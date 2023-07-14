DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team used a big first inning and a dominant pitching performance by Bailey Hallman to open the state tournament with a 4-1 victory against Caln Thursday morning in Fairchance.
Punxsy jumped on Caln starter Leah Fulton for four runs on for hits in the bottom of the first inning, and that proved to be more than enough support for Hallman. The righty tossed a one-hitter, allowing one earned run while posting 15 strikeouts and walking five against a lineup that featured six or seven players who went the Minor League Eastern Regional for Caln last year.
Hallman also had one of Punxsy’s four hits as she found herself in the middle of that decisive rally in the bottom of the first that powered the Section 1 champions to victory in the first game of the tournament.
Next up for Punxsy is a matchup with Section 4 champ Indiana, which captured a 14-0 mercy rule victory against Section 6 champion Warrington Thursday. That game is set for 3 p.m. at Fairchance Community Park.
“I think it (big first inning) gave them some reassurance that we were able to keep with this team, even if we had come out with a loss,” said Punxsy manager Alicia Hawk. “They fought hard and our defense was great again today, and Bailey pitched a fantastic game.
“Our goal was to win districts, and then we got to sectionals and it was to win sectionals. This is just the icing on the cake (being at states) and to come out with a win in the state tournament ... I’m super proud of these girls.
“They (Caln) told me before the game that six or seven of their girls went to regionals with the 10U team last year. So, they are young but experienced, and we are young a little inexperienced.
“Honestly, the girls have really just been having fun at this point. I don’t think any of them understand the magnitude of what they have already accomplished and where they’re sitting at this point.
“They just want to play softball, and that’s kind of the way we present it. It’s one pitch at a time, one hit at a time, one out at a time. It doesn’t really matter ... we take it one step at a time, and they have done great.
Caln’s Layla Fulton led off the game with a walk, then took second on a groundout third on a wild pitch with just one away. However, Hallman stranded her there with back-to-back strikeouts.
Punxsy carried that momentum into the bottom half of the first and seized control of the game with its big four-run inning.
Kennedy Day led off with a single to right, while Idella Hawk followed with an infield single. Hallman made it three hits in a row to load the bases with no outs as she smacked a single to center.
Ally Manners then drew a walk to force home day, while Emma Martino plated Hawk on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0. Leah Fulton then got Lenyx Noerr to foul out to the first baseman for the second out.
Hallman tagged and started up the line on that catch and drew a threw, which was off the mark and allowed Hallman to race home to put Punxsy up 3-0.
Elly Hynds punctuated the inning with a single to right to chase home Martino for a 4-0 lead.
That hit proved to be Punxsy’s last of the game, as Fulton settled in to throw a scoreless second and third before Kaylee Seybert relieved her in the fourth and tossed three scoreless innings of her own.
However, the damage had already been done by the Section 1 champions.
Punxsy managed just four base runners after the first.
Falyn Hughes was hit by a pitch with two outs in the second but was left standing at first. Hawk and Hallman drew back-to-back walks with one out in the third but were stranded in scoring position.
Seybert later hit Brynn Bodenhorn with a pitch with one out in the fifth but she never left first baseman.
Meanwhile, Hallman was putting up zeros of her own as she took a no-hitter into the fourth. She walked a pair of hitters in the first three innings — stranding both at third — while recording eight strikeouts in that stretch.
She then retired the first two hitters of the fourth before Layla Fulton drew a two-out walk. Seybert then hammered a triple to right to break up the no-hit bid while scoring Fulton to make it 4-1.
Hallman quickly stopped any thoughts of a rally there with a strikeout to leave Seybert standing at third. She then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 fifth before using three strikeouts to work a round a pair of walks in the top of the sixth.
Caln dropped into the loser’s bracket with the setback and battles Warrington in an elimination game today at 10 a.m.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4,
CALN 1
Score by Innings
Caln 000 100 — 1
Punxsy 400 00x — 4
Caln—1
Layla Fulton rf-c 0100, Kaylee Seybert ss-p 2011, Bailey McComsey c-eh 2000, Faith Copeland eh-1b 2000, Leah Fulton p-eh 2000, Hannah Clark eh-rf 2000, Eve Grabill 3b 2000, Marie Atkinson 1b-eh 0000, Gia Belfie 2b 2000, Riley Eason eh-2b 1000, Grace Folk lf-ss 2000, Maddie McIntye eh-lf 1000, Erris Melvin cf 1000. Totals: 19-1-1-1.
Punxsutawney—4
Kennedy Day 3b 2110, Idella Hawk ss 1110, Bailey Hallman p 1110, Ally Manners 1b 1001, Emma Martino c 2101, Lenyx Noerr lf 2000, Elly Hynds eh-2b 2010, Geneva Stamler cf 2000, Quinn Snyder 2b-eh 2000, Brynn Bodenhorn eh-rf 2000, Falyn Hughes eh 1000, Willow Wright rf-eh-rf 2000. Totals: 19-4-4-2.
Errors: Caln 1, Punxsy 0. LOB: Caln 4, Punxsy 5. 3B: Seybert. HBP: Bodenhorn (by Seybert), Hughes (by Le. Fulton). SB: La. Fulton, Atkinson 4; Hawk 2.
Pitching
Caln: Leah Fulton-3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Kaylee Seybert-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Bailey Hallman-6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 15 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher Fulton.