BROCKWAY — The only thing that could stop the Punxsutawney Little League All-Star baseball team on Saturday afternoon at Taylor Memorial Park was Mother Nature. Between a nearly 50 minute weather delay, Punxsy’s Jace Kerr and Logan Noerr combined for a four-inning perfect game and the offense dished out 17 hits as Punxsy defeated Brockway, 16-0, in four innings.
Kerr got the start on the mound and tossed the first three innings, striking out six. Noerr then got the nod in the fourth and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
At the plate 10 of the 12 Punxsutawney players had at least one hit as Noerr was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Teammate Scout Ryen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Punxsy’s Kolsten Gould, Ben Smith, Gavin Miller and Maddox Wasicki also had two hits each as Smith had two RBIs.
With Brockway winning the coin flip to be the home team, Punxsy found itself leading just two batters into the contest as Kerr led off with a walk and Ryen doubled off of pitcher Kory Crawford to bring Kerr home for the 1-0 lead.
Noerr’s RBI single plated Ryen for the 2-0 lead just three batters in before Punxsy scored its next two runs with two outs. Jennings Stamler hit a single down the third base line that brought home Noerr for the 3-0 lead. After Brad States reached on an error and Gavin Miller singled, Jackson Matley singled to center, scoring Stamler to lead 4-0. But as States also tried to reach home, he was thrown out at the plate for the third out of the inning.
Kerr struck out the side in the bottom of the first as the top of the second became quite long due to the Punxsy bats and Mother Nature wreaking havoc. Wasicki led off with an infield single followed by a Wes Bartlebaugh walk. Wasicki then scored on a throwing error to second for a 5-0 lead. Two batters later, Kerr helped his own cause with an RBI single to left to go up 6-0, advancing to second on an error.
Ryen’s two-run bomb took place right after Kerr’s RBI single as the shot went over the left-center field fence to give Punxsy an 8-0 lead. After that, Noerr doubled, Gould hit a single to move Noerr to third and then Smith’s RBI single made it 9-0 as the rain went from light to a complete downpour.
After Punxsy led 9-0, there was close to a 50-minute delay for the downpour, as well as getting the flooded field back into playing shape. But after the delay, Punxsy picked up right where they left off.
Stamler gave the visitors a double-digit lead in the first at-bat back as his sacrifice fly to left made it a 10-0 ballgame. States then singled up the middle, plating Smith to make it 11-0 before Brockway was then able to get out of the inning.
Kerr made it 5-for-5 in strikeouts with the first two Brockway batters before Joben Smith popped up to second to end the second inning.
Brockway went to Cole Decker on the mound to start the third inning and the move paid off as Punxsy had two baserunners reach via errors, but that would be it as Brockway avoided a potential 15-run mercy rule ending in three innings.
But in the top of the fourth, Punxsutawney was able to get the bats going again, scoring five runs on five hits while also taking advantage of a couple of Brockway errors. Noerr, Gould and Smith led off with three singles in a row, the last of which brought Noerr home for a 12-0 advantage.
After Brockway was able to record two outs, Miller hit an RBI single to center field as Punxsy led 13-0. One batter later, Stamler would score on an error as Matley put a ball into play in the infield. Back-to-back Brockway errors led to the next score, as an errant throw to third plated Miller as Punxsy led 15-0.
Punxsy’s final run of the game came as Blake Bargerstock drew a bases-loaded walk for the 16th and final run of the game as Decker got Kerr to fly out to left to end the top of the fourth.
Brockway needed at least six runs to extend the game into the fifth as Punxsy decided to go with Noerr on the mound in relief of Kerr. But just like Kerr, Noerr didn’t have any issues with continuing the momentum, striking out the first two batters before fielding a comebacker to finish off the four-inning perfect game with a 16-0 victory.
The win now moves Punxsy into a matchup on Monday at Cameron County — one of the four random teams that received a first round bye in the District 10 playoffs. That game will be at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Brockway will await the loser of Monday’s DuBois-Bradford game and will play on Wednesday in an elimination game.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 16,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
Punxsy 470 5 — 16
B’way 000 0 — 0
Punxsutawney—16
Jace Kerr p-eh 3211, Scout Ryen 1b-eh 3223, Logan Noerr ss-p 3331, Kolsten Gould 3b-eh-cf 3220, Ben Smith 2b-ss 3122, Jennings Stamler c 2112, Brad States rf-eh-pr-rf 3111, Gavin Miller eh-rf-1b 2121, Jackson Matley cf-eh 3111, Maddox Wasicki eh-lf 3120, Wes Bartlebaugh eh-3b 1100, Blake Bergerstock lf-eh-rf 2001. Totals: 31-16-17-13.
Brockway—0
Jackson Clinger cf 1000, Nolan Koryndyk c 1000, Kory Crawford p-ss 1000, Cole Decker ss-p 1000, Eli Miller lf-eh-rf 1000, Joben Smith 3b 1000, Noah Clark 2b 1000, Noah Crawford rf-lf-2b 1000, Quintyn Lyons 1b 1000, Rylan Kuhar eh-3b 1000, Brian Zameroski eh-lf 1000, Brady Ferraro eh-rf 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Errors: Punxsy 0, B’way 7. LOB: Punxsy 9, B’way 0. 2B: Ryen, Noerr. HR: Ryen. SF: Stamler.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Jace Kerr-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO; Logan Noerr-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Kory Crawford-2 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Cole Decker-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kerr. Losing pitcher: Crawford.