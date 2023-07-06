UNION CITY — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Stars softball team started out its Section 1 tournament against Mid-East/Cochranton by outhitting them 6-3 as they had just one error to Mid-East/Cochranton’s four. However, Mid-East Cochranton was able to find a way to take down Punxsy, 2-1, to send them into the consolation bracket.
Punxsy pitcher Bailey Hallman threw five innings and allowed just three hits and the two runs — one of which was earned — while walking four and striking out six.
Ally Manners was 1-for-1 at the plate with a double, Punxsy’s lone extra-base hit on the evening as six different players recorded hits for the team.
Punxsutawney went up 1-0 in the top of the second after a ball hit by Emma Martino saw her reach first on a throwing error, allowing Manners to score at home before Martino was then thrown out at second.
Mid-East/Cochranton then tied things up in the bottom of the second as they, too, scored its initial run on an error. A dropped ball hit at second base allowed a Mid-East/Cochranton runner to score to tie things up at 1-1.
The scored would remain the same until the bottom of the fourth inning as Mid-East/Cochranton then tripled to score what would be the game-winning run as Punxsy would fall, 2-1.
The loss moves Punxsutawney into an elimination game this evening against District 25 champion Knox, who fell to District 3 champion Corry, 11-8, as both games were being simultaneously played Wednesday evening. Punxsy’s game will occur at 6 p.m. on Field D at Union City’s Little League complex.