PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Little League All-Star softball team reached the winners’ bracket final of the District 10 Tournament with a hard-fought 6-4 victory against visiting St. Marys Monday night.
St. Marys was making its All-Star debut this summer, while Punxsy was playing its second game of the tournament and found itself in a much closer game than its opener — a 25-3, 3-inning victory against Brookville on Saturday.
Both teams got strong efforts from their pitchers — Lanie Weisner for St. Marys and Ava Fleming for Punxsy — as they combined to strike out 23 batters while allowing seven hits.
Both were hurt by their defenses at times, and in the end it was Punxsy that managed to make the most of its opportunities as it outhit St. Marys, 5-2, on the night.
Bella Young and Jemma Agnello were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Punxsy, while Emma Young also knocked in a pair in support of Fleming. The Punxsy righty allowed four runs, only one earned, on two hits while striking out 11 and walking four.
Weisner was saddled with a tough loss for St. Marys. She gave up six runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out 12 and walking just one.
Punxsy will now host DuBois — a 22-10 winner in four innings over Mt. Jewett/Smethport Monday — in Friday’s winners’ bracket final.
St. Marys came out strong Monday evening and grabbed an early lead with two runs in the top of the first.
Avery Stauffer led off the game with a single to center and took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. She went to third on a groundout before Weisner walked.
Anna Geci then reached on an error that brought home Stauffer, while Weisner raced home from third on a wild pitch with one out to make it 2-0 before Fleming recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.
Punxsy answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom half to tie the game up.
Bella Young jump-started the inning with a triple to left with one out. She scored a batter later when Emma Young hit a ball to short that Stauffer didn’t make a throw on and saw both Youngs be safe.
Emma Young promptly stole second and scored on a single to center by Agnello, who quickly stole second. However, like Fleming, Weisner used back-to-back strikeouts to end the rally.
Fleming then struck out the side in the top of the second before her offense pushed three across in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-2.
Ava Snyder led off the inning with a walk, then stole second, but Weisner struck out the next two hitters. It looked Weisner had St. Marys out of the inning as she got Lindee Reed to hit a grounder, but an error on the play extended the inning.
And, Punxsy took full advantage as Bella Young smacked a two-run to center and Emma Young a RBI single to right to put their team up for good at 5-2.
Weisner actually settled in after Emma Young’s hit and retired 10 of the final 11 batters she faced — eight via strikeout. The only batter to reach was Agnello, who ripped a Weisner pitch through the left side of the infield to the fence with two outs in the fifth and circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
While Weisner held Punxsy in check over its final three at-bats, the St. Marys offense tried to rally but Fleming and her defense managed to hold then off.
Weisner drew a walk with one out in the third but was stranded at first.
in the fourth, Addie O’Dell reached on an error to open the inning, then stole second and went to third when the throw went into center. She promptly scored on a Violet Eckels groundout to make it 5-3 at the time.
Bristol Mathis then drew a walk and stole second but was stranded in scoring position as Fleming got a pair of strikeouts to end the frame.
St. Marys threatened again in the fifth with two outs as Weisner walked and Geci beat out an infield single. However, Fleming struck out O’Dell to leave runners on the corners.
After Agnello’s homer in the bottom of the fifth made it 6-3, St. Marys scored one final time in the sixth as Eckels drew a leadoff walk and scored on a wild pitch with two outs to set the final score.
With the loss, St. Marys dropped into the losers’ bracket and will now travel to Warren on Wednesday in an elimination game.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
ST. MARYS 4
Score by Innings
St. Marys 200 101 — 4
Punxsy 230 01x — 6
St. Marys—4
Avery Stauffer ss 3110, Anna Lanzel 2b 3000, Lanie Weisner p 0100, Anna Geci c 3011, Addie O’Dell 1b 3100, Violet Eckels rf -3b2101, Bristol Mathis 3b-rf 2000, Samantha Meyer cf 3000, Brylee Schutz lf 1000, Delaney Dunworth ph-lf 2000. Totals: 22-4-2-2.
Punxsy—6
Lindee Reed ss 3100, Bella Young 1b 3222, Emma Young 2b 3112, Jemma Agnello c 3122, Ava Fleming p 3000, Ella wachob 3b 2000, Ava Snyder cf 1100, Hannah Verdill lf 1000, Arijah Guignet lf 1000, Chloe Bishop rf 1000, Brynn Bodenhorn rf 1000. Totals: 22-6-5-6.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Punxsy 3. LOB: St. Marys 5, Punxsy 2. 3B: B. Young. HR: Agnello. HBP: Mathis (by Fleming). SB: Weisner, O’Dell, Mathis; E. Young, Snyder.
Pitching
St. Marys: Lanie Weisner-5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Punxsy: Ava Fleming-6 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Fleming. Losing pitcher: Weisner.