsy—10
Kennedy Day 3b 3222, Idella Hawk ss 3100, Emma Martino c 2101, Bailey Hallman p 3032, Geneva Stamler cf 3000, Ally Manners 1b 2110, Elly Hinds 2b 3320, Lenyx Noerr 3h 2000, Quinn Snyder 3h 2000, Brynn Bodenhorn eh 0100, Falyn Hughes rf 2110, Willow Wright lf 2000. Totals: 27-10-9-5.
Errors: DuBois 5, Punxsy 4. LOB: DuBois 5, Punxsy 6. DP: DuBois 0, Punxsy 2. 2B: Lange. SF: Glass. SB: Lange 2; Hallman 2, Manners, Hinds 3.
Pitching
DuBois: Allie LaBue-5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 11 SO.
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-6 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: LaBue.