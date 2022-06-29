PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsy Little League All-Stars completed a sweep of the District 10 softball tournament on their own field Tuesday, besting St. Marys 8-3 in the championship game to claim the district banner and a spot at the Sectional 1 Tournament in Meadville.
Punxsy’s trek to the title included a 25-3 win over Brookville in its opener, a 6-4 victory over St. Marys in the quarters, a 5-0 shutout of DuBois in the winners’ bracket final and Tuesday’s 8-3 victory over St. Marys in the title game.
After St. Marys clawed back to tie Tuesday’s rematch game at two runs per side with a pair in the bottom of the third inning, Punxsy scored two of its own in each of its final three at-bats to open up a big lead and never looked back.
In the circle, Ava Fleming was consistent again for the host -— which played as the visitor on its own field after losing the coin toss — as she pitched a complete game and allowed just three runs, only one earned, on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. She also struck out eight.
Offensively, Punxsy was paced by Emma Young, who had a pair of hits and three RBIs; Lindee Reed and Jemma Agnello, who each had a pair of hits and scored two runs; and Fleming, who had an RBI triple to help her own cause. Bella Young added a hit and an RBI, and Ava Snyder singled and scored a run.
“It feels great to win the title,” Punxsy manager Tom Young said after the game. “The girls really came together — defense, pitching base running, hitting. I thought we really did well with all of them.
“I’m really impressed with Ava Fleming. This is the best I’ve seen her throw, and she was really on for three straight games. The girls all contributed up and down the line-up, and we had some clutch hits. The top of our line-up really hits well. Lindee Reed, Bella Young, Emma Young and Jemma have been on base consistently in every game, and the whole team really came through.”
St. Marys pitcher Lanie Weisner reached double digits in strikeouts with 11, allowing eight runs (six earned) on nine Punxsy hits and a pair of walks. At the plate, Anna Lenzel tripled, drove in one run and scored another; Violet Eckels had an RBI double; and Weisner added a hit.
Punxsy wasted no time getting the scoring going with its first two-spot in the top of the first. Reed led things off with a single up the chute, then stole second and took third on a passed ball. With one out, she scored on a groundout by Emma Young, and Agnello followed by ripping a single to center and coming all the way around to score when the ball rolled to the fence on an error.
St. Marys threatened with a base runner in each of the first two frames before tallying a pair of unearned runs in the third. Delaney Dunworth, Avery Stauffer and Anna Lanzel each walked to load the bases, and when Lanzel reached on an error with one out, Dunworth and Stauffer both scored to tie the game 2-2.
Fleming managed to catch Weisner looking for the inning’s second out, then Chloe Bishop made a defensive gem by robbing Bristol Mathis of extra bases on a frozen rope down the line in left to end the inning.
Punxsy took the lead for good in the top half of the fourth that followed. Agnello got the ball rolling with an infield single and a stolen base, then Fleming ripped a triple to left to plate her. Fleming followed by sprinting home on a wild pitch, and Punxy’s lead was 4-2.
In the fifth inning, the host managed to add a pair of runs to its cushion to make it 6-2. Arijah Guignet walked to lead things off and advanced to third when Reed singled to left field. Guignet scored on a single up the middle by Emma Young, and with two outs, Fleming hustled out a dropped third strike, and Reed scored on the play.
St. Marys got its final run in the fifth courtesy of a triple to right field by Lanzel and a two-out RBI double to center by Eckels, cutting the Punxsy lead to 6-3. But that’s as close as it would get, as Punxsy tacked on two more in the sixth to set the final.
The final frame started with a one-out walk to May Smart, and Snyder put runners on the corners with a single up the middle. With two outs, Bella Young singled to center to plate Smart, and Emma Young followed by singling herself and plating Snyder to set the final at 8-3.
Fleming put the icing on the cake, with the help of her fielders, by setting down the side in order on a pop out to first, a liner to short and a strikeout to end the game.
Punxsy will return to action after the holiday, as sectionals will be hosted by Meadville Little League July 5-9.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8,
ST. MARYS 3
Score by innings
Punxsy 200 222 — 8
St. Marys 002 010 — 3
Punxsutawney—8
Lindee Reed ss 4220, Bella Young 1b 4011, Emma Young 2b 4023, Jemma Agnello c 4220, Ava Fleming p 3111, Ella Wachob 3b 3000, Hannah Verdill lf 2000, Brynn Bodenhorn rf 1000, Ava Snyder cf-rf 2110, Chloe Bishop lf 1000, May Smart cf 1100, Arijah Guignet rf 0100. Team totals 29-8-9-5.
St. Marys—3
Avery Stauffer ss 2100, Anna Lanzel 2b 2110, Lanie Weisner p 3010, Violet Eckels 3b 3011, Addie O’Dell 1b 3000, Bristol Mathis cf 3000, Samantha Meyer c 3000, Brynlee Schutz lf 2000, Delaney Dunworth rf 1100. Team totals 22-3-3-1.
Errors: Punxsy 2, St. Marys 2. LOB: Punxsy 5, St. Marys 5. 2B: Eckels. 3B: Fleming, Lanzel. SB: Reed, E. Young, Agnello, Weisner, Dunworth. HBP: Schutz (by Fleming).
Pitching
Punxsy: Fleming- 6IP, 3R, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 1HP, 8Ks.
St. Marys: Weisner- 6IP, 8R, 6ER, 9H, 2BB, 11Ks.
Winning pitcher: Fleming. Losing pitcher: Weisner.